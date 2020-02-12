If Judd is the only Apatow you’re familiar with, it’s time to find out. 22-year-old Maude is well on the way to making a name for herself as big as her famous parents (her mother is actress Lesley Mann) – not an easy task when you come from the royal family, but one that judges by her career So far, it is on the right track to achieve this. As Lexi Howard in HBO’s high school drama Euphoria, she is a name you’ll hear a lot more about in the years to come.

1. A child star

As a child of one of the most productive producers and directors of recent times, it was almost inevitable that Maude would eventually end up on the big screen. She had her first appearance at the age of 9 in Judd’s R-rated comedy Knocked Up (2007). Whether it was her talent or just nepotism at work, the young actress was subsequently cast in two other projects by her father, 2009s Funny People and 2012s This is 40, before appearing under his wing, for herself to be the focus.

2. A social media sensation

Both Maude and her sister Iris became known on social media, with Maude in particular gaining a large following when she tweeted the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton live. Her bright, funny tweets soon became more and more interesting and within a short time she became one of the greatest teen sensations on Twitter. When Harry Styles of One Direction tweeted her with a “Happy Birthday” message, her Twitter Lebrity status was set.

3. From Twitter to mainstream

After people understood how big a social media star Maude was getting, the offerings started running. After Sophia Rossi, one of the co-founders of the hellogiggles.com website, contacted Maude, she regularly made contributions to the website to interview everyone from Simon Cowell to Cody Simpson.

4. The scariest experience of her life

Maude’s biggest job as a writer, and her most nerve-wracking, was a teen vogue interview with One Direction that took place at the very moment the band was at its peak. Though excited by the opportunity to meet the boys, she found the experience more than a little overwhelming. “I’ve never been so nervous in my whole life,” she said at the beginning of the article. “My legs didn’t stop shaking. When I get nervous, my voice gets very loud. My voice was so loud that it was painful and embarrassing to hear the tape of the interview. I’ve destroyed it since then. “

5. Seek inspiration from the girls

Judd and Lesley, look away now. Although Maude follows in her famous parents’ footsteps, she looks for inspiration outside the family. She is not only interested in directing and writing, but is also looking for other women in Hollywood who have managed to distinguish themselves on the traditionally male-dominated side of the industry. “I really look up to Lena Dunham, who writes and stages her show (HBOs Girls),” she told Teen Vogue. “And Sofia Coppola, who makes her own films. I might want to do that when I’m older. “

6. Beauty tips from her mother

Even though Maude has an actress for a mother, she can’t rely on her career – at least not on the man who spilled Closer Weekly’s beans. “She’s not really listening to me,” revealed Man. “I try but she doesn’t listen.” Unlike her younger sister Iris, however, she looks to her mother to guide her on all beauty issues. “Iris doesn’t care what I have to say,” revealed Leslie. “Maude does a little bit more than Iris, and then I don’t care what both have to say. That’s how it works! “

7. A joke of a name

Maude was named after the film’s quirky protagonist, Harold and Maude. It started as a joke while a man was still pregnant, but at the time of birth the name was too ingrained for them to consider anything else. Fortunately, Maude is a fan of the film, as she shared with WM Magazine. “I think I was too young when I first saw the film when I was eleven years old,” she said. “I liked it then and then I saw it recently and I liked it much better. My parents recently told me that they started calling me Maude when my mother was pregnant as a joke, and then it got stuck. And I thought, “Oh, it’s kind of an offensive. But okay.” But I love this film. I think it’s one of my favorites. “

8. Find your vocation

Maude started acting when she was in second grade and performed regularly in school productions and musicals. Only when she signed up for a community service did she realize that it was her calling. “We played in different places like a center for the blind and for adults with developmental disorders and rehabilitation centers, and it was an amazing experience,” she shared with Nylon. “Watching people watch and love the theater and how they are really affected has changed life. Then I said, “Oh, of course, I want to do that.”

9. Understand fascination

If we admit it, we’re all a bit fascinated by high school dramas, even if our own student days are long behind us. Maude understands the obsession with youth culture (which has undoubtedly contributed to the success of her current show Euphoria) too well. “They have no idea what they’re doing, what makes them interesting,” she told Interview Magazine. “You’re trying to figure things out. Characters who find themselves are very compelling to look at, and I think if you have complicated characters who feel so much because they’re so hormonal and experience so many things the first time that’s even more compelling. “

10. TV Fanatic

When Maude isn’t on TV, she usually looks at it. As a well-known TV addict, her favorite genre is reality TV. She explains this by “giving insight into people who have a completely different life than I do”.