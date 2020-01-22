advertisement

British actress Lenora Crichlow is an aspiring actress. Since joining Sugar in Chanel 4’s cult drama series Sugar Rush in 2005, she has made a name for herself as Annie in BBC 3’s Being Human, Ali Redcliffe in Material Girl, Gigi Fernandez-Lovette in Back in the Game and Dina Clark in Deception made . Next up on Avenue 5, HBO’s highly anticipated science fiction comedy, are Hugh Laurie, Rebecca Front, Zach Woods, Himesh Patel and of course Crichlow himself. Read on to find out more about the actress.

1. She was with Aidan Turner for two years

Crichlow may not be the type of actress who flaunts her personal life, but one of the few things in her love life that we know is that she was once with Poldark crush Aidan Turner. After meeting on the Being Human set, after two years in 2011, the two shared more than just screen time. In 2016, the two were said to have revived their romance after being seen together in LA, but the rumors were quickly dropped after Turner was discovered shortly after how he kissed a “mysterious woman”.

2. If she were not an actress, she would be a teacher

If she hadn’t made it as an actress, Crichlow believes that she is still involved in the industry, even if she is off the sidelines. When asked what the Scots would do if the work ran dry, Crichlow replied with “acting classes” and added: “I have always thought that drama is incredibly therapeutic and important for self-development. I would probably try to do that To improve people’s self-image because it helped me so much. “

3. She is the daughter of the “godfather of black radicalism”

Crichlow was born on January 4th, 1985 in Harlesden, London. Her father was Frank Crichlow, a British activist and civil rights activist who received the title “Godfather of Black Radicalism” in the 1960s. His restaurant, the Mangrove, became a central meeting point for activists, musicians and artists like Jimi Hendrix and Vanessa Redgrave and served as a “symbol of resistance to police persecution” after being the subject of several police raids in the 1970s. Crichlow was described by Abner Cohen as “one of the most important West Indian leaders in Britain in the 1970s and 1980s” and died of prostate cancer in 2010.

4. She made her TV debut in Bella and the Boys

After graduating in drama from the University of Sussex, Crichlow won her first TV role alongside Billy Piper in Bella and the Boys (2004). Further work followed shortly. The same year she appeared in Bella and the Boys, she appeared in 20 episodes of The Bill. A year later, she got the lead role of Maria “Sugar” Sweet in Sugar Rush. Crichlow has been working on television since these early days. Her best known works include Being Human (2009-2012), Collision (2009), Material Girl (2010), Black Mirror (2013) and Back in the Game (2013-2014), A to Z (2014-2015), Suspects (2016), Flaked (2017) and Deception (2018).

5. She inspired a book

In 2005, Crichlow received the role of Maria “Sugar” Sweet in Sugar Rush, Channel 4’s adaptation of Julie Burchill’s novel of the same name. Though the show was canceled after two seasons, Burchill was so impressed with Crichlow’s portrayal of Sugar (which she later described as “magnetic and beautiful”) that she was inspired to write the sequel Sweet. “In the original book (Sugar), only this person was tormenting the heroine, but when I saw Lenora play her, it made her a person who means so much to me,” she told the Independent. “And I’m more satisfied with this book than with the first one.”

6. She made her film debut in Wilderness

Crichlow’s film debut came in 2006 in Wilderness, a small British-Irish horror film starring Sean Pertwee, Alex Reid, Toby Kebbell and Karly Greene. The film was dismissed as “shocked” by critics, but it didn’t stop Crichlow’s subsequent film career. Since then, she has appeared in the films The Beloved Ones (2007), Fast Girls (2012), Electricity (2014) and The Late Bloomer (2016). In the upcoming Marvel film Moribus, she can be seen as Maria Russo.

7. She was the longest running character in Being Human

Crichlow joined the cast of the supernatural drama Being Human in 2009 as Annie. Though not the first choice for the role (Andrea Riseborough played the role of pilot), she served longer than any other actor and appeared in a total of 30 episodes. Her performance attracted rave reviews from critics and audiences alike – not to mention series creator Toby Whitehouse, who described Critchlow as “the heart of the show” in an interview with BBC America. “She can make you cry with laughter and then cry with grief in the next breath. She is an exceptional actress. “

8. She trained with Olympic athletes

In 2012 Crichlow won the role of sprinter Shania Andrews in Fast Girls, a feature film about rivalry and friendships in the British sprint relay. For authenticity, Regan Hall insisted that Crichlow and the rest of the cast get in shape by training with their real Olympic colleagues; In Crichlow’s case, it turned out to be the British 100m sprint winner Jeanette Kwakye. “I took the chance, but had no idea how intense it would be,” actress The Daily Mail said of the experience. “Jeanette sometimes came to Cardiff to train me for an hour and then went back to London so I had to count every minute. She would only know if I hadn’t reached a certain level on a certain day. “

9. She had some embarrassing moments

During an interview with the Scotsman, Crichlow admitted that she had had some embarrassing moments since she became famous. The most embarrassing mishap happened when she thought about the time for an autograph request. “It happened to me in a supermarket,” she recalled. “I had been asked for my autograph twice and I was all excited, so I said,” Yeah, yeah, sure … “and they said,” Um, do you have the time? “I was appropriately embarrassed.”

10. It is valued at $ 2 million

Crichlow’s star is definitely on the rise, a fact that is reflected in her financial situation. According to the latest information about Celeb Closet, the actress currently has a remarkable value of $ 2 million.

