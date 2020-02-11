For those of us who enjoy leafing through the gossip, Matt Pokora is best known as Christina Milian’s other half and, from January 2020, as a new baby daddy. It’s a very different story in France. Ever since Pokora became famous in the talent show Popstars in 2003, he has been one of the most popular stars in his home country and an almost integral part of the charts. If you want to learn more, read on.

1. He is the son of André Tota

Pokora is anything but the first famous name in the family. His father is football professional André Tota, a legendary figure in France. Although his parents divorced when Pokora was 13, Tota had a huge impact on his son. His main concern was to become a football player. After realizing that his skills might not be in the same league as his father’s, he changed tactics and planned a career as a lawyer. Only that music came along and finally changed the direction of his life.

2. His name has humble origins

Pokora was born as Matthieu Tota, but changed his name before starting his career. In an interview for the documentary Mise à jour, he revealed how he had chosen his new name. While talking to his grandmother (who is of Polish origin), the topic of humility was raised. Tota asked her how to say humility in Polish, to which she answered “pokora”. It doesn’t take a genius to find out what happened next …

3. He became famous with pop stars

In 2003, Pokora decided to take its musical ambitions to the next level by signing up for the third season of the French Talent Reality television show Popstars. The basic premise of the show revolved around the concept of auditioning singers as individuals before the most successful boy band or girl group was formed. After winning over both the audience and the jury, Pokora merged with the other male winners, Lionel and Otis, to form Linkup. After they were successful with their first album and their first single, the band’s fortunes sank and by 2004 they had disbanded.

4. He was involved in a lawsuit

After the breakup of Linkup, Pokora started a solo career. Although he had decided on his stage name only a few years earlier, he was forced to change the name again after the release of his solo career of the same name triggered a complaint by French R&B singer Matt Houston. Since he did not want to give up his nickname entirely, he reappeared as M. Pokora and released his album shortly afterwards under his new title.

5. He worked with Ricky Martin

After the success of his first two solo albums, Pokora was invited to a concert organized by NRJ Radio in France. During the concert he met the Latin American superstar Ricky Martin. The two made a friendship and shortly afterwards Martin invited the French singer to work with him on a bilingual French / English version of his hit “It’s Alright”. The single was a huge success and sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.

6. He tried acting

After Pokora made a name for itself in music, 2011 was the year Pokora decided that the time was right to try acting. His first step in this direction was to give voice to the main character of Duncan Rosenblatt in the French dubbed version of Cartoon Networks Firebreather. Two years later, he brought his talents to the stage when he starred in Robin Hood in Robin des Bois: Ne renoncez jamais, a French comedy based on the legend of Robin Hood. After the premiere on September 26, 2013 at the Palais des congrès de Paris, the show (and Pokora with it) started a nationwide tour of France.

7. He has a tattoo in honor of Djibril Cissé

Pokora, a fan of lifelong football, is a close friend of French footballer Djibril Cissé. Not only is he the godfather of one of the football player’s sons, he also has a letter X tattoo in homage to the solemn X mark that Cissé makes every time he scores a goal. As a sign of their friendship, Cissé has exactly the same tattoo.

8. He is an important philanthropist

Pokora has been a great advocate of various charities, particularly those dealing with HIV / AIDS education, research, and children’s rights, from the beginning of his career. As a token of his support, he released several charity singles, including the “Chanter qu’on les aime” in 2004 to support the Mondiale des Amis de l’Enfance (AMADE), 2005 the “Protège-toi” for Collectif Protection Rapprochée and 2006er “L’Or de nos vies” for fight aids. In the meantime, he performed a cover version of Tracy Chapman’s “Talking About a Revolution” for the charity album Message (AIDES) in 2010. Since 2012 he has also been an active member of the charity ensemble Les Enfoirés.

9. He has a huge collection of tattoos

Pokora’s “X” tattoo tribute to Djibril Cissé is anything but his only tattoo. Over the years, his tattoo collection has grown almost as big as his name. Some of his most notable ink drawings, including “POKORA”, are engraved in capital letters on his right arm, on the right is the sentence “Only God can judge me” arm, the words “creativity”, “peace” and “patience” in Chinese calligraphy on his left shoulder and the word “ambition” in Chinese calligraphy on his lower back.

10. He won the first season of Danse avec les stars

Pokora showed his dancing skills in 2011 when he participated in the first series of Danse avec les stars (France’s version of Dancing with the Stars). Despite tough competition from rivals David Ginola and Sofia Essaïdi, Pokora and partner Katrina Patchett danced to victory after winning 62% of the vote in the season finale.