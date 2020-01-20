advertisement

Karan Brar may be only 21 years old, but the actor has already made a name for himself. Known for his role as Chirag Gupta in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” and as Ravi Ross in “Jessie” and “Bunk’d” on the Disney Channel, Brar 2020 will reach new heights with Disney’s much-touted adaptation of Jerry Spinelli’s Coming-of- Age-Roman Stargirl. Learn more about the actor with these 10 little facts.

1. He has a tattoo in honor of Cameron Boyce

In July 2019, Disney star Cameron Boyce died at the age of 20 after an epileptic seizure. At the time of his death, Boyce and Brar were roommates who had become close friends when they worked together on the Disney hit Jessie. In January 2020, Brar unveiled a new tribute to his friend, a large tattoo on his arm that shows an outline of the two actors with the words “Your partner in crime, Cam” in the late actor’s handwriting.

2. The Incredibles had a huge impact on him

Brar may be big in entertainment circles, but at only 1.52 m tall, it’s fair to say that low ceilings aren’t exactly a problem. In an interview with Sweety High, the actor revealed how watching The Incredibles helped him as a child to realize that his size was not an obstacle to success. “I know it sounds strange, but when I saw the film for the first time, I found it so cool that, despite being made up of people of all sizes and shapes, this family is still capable of extraordinary things,” he said With. “Given my height disadvantage, this film inspired me a lot.”

3. It is trilingual

While most find it difficult to learn just one language, some people can flip between languages ​​in no time. Although he was born and grew up in the USA, he can speak several languages ​​fluently, including Punjabi, Hindi and of course English.

4. The role of the Ravi was created only for him

While filming “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules”, Brar quickly became friends with the actress Peyton List. List introduced the then unsigned young actor to a LA-based manager and agency. With his new manager, Brar was given the opportunity to audition for Jessie, although the role of Ravi was not in question at the time. Brar first tried out the role of Luke, a role that he eventually lost to Cameron Boyce. So impressed where producers with the young talent and so eager to find a place for him on the show, they created the character of Ravi especially for him.

5. He played Disney’s first regular Indian character

With the role of Ravi, Brar became Disney’s first regular Indian character, a role that he takes extremely seriously. “It’s cool and a big step for Disney. Disney extends its limits. We are in an era in which everyone is culturally diverse, ”he told UpfrontNY. “It’s really cool that they are now introducing Indian characters and broadening their ethnic horizons, and more kids can have characters they love and connect with.”

6. He relies on philanthropy

When not filming, Brar volunteers as often as possible for The Thirst Project, a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles that strives to provide communities around the world with clean drinking water. “It is difficult for me to fly to other countries to build wells and I try to help on the home front because the more people involved, the sooner we can end this global water crisis,” said Brar HNHN about Commitment to welfare. “It’s a big problem around the world that I don’t think enough people are paying attention to it.”

7. He is a serial award winner

He may be only 20 years old, but Brars price cabinet is already groaning under the weight of his considerable trophy collection. In 2011 he received his first prize for his performance of Chirag Gupta in Diary of a Wimpy Kid (best appearance in a feature film at the Young Artist Awards). Since then he has been included in his collection with several Young Artist Awards (including a Best Appearance in a TV series – Supporting Young Actor title 2012 for Jessie and a Best Appearance in a feature film 2013 for Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days), along with a Young Entertainer Award in 2018 for Bunk’d.

8. He has a backup plan

Brar’s career may go from strength to strength, but as any actor knows, falling from grace is quick, easy, and all too common. In the event that his career drops, Brar has drawn up an action plan … although his family is unlikely to be too excited about the prospect. “My sister is currently in college and wants to be a dentist. If she really gets rich as a dentist, I’ll just live in her guest house and separate from her,” he joked with Teenplicity.

9. His fortune

While most 20-year-olds barely have two cents to rub, Brer is proof that age is not an obstacle to a seriously impressive fortune. With 10 years of work, the young actor, at least according to Celebsmoney.com, sits on the very respectable net worth of $ 1.6 million.

10. His best advice is never to give up

As a first-generation Indian and American, Brar saw himself faced not only with the death of his roles in the course of his career, but also with the stereotypes that he constantly faces. In recent years, the actor has been a pioneer in the idea of ​​an industry and future where prejudices and stereotypes are put aside, and advises others to keep pushing for hope for a better tomorrow. “It’s extremely cheesy, but don’t give up,” he tells Crush Fanzine fans. “I’m not going to lie, being an Indian-American actor is extremely difficult. But if you love what you do, keep trying. You can’t let others hold you back.”

