Lauren Wirkus is a reality star best known for her appearance in Summer House, along with her identical sister and friends. She went to the University of California at Davis and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business in 2009. She has a background in finance and was even interned for Daymond John before she found a job in a public company. Her love life is unknown at the moment, but she once made an appointment with Carl, her colleague on the reality television show, but the two preferred to remain friends instead. These ten facts let you learn more about the reality star.

1. Her mother taught her how to expose her breasts for fun

Mothers are known to teach their children important life skills, but Lauren’s mother Dana had other tips for fun. When she was in high school, Dana drove to the Pacific Coast Highway and asked everyone to expose her right breast. Now, as an adult, Lauren hasn’t given up on the strange habit and even made her friends aware of it. together they call themselves the “One Tit Crew”.

2. She was a stock investor in a salon

With her love of hair and desire to be an accomplished entrepreneur, Lauren decided to partner with Crystal Torres, owner of the Ethan Rose Salon in Tribeca. The reality star wanted to advertise the salon and became an investor after receiving a reduced price. Lauren signed up to become an active managing partner, but due to her hectic schedule, she was unable to fulfill her duties and instead decided to continue marketing the business.

3. She was involved in a lawsuit

We’ve all heard business relationships get sour: they had agreed with Lauren and Crustal that Lauren would market the salon, so Crystal used their pictures on the salon’s social media. Lauren had allegedly argued with Crystal, suing her, and wanted the investment she put into the business to be refunded. Unfortunately, Crystal was not ready to repay the investment. According to page 6, Lauren had 90,000 beauty arrears, so no refund was possible, especially because she also violated the terms of the agreement.

4. Your sister had skin cancer

Ashley had always had dermatological visits regularly; So when she went to her annual exam in mid-2019, the doctor advised her to do a biopsy on a mole on her back. Ashley has many birthmarks, so she wasn’t worried until the doctor said a week later that the mole was unfortunately a malignant melanoma. She underwent surgery to remove the cancer cells, although she wondered how she got cancer, and was always careful when she went outside. As an outdoor lover, Ashley wears sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat.

5. She is a support sister

The connection between Lauren and Ashley may be because they are identical twins, but the whole family understands, as the birth of Ashley’s son Dean shows. Lauren, her other sisters, and mother were all in the delivery room and gave Ashley moral support since she was a mother for the first time. Lauren then confessed that she felt Dean was part of her, and she even planned to move so that she could be near her sister and nephew, according to Bravo TV.

6. She is obsessed with her hair

Lauren describes herself as a “hair girl” whose obsession has always been her hair. Hence, it is of the utmost importance for the reality star to take care of their crown of fame. Although her hair is greasy, she only washes it every two days to avoid damaging it. She lets her hair air dry even after she leaves the shower to protect it from damage from excessive heat styling. She has loved long hair since she learned to appreciate it; When Lauren was young, she and her sister preferred shorter hair, but her mother stopped her from cutting it, saying she would regret it later.

7. She has obsessive-compulsive disorder

Lauren said that she and her sister have an OCD that forces them to want to see everything organized. When they were in the “summer house”, Lauren cleaned up after everyone else because she couldn’t bear to live with the mess and no one met the standards she wanted.

8. It has always been fashionable

Lauren is the type of woman who wears something and everyone wants to know where to get it. She’s become such an influencer, and everything she wears is usually advertised on Big Blonde Hair. Her love of fashion has existed since her youth. She and Ashley used it by launching a blog where they shared everything, including their travel experiences and what they like to wear.

9. How she landed on reality television

Lauren and her sister had been going to the Hamptons for six summers to hang out with their friends. A friend who saw them on social media after their vacations suggested they take part in a reality TV show and even connected them with the producers. It never occurred to them that they should have their lives in front of the camera, although they have been told several times that they are ideal for a reality television program. Since Lauren and her friends do what they always did in the summer, it goes without saying for them. Therefore, they agreed to be on the show. Lauren argued that they all have a unique story to tell while sharing their summer culture.

10. Your worst memory of having shared a house

Lauren remembers that she and the cast of “Summer House” once had to live in a house with non-functioning toilets. They could not flush and there was no plumber available to fix the problem for them. Because, as they say, if you have to go, you have to go, the toilets have become an unsightly mess, and Lauren describes the experience as terrible.