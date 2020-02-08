In order to expand the list of YouTube stars and Instagram influencers, a new generation of celebrities has emerged. It consists of young people in their teens, known as e-boys. They are found online and have become an Internet sensation thanks to the TikTok video platform. E-boys are characterized by their hip sense of fashion, necklaces, dyed hair, nail polish and their stunning good looks. If you’re an avid TikTok consumer, you’ve probably come across Lil Huddy on your TikTok page. Lil Huddy is a famous e-boy who became famous for creating lip sync and dance videos on TikTok. With over 5,000 videos, he has amassed over 11 million and over 500 million likes. Here are the 10 things you probably didn’t know about Lil Huddy.

1. Background

Lil Huddy, real name Chase Hudson, was born on May 15, 2002 and is now 17 years old. He was born in Stockton, California. His father’s name is Cole Hudson and that of his mother Tamora Hudson. Chase has two sisters, Karissa Hudson and Marlena Hudson.

2. Rise to fame

Before Lil Huddy was a TikTok star, he made vines and dubs with his friends. He later joined Musical.ly, which acted as a springboard for his fame. He started out small and made funny videos. Finally he followed some influencers who later became his friends. They would give him tips on how to get better at creating content. Before the app was purchased by ByteDance, he had managed to gain a following of over 100,000 musicians. When TikTok became a sensation, Chase joined the platform under the name Lil Huddy. He constantly uploaded dance and lip sync videos that became a hit. Now he boasts a following of 11.9 million people and over 500 million likes on the platform.

Chase also created a YouTube account in May 2018 under the name Chase Hudson. The YouTube account has over 600,000 subscribers and 7 million views. Its content mainly consists of clothes, challenges, vlogs, reactions and Mukbang videos with his friends. Because of his fame and influence on the TikTok platform, he has now been contracted with one of the largest talent agencies in the world. The agency will represent him in the areas of model, music, tour, advertising, film and fashion.

3. Co-founder of the Hype House

Chase Hudson and Thomas Petrou came together and founded the hype house. This is a luxury collective house in LA. The house consists of 19 members who are all famous TikTok stars. Members include Charli and sister Dixie D’Amelio, the Wright brothers and Addison Rae. Only four of the 19 members live there permanently. The rest of the members come from time to time to create content when their schedules allow it. The purpose of the house is to give these TikTok stars the opportunity to create creative content together. This has helped them to get more attention and gain more followers. Since the Hype House was founded, the group has gained a following of over 7 million people with over 160 million likes. According to the Hollywood reporter, The Hype House also signed on WME. According to the New York Times, these collective houses are not a new idea. They have been there since the vine season. YouTube stars and influencers have picked up on this trend and founded their own collective houses.

4. Relationship status

In April 2019, Chase officially made his relationship with Canadian star Cynthia Parker Instagram. However, they dissolved in the same year. When asked about his current relationship status through the Hollywood update, Chase admitted to being with his TikTok colleague Charlie D’Amelio. Charlie and Chase are constantly uploading TikTok videos together. Charlie has a following of over 23 million followers and over 1 billion likes. Make them the perfect couple.

5. Uncertainties

One of the biggest drawbacks to fame is the hate and negative comments that come with it. After winning such a large following, Chase had his share of haters. He has expressed his insecurity by admitting that he cares a lot about what people think of him, so he tries his best to show only his good points. He particularly defined his love-hate relationship with TikTok and Twitter, where he gets a lot of hatred from trolls.

6. Role models

In an interview with Famous Birthdays, Chase mentioned that his role models are Justine Bieber, One Direction, Shawn Mendes, Bazzi and the K-Pop group BTS. He also stated that Billie Eilish influenced his style of baggy clothes, which she is constantly rocking.

7. Assets (assets)

Even though he’s still a teenager, Chase has a net worth of over $ 200,000. He has amassed his wealth as an influencer on Instagram, where he has over 4 million followers. Due to the great demand from his enthusiastic fans, Lil Huddy created his own goods and sells his products. His goods include hoodies, T-shirts, cell phone cases and posters. These products cost between $ 10 and $ 50.

8. Love for animals

According to his Instagram account, it is clear that Chase likes dogs and cats as he constantly posts them in his Instagram feed. In an interview with Hollywire, Chase said when asked which charity he would join that he would sponsor an animal-based charity – especially a charity to save Polar Beers the way he loves them.

9. Aspirations

Chase strives to become a singer. He worked hard to create new music. Now that WME has signed him on, his efforts seem to be within reach.

10. Hobbies

Besides singing and dancing. Lil Huddy is particularly fond of painting and baking. He even baked a YouTube video with his mother called “COOKING CHRISTMAS COOKIES WITH MAMA HUDSON”.

Conclusion

By using his passions in dance and music, Chase has been able to rise to conceivable heights. This is a lesson for the younger generation that there is no clear path to success. As long as passion and hard work are involved, success is guaranteed.