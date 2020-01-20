advertisement

MTV’s reality show “Siesta Key” has ripped the fans off their feet due to the intense drama and romance in the life of the casts. Kelsey Owens is one of the main characters in the series and is now a celebrated international model and an aspiring television personality. The reality show on the beach shows the life of several generations of Z colleagues who are trying to juggle between romance and normal life. Kelsey Owens’ lifestyle is interesting when it comes to reviving her modeling career, taking the time to support and nurture her mother, find her soul mate, and stay present on the screen. Here are some things you probably didn’t know about the local people in Saint Louis.

1. Her mother Debbie Owens is sick

After diagnosing her mother with multiple sclerosis in 2013, Kelsey Owens’ had the most troubling moments among her “Siesta Key” colleagues. She suffered some setbacks due to her mother’s illness, which forced her to take a break from a promising fashion and model career. The Mississippi University graduate took the time to help her sick mother. When Kelsey felt that her mother’s condition had improved and she felt comfortable enough to stay alone, she resumed her modeling career.

2. She worked with Layni Chamberlain

The supermodel came onto the runway at the age of 16 and never looked back. She carried out a joint model campaign with the best Layni Chamberlain from the renowned Wilhelmina Modeling Agency. According to 2Paragraphs, the two caught the attention of their Instagram followers with their sexy bikini posts. In the pictures, they are not afraid to show their curvy bodies and pretty faces while giving the pictures beautiful messages. Their joint project aimed to raise awareness and promote diversity. Both appreciate the chance that they have been able to work together to empower people to be positive about their bodies and physical appearance.

3. She is a fitness enthusiast

When you talk about body goals, you most likely have Kelsey Owens on your list of people whose figure you admire. She is a fitness enthusiast, and since she has a strong desire to climb the modeling ladder, Kelsey maintains a routine workout lifestyle. According to In Touch Weekly, she spends much of her time hiking or training in the gym. Your Instagram profile contains various photos of yourself in workout clothes. However, she does not adhere strictly to her fitness plan and helps her mother by recovering from multiple sclerosis. We hope that she will return to her fitness lifestyle.

4. Kelsey’s love life

Kelsey is bursting with beauty and with the body of a perfect blonde model she quickly attracts men. She had a relationship with her colleague and certified personal trainer Garrett Miller. One can only come to the conclusion that the two dressed because of their appealing physique, since both share the enthusiasm to be fit. However, their relationship was short-lived, as the two went their separate ways after the first season of the reality show. Since she’s dealt with Garrett, their relationship has remained discreet. So it is not easy to say who she romantically involved, if there is any lucky guy at all.

5. She is a loyal friend

Friends got back to Kelsey at all costs, and that’s what she did to Chloe. The cast of “Siesta Key”, Chloe Trautman, was struck by his colleague Paul. According to Life and Style Magazine, Chloe was ridiculed for her weight. During their trip, Paul reportedly made slow-motion videos of their food and tried to shame them, but it didn’t work out as he expected. Kelsey came to Chloe’s defense in an interview with other performers and showed solidarity by covering her body.

6. It was strictly rejected in the modeling industry

Kelsey doesn’t give up when things don’t go their way, as her attempts to be a model prove. She kept her strong will to return to her modeling career and tried her luck at several modeling agencies. According to Hollywood Gossip, her first meeting was unsuccessful because she has been abused for her body changes since Kelsey took a break from modeling. As she had to strategically plan her comeback to the modeling world, she opted for commercial modeling rather than runway modeling, which was quite demanding for her.

7. How their friendship with Juliette was born

Juliette and Kelsey became close allies because of a similar situation. Both had had bad separations, and they needed time to break away from the painful reality that had struck them. In this way, they made love as they traveled together to avoid the grief of separation.

8. Kelsey is not reaching her New Year’s resolutions

If you make decisions at the beginning of the year that you don’t reach, you’re not alone. Kelsey is one of those who formulate ambitious New Year’s plans and do not implement them. She decided to live and enjoy the present and no longer post on her social media, but Kelsey will continue to pursue her plan.

9. Your first model contract

At the age of 16, Kelsey signed her first model contract with the Mother Modeling Agency. She has traveled to major cities around the world such as New York, Paris and London and worked with the world’s leading fashion brands. It is this model agency that has discovered and promoted her career.

10. Member of the Multiple Sclerosis Society

After going through a difficult time during her mother’s illness, Kelsey took it upon herself to raise awareness of the illness. She is part of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and spokeswoman. It intends to change the lives of those affected by the disease by organizing fundraisers.

