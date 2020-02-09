Kayla Tausche knew early on that she wanted to be a journalist; Therefore, she decided to study business journalism and international politics at the university. Her education paved the way for a renowned journalist to report on key issues such as Alibaba’s initial public offering, the news corporation hacking scandal, and the latest White House news. She has developed and is now at CNBC, where she has been working since 2011. This makes her such a great journalist and gives some facts about her personal life.

1. Your biggest working hour

The most important lesson that Kayla learned at work is that she has to be proactive. At first she felt that she was a nuisance when she called people whose story interested her, until she realized that they were so eager to tell it too. Kayla became a doer at CNBC when she remembers asking for an assignment that she already knew her colleagues were considering.

2. Your worst days at work

As Kayla says, you can fool live TV in front of millions of viewers, just like she did when she was speechless trying to say “prevalence.” When that wasn’t embarrassing enough, she also snapped the microphone away from a community worker who hit her. The worst thing was when she made a segment; A homeless man came out of nowhere to speak to her.

3. The most difficult story she has ever told

As a journalist, you have to do everything to get to the story, no matter where it is. The thirst for news has led many news reporters to go to places that pose a threat to their lives. Still, Kayla believes the hardest story she ever had to tell was in the White House. It reveals that the facts in the White House are changing quickly, and what you reported as true today might just as well be dismissed as a lie tomorrow. In addition, the different mindsets in the west wing lead people to pursue their own goals. therefore sources can be compromised.

4. People she looks up to for advice

Nobody knows everything, and sometimes we all have to ask someone for directions when we come across an intersection. At the top of the list of consultants for Kayla are her parents, who are also her confidants. She also stayed close with one of her college professors, Chris Roush, who had been her boyfriend over the years. therefore he gives advice when she needs him. After all, Nikhil Deogun, the editor-in-chief of CNBC, before Brunswick hired him as CEO of Americas, was an inspiration.

5. The best career advice she has received

At school, students are always told that they have “SMART” goals, where “M” and “T” stand for measurable or time. Kayla got the same advice, and it changed her life for the better. She believes you have measurable goals and need to set a time limit to achieve them. As she said to Forbes, the news in the television industry is moving fast. So if you have no goals, the only time limits you will meet are for your boss.

6. What would it change if it went back in time?

They say that time is a resource that, once wasted, can never be restored. Therefore, people regret that they took the opportunity to do something when they had the time. Kayla also regrets that she used her earlier days at the beginning of her career. She thought she had to be perfect on live television, and every time she screwed it up, she lingered in it, which of course kept her from moving forward. Her turning point came when she watched other news anchors who had been in the industry for years and also made mistakes; so she relaxed.

7. Your family life

It appears that Kayla’s family has a thing for alliteration; Her mother is Karen while her father is Kurt. In 2015, she married Jeffrey Jacob Izant at Christ the King Cathedral in Atlanta. However, since Kayla had already established herself professionally as Kayla Tausche, she continued to use her father’s name as her surname instead of her husband’s. Jeffrey is a Princeton graduate and attended Columbia University to study law.

8. Your most effective mentor

As much as Kayla admits having three people who are her most trusted advisors, there is one person who has had the most impact on her, both professionally and personally. She said that Maggie Wilderotter, a manager and entrepreneur who Kayla met during a conference, had a significant impact on her life. At the time, Maggie was managing director of a telecommunications company and advised Kayla on various aspects of her life, such as prioritizing her career for Kayla and her husband, creating wealth, taking risks, and many other issues.

9. Your first official job

Kayla’s first taxable job, she says, was a licensed lifeguard when she was about 15 years old. While you think a license is enough to qualify them for employment, Kayla said they have to pull cement blocks from the bottom of the pool to prove that they were strong enough for the job. She still managed to pull it through, and while it rained every day all summer, Kayla was proud of her accomplishments.

10. Her first unofficial job almost arrested her

The journalist has always had a knack for making money. She was doing business when she was ten. During the Olympic Games, she, her brother and cousin made friendship bracelets in the Olympic colors. They sold $ 1,000 worth of bracelets, and the police wanted to arrest them for operating a license-free business. However, her father entered and they got out of jail for claiming that they were children.