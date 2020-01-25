advertisement

TV star, filmmaker, painter, bestselling author – if you want to feel inadequate about your own talents, a quick look at Matthew Gray Gubler’s CV should do the job. 2020 may be the year he says goodbye to Criminal Minds, CBS’s drama, but with a small country-sized bag of tricks up his sleeve, it’s unlikely to be long from our screens. Learn more about the actor with these 10 little facts.

1. He started his career as a model

After graduating from the Las Vegas Academy of International Studies in Fine and Performing Arts, Gubler enrolled in a film directing course at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. There he was discovered by a model scout and quickly added to DNA Model Management’s books. This was followed by a number of very successful jobs with greats like Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs and American Eagle, and within a very short time he was 46th among the top 50 male models of that time on models.com.

2. He made his film debut in The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Despite his success as a model, Gubler never gave up his ambitions as an actor. During his internship at Wes Anderson, the aspiring actor was encouraged by the director to audition for a role in his upcoming feature film The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. He was impressive enough to win the role of Nico (a.k.a. Intern # 1). Further acting opportunities followed shortly: Since those beginnings, Gubler has expressed the character of Simon in several Alvin and Chipmunks films (including Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007), Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009), Alvin and Gubler Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011) and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015), with Bart in How to be a Serial Killer (2008), played Jimmy Olsen in All-Star Superman and put the voice of Der Riddler in Batman: Attack on Arkham, among others.

3. He has a passion for filmmaking

Acting isn’t the only street in the entertainment industry where Gubler has made a name for itself. His filmmaking efforts began in 2004 with Matthew Gray Gubler’s documentary Life Aquatic Intern Journal, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at Steve Zissou to make life aquatic. He later directed and starred in a series of “mockumentaries” entitled “Matthew Gray Gubler: The Unauthorized Documentary” (Matthew Gray Gubler: The Unauthorized Documentary).

4. He is a painter

Gubler has a secret (or less secret, depending on how much you’re a fan) a passion for painting. Since 2005 he has kept his website flooded with the results of his artistic efforts in watercolor, gouache, oil and paste. However, he is not an amateur, because in September 2005 a selection of his works was exhibited in the Fine Arts Gallery in Ostrava, Czech Republic, with each painting sold within one day. He has also exhibited at the Little Bird Art Gallery in Atwater Village, California and has featured his work in Juxtapoz magazine.

5. He is a published author

The filmmaker, actor, artist and from 2019 the published author – if Gubler’s talents have an end, we still have to see it. Gubler’s first book, Rumple Buttercup: A story of bananas that you own and heard came on the shelves in April 2019. Although it is advertised as a children’s book, the author believes it has a much broader appeal and speaks parade ”(it is) for anyone who ever felt that it didn’t quite fit, just to let him know that he was is not alone … I was hoping to find a way to give the world a 136-page hug while writing the book. “The world obviously Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself was put on pole position within weeks of its publication on the New York Times bestseller list.

6. He is a certified minister

If you are planning a wedding and like the idea of ​​a celebrity dish, Gubler may be the man for you. In October 2014, the actor became a certified minister; The following month, he put his new skills to the test as he directed the wedding of his Criminal Minds co-star Paget Brewster and her partner Steve Damstra.

7. He has mixed feelings about the end of Criminal Minds

In 2020, the 15th and last season of Criminal Minds will air. Given that Gubler has been on the series since 2005, it is probably not surprising that he has mixed feelings about the end of the series. “It’s a bit like your grandfather’s 110th year on earth, and he dies and you go to his funeral and you say,” Oh, he was 110 and he had a great life. “He shared with Parade.” We are sad about it, of course, but at the same time we all did our best and hopefully we told some stories that made the world a little happier. “

8. He is a workaholic

Given how thinly he is spread across his numerous activities, it is not surprising that Gubler is something of a workaholic. “My job is very time consuming, but the biggest in the world!” He said about Mademoiselle Robot’s work. If I don’t fall asleep exhausted, it feels like a waste of space. “

9. His fortune

Gubler has been in the industry since 2004 … and the results show it. According to the latest information from Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is now valued at $ 10 million, which will undoubtedly be further improved by the $ 3.5 to $ 4 million a year he earns from Criminal Minds.

10. He injured his knee during a dance-off

In 2009, Gubler came to the floor of a Mexican pub during a dance-off with his 500 Days of Summer colleagues Geoffrey Arend and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The knee injury was so big that he couldn’t walk for over 4 months. It took three operations and another five months to walk without a stick.

