Madisson Hausburg is famous for her role in “Siesta Key”. She was born in Florida on February 22, 1994 and is currently still living with her family. Her rich background has allowed her to interact with friends who flaunt their lavish lifestyle, as seen on the show. In addition to what we see on the screens, a lot happens in their lives. Here are some fun facts about Madisson:

1. She has a new boyfriend

The long hours at work make people love each other and sometimes colleagues start romantic relationships. Madisson entered the third season with her new favorite Ismael Soto aka “Ish.”, Who was the former producer of the series “Siesta Key”. Ismael was a first season executive producer, but he switched to Historical Channel on the show “The Curse of Oak Island”. She fell in love with Ish in season one, but was nervous about how Ish would react to her feelings. In the first season, however, they kept their relationship very professional and crossed no borders. Madisson and Ismael resumed their relationship a year after Ismael’s departure. In an interview with Entertainment Live, Madisson reveals that this relationship differs in that it feels more mature than Ismael is older than her. In addition, they both know what they want and things seem to be moving in the right direction, as they may talk about engagement before the end of the year.

2. She is determined

Over the years, a general romantic trend has been to pursue the other partner, as the thrill attracts people during that time. In most cases, it is the men who persecute the women, but in the case of Madisson, she was the one that Ismael was always looking for. When she went to Los Angeles, she grabbed Ismael, but he resisted her first. Because of her determination, Madisson didn’t give up, and later they started to hang out, and things went so quickly together.

3. Her father disagrees with their relationship

Young people today rarely seek parental consent before entering into a romantic relationship and still want their blessing before marriage. Maddison’s reception of her father with her new friend Ismael was not particularly inviting. It was difficult for Madisson to comment on her relationship because she was afraid of the criticism she would get from her friends and family because Ismael was the producer. He is also 21 years older than her. At the beginning of season three, Madisson introduced Ismael to her father and asked for his approval. Maddison’s father thought Ismael was too old for her; So he didn’t approve of the relationship.

4. She mentioned her new friend to Chloe for the first time

At the start of the season, Chloe Trautman and Madisson met, and she revealed to Chloe that she is currently dating the former producer. Chloe was shocked and said it was crazy. Madisson told Chloe that she wanted to bring the audience and her colleagues closer to the idea that she was with the ex-producer.

5. She was in a love triangle

Unlike all other love triangles, Madissons was a bit confusing to the audience and things didn’t seem to add up. There has been speculation that her relationship with Brandon, Madisson’s boyfriend in season 1, was written as a screenplay due to rumors that “Siesta Key” was written. Madisson posted Brandon on her Instagram and the audience fell in love with the couple and gained even more fans. On the other hand, Ben and Madisson had been together for about six years and decided to rekindle their love. The two had posted their pictures to each other while Madisson hadn’t deleted Brandon ‘s photos. The inconsistency caused a lot of confusion among fans because the timeline was wrong. Maybe Ben agreed to Madison’s television relationship.

6. She was a teacher

Different personal traits prepare you and make you a great preschool teacher. Everyone can learn how to create an inviting classroom or effectively teach a preschool curriculum, but passion, patience, creativity, flexibility, and dedication come from the heart. Teaching is not in line with Madisson’s career, but she is great for kids and was a pre-school teacher in 2013, as seen on her Instagram page.

7. She was a video vixen

Madisson appeared in her ex-boyfriend’s music video. Brandon’s song “Somber” was recorded on “Siesta Key”. The song was about his relationship with Madisson; So he asked her to join the video. During that time she was still with Ben, which made him a little unsure.

8. She has three sisters

Having a sibling can be either a blessing or a curse, depending on how you behave. Madisson was lucky to have three older sisters, Taylor, Paige and Heather, who are her role models. She was skeptical of introducing her boyfriend to her father, but she knew that at some point he would accept the fact that Ismael is older. Madisson had learned from her experience with one of her sisters who came out as gay. The father did not take it lightly at first, but later accepted that his daughter was not straight, so Madisson knew that there was hope for her relationship with Ismael.

9. She loves to travel

Madisson likes to travel and has visited various locations in the United States, including the Runyon Canyon. She has also been to places like Greece and Italy.

10. She studied engineering

No engineers are expected from the entertainment industry. The show “Siesta Key” mentions that Madisson has a degree in mathematics and engineering. However, she gave up her degree to realize her dream of being a reality star.

