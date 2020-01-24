advertisement

Keiko Agena is an American actress who has been active since the 1990s. For many people, she will be most familiar to them as Lane Kim on Gilmore Girls. However, it is important to note that she is still very active as an actress today. Here are 10 things you may or may not have known about Keiko Agena:

1. Born in Honolulu, HI

Agena was born in Honolulu, HI. The place has been inhabited since the 11th century. However, it was not until the end of the 18th century that Honolulu became the center of Hawaii. This was partly because the port of Honolulu had become an important point on the trade routes between Asia and North America. However, it should also be noted that Kamehameha III. The capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii moved to Honolulu in 1845, with the result that he and his successors invested considerable resources in the fulfillment of his status.

2. Has Japanese heritage

Given its name, it should come as no surprise to learn that Agena has a Japanese heritage. There is a significant Japanese-American community in Hawaii that is so large that it is larger than all of its counterparts in the rest of the United States, except for those in California. This makes sense since Hawaii would have been a very convenient choice for Japanese immigrants in the 20th century, which in turn would have made it an attractive choice for Japanese immigrants, even if transportation technologies had advanced to the point that planes would have replaced seagoing ships.

3. Studied at Whitman College

Agena spent some time at Whitman College, a school in the city of Walla Walla, Washington. The school was founded by a man named Cushing Eells who created a memorial to the missionaries Marcus Whitman and his wife Narcissa, as well as eleven others, who were killed by a group of Cayuse Indians in the Whitman Massacre. This incident is controversial to this day, so victims of different parties are remembered in very different ways.

4. Her full name is Christine Keiko Agena

It is interesting to note that Agena’s full name is Christine Keiko Agena. It is not uncommon for members of immigrant communities to have two names. One name helps them to blend in with the prevailing culture of the country they live in, while the other name helps them stay connected to the culture of their heritage. Of course, different people can have very different opinions on this particular practice, which means that it is not a good idea to draw too many conclusions from the fact that someone has two names without further understanding of the matter.

5. is married

In December 2005, Agena married Shin Kawasaki. The two did this while driving a helicopter that, perhaps unsurprisingly, was flying over the city of Las Vegas at the time. Since there is no other news, it can be said with certainty that they are still married today.

6. She played Lane Kim in Gilmore Girls

Lane Kim is already one of Agena’s best-known roles in Gilmore Girls, which makes sense because she played the character for more than a hundred episodes. For those unfamiliar, Lane was a Korean-American girl from a very conservative household, with the result that she had to hide a lot about herself to prevent her mother’s anger. In terms of the role, she was Rory Gilmore’s best friend, a position that she started with and maintained throughout the series.

7. She was much older than her role

Amusingly, Agena was much older than her role. For those who are curious, she was in her late 20s when she started playing on Gilmore Girls Lane, with the result that she ended up over 30. Still, there are some very understandable reasons why teenage characters are so often played by much older actors and actresses. For example, teenagers can experience major changes in appearance that can be problematic if the real world timing does not match the timing on the show. As such, it can be much more convenient to only go with an adult. Having teenagers also means dealing with child labor laws. This is an additional effort that many shows will do without if only adult actors and actresses are used.

8. She learned something valuable from the role

Agena is said to have learned something valuable from the role of Lane on Gilmore Girls. In short, she said she was something of a tomboy, with the result that most of her friendships were more with men than women. However, thanks to Lane’s very close friendship with Rory, it’s easier for Agena to develop similar relationships with women while remaining more or less the same person as before.

9. Has compared shows to sea turtle eggs

Once Agena compared shows to eggs of sea turtles. Basically, a single sea turtle can lay hundreds of eggs in one season. However, only a single percent of these eggs will lead to hatching sea turtles. This says a lot about the toll that potential threats to the eggs and hatchlings that come from these eggs pose. Agena’s comparison should indicate that many great ideas for TV shows are released every year. However, no more than a very small number of these ideas will ever come to be a full-fledged show.

10. Has played in a few video games

Oddly enough, Agena has participated in some video games. At first she was in one of the video games based on the long-standing Law & Order series. Second, she was in the much younger Prey, a 2017 first-person shooter series in which players took on the role of explorer Morgan Yu on a space station overrun by an alien species called Typhon. It is interesting to note that there are some major changes in the game’s identity that have contributed to some degree to its respectable results from both a critical and a commercial perspective.

