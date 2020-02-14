Maria Taylor wears many hats in ESPN, where she is an analyst, presenter and reporter. Her determination to make it in the industry rests on strong black women showing her skin color shouldn’t hold her back. Her grandmother was not allowed to go to university because of her race, but she still managed to get an associate degree and later run her own business. Maria is mainly known for her love of sport and even encourages people to run no matter how short the distance. In time, they will cover more miles. Let’s see how she was in the sports career and what influenced her on her way.

1. It was made fun of because of its size

Many celebrities have been ridiculed for their bodies, and luckily some have not succumbed to social pressures. For example, Jennifer Lopez was considered too curvy to make it into the entertainment industry, which valued thin girls. Maria took after her father, who stands at six feet seven. Her height of six feet two led her classmates to call her a Jolly Green Giant, but since there was nothing she could do about it, she had to learn to make the most of it through exercise.

2. The lessons she learned from her parents

In this age when couples can enter and leave marriage at will, Maria’s parents have taught her that a union is hard work and that both parties have to try to make it work. Even if her mother worked as a chief financial officer at the Institute of Paper Science and Technology and her father worked for the FBI, they still took their vows seriously. Maria’s father also taught her that even though she was a girl, she needed to know how to change a tire and everything else about cars; Therefore, at the age of 16, Maria took the wheel of a 1992 Honda Accord and was asked to drive downhill.

3. She only tried volleyball to get out of basketball training

Maria has been playing basketball since her sixth grade. As a result, they had more training each year that Maria wasn’t looking forward to. When her trainer suggested she play volleyball, she agreed. The sports presenter announced that she fell in love with the game on the first serve. She was elected MVP in high school three years in a row before playing for the University of Georgia volleyball and basketball teams.

4. How a locker room conversation made her believe in God

In her second year, Maria and her teammate Katie were in tears with Katie in the locker room, saying that she had to stop playing. Katie said that volleyball takes too much time and that this is not in line with God’s purpose for her, so she had to give it up. For Maria, who knew that Katie’s whole world was about volleyball, she was surprised that someone would lay down everything to serve a higher calling. So Mary went to church and joined Bible study groups that introduced her to what it felt like to walk with God.

5. She relies on her belief to face life challenges

Life is a series of obstacles that you have to overcome, and so did Maria, who admitted that her career as a broadcaster and her public personality is not a walk in the park. She told Sports Spectrum that she had learned that whether people love her or hate her has nothing to do with her. However, she knows that this can lead to depression and anxiety, and Maria depends on her relationship with Christ to remind her that she is enough as she is.

6. She fell in love with her husband at first sight

It’s a cliché to hear that people fell in love the moment they looked at each other, but it’s romantic. When Maria went to North Carolina to watch the Charlotte Hornets game, she noticed a man and told her friend that if she continued to go there and see him, she would meet with him. Apparently the stranger Rodney had also been attracted to her because he was approaching her and they were exchanging numbers.

7. She had two suggestions from the same man

After eight months of sheer bliss, Rodney suggested Maria and she accepted. They even started making wedding plans in hopes of getting married in June 2016, but after careful consideration, they found that they were in a hurry and canceled the wedding. Three years passed without a wedding and without communication, but they felt connected in every way. Rodney suggested again during a picnic and she accepted again.

8. She never dreamed what her wedding would look like

Maria never bothered to build castles in the air because of her dream wedding. She was too busy being a tomboy to entertain such thoughts. The moment she saw the engagement ring, she loved it. Maria chose her wedding venue at the Oceanfront Hilton Sandestin because she had worked there. As she told The Knot News, Maria had fallen in love with the beach and thought it was the best place for the wedding.

9. Your advice to women who want to pursue a career in sport

Maria knows that you have to be ready to take chances, because sometimes nobody offers them to you. She remembers that when she attended trainer meetings, she was usually the only woman in the room and no one bothered to shake hands with her. For a while she sat comfortably alone in the corner until one day she decided to shake her hand instead. Neither is women given anything; Therefore, Maria advised them to work hard and learn to give their all in every task that was assigned to them.

10. What made her co-founder of the Winning Edge Leadership Academy?

The principle of prepayment has resulted in many people giving something back to society in a variety of ways. For Maria, she spoke to Corrine and they found that they had been cared for so much that it had an impact on their careers. So why not look after other people? They founded “The Winning Edge” and started their first class in August 2015. They want to create a level playing field by creating diversity and offering learning opportunities.