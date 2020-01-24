advertisement

As you know, there are so many reality shows on TV today that it is difficult to keep an eye on everyone. From “housewives” to “The Hills” to “Kate Plus Eight” and the Kardashians, our society is geared towards the “life” of others, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down even after so many years. In an effort to stay true to our social fashions and the readers among you who are watching, we are throwing out the free list of 10 things based on a reality TV celebrity. Juliette Porter of MTV’s “Siesta Key” will take a closer look at today’s list.

Siesta Key has been in the air for three seasons, focusing on a group of friends in the prime of life who live on Siesta Key and the island of Sarasota, Florida. It first aired in 2017, and the show was inspired by “The Real Orange County” and “Laguna Beach”, earlier reality shows that also proved popular. The third season aired this month, in January 2020. Juliette Porter has been on the show in all three seasons and is one of the main actors contributing to the drama that so many gather on TV to soak up. “Siesta Key” was her debut project and so far it’s pretty much the only thing she’s done apart from commercials and the like. At the moment Juliette will stay on the show and take part in romantic escapades, kitty quarrels and cat fights. She’ll probably keep going until something better happens or the show goes on. But you never know what tomorrow will bring.

Let’s get to know Juliette Porter better, right? Some of you are die-hard fans and probably already have a firm grip on your life circumstances. Others may have heard of her here for the first time today. Regardless of the category you fall into, there is something to learn about this young star, and if you become familiar with her past, her private life, and her future goals, you will be motivated to convince yourself of Siesta Key … and maybe neither.

Oh, well … anyway, keep reading to learn more about them, whether you’re doing it out of dedication or just to pass the time. We won’t tell anyone that you were here unless you want us to do it. We believe that we will keep you all to ourselves.

1. Early life and education

The French-American actress was born on July 7, 1998 as an American father and French mother. The 21-year-old is close to her mother, but detailed information about her father slightly avoids his personal life. She has an older brother, Colin, who also starred in “Siesta Key”. Juliette is a cancer that was born in the year of the tiger. According to Biowikis, her parents took care of her where she is. So it’s not just something she hoped for, it was expected. She attended elementary and secondary school in Florida before enrolling in Florida State University, which she currently attends as a senior citizen. She states that after graduation, she can fund her education either through law or fashion.

2. Surprised by television

Porter states that the most surprising thing since the beginning of the show’s recording was how much they actually taped, but how little of what they taped survived the editing process and ended up on TV. It sounds like television is very time consuming when it comes to putting the show together, both for the stars and for everyone behind the scenes.

3. Reality Career vs. Career realities

Juliette currently manages to reconcile both college and her television role, but she admits that she is a very busy girl. In an interview, she told Feeling the Vibe that life had been much faster and more stressful since the show started. She also stated that she loves it anyway and is happy that her family and friends are still in her life while she works. Well, a girl with so many irons in the fire is probably going to need a lot of support.

4. Personal life

Porter’s private life, or at least a large part of it, is basically an open book to the world. As you probably know, she is not married and has no children, but she has a very active love life. In the three seasons the show aired, Juliette was in a deep but volatile relationship with co-star Alex Kompothecras, which ended at some point due to physical violence. The couple subsequently reconciled and then split up due to Alex’s infidelity, but she kept a social media profile picture with him and other photos she had posted. Juliette started dating her co-star Garrette, but the rocky relationship led her to see Robby Hayes from “The Bachelorette”. She was also reported to be with Kelsey Owens and Corey Brooks, and Owens met Hayes. Confused? Don’t feel bad Your romantic life has been under scrutiny for some time. At the time of this writing, she still sees Robby Hayes on the show. Between shooting, college and studying and her boyfriend’s problems, we can see why her hands are so full.

5. Fortune

Juliette’s main source of income is her role in “Siesta Key”, but she also makes a lot of money from appearances, notes, and the like. According to Gossip Gist, Porter has an estimated net worth of around $ 400,000. She also states that she earns about $ 35,000 a year, but we assume that this will happen per episode, since only $ 35,000 a year will by no means bring her a net worth of $ 400,000. Of course we can all do the math.

6. Zodiac and zodiac features

As we mentioned earlier, the July 7th birth makes Juliette a cancer. Cancer women are said to be very sensitive most of the time, both to their needs and to the needs of their fellow human beings. When pointing out a female cancer, one should be careful not to hurt her feelings as she can take any kind of criticism personally, and this offense is not easily forgotten by this particular sign. She was born in 1998, which means she was born in the year of the tiger. Those born this year are especially children of the Earth Tiger. This means that they have a very flat head and tend to stand with both legs on the floor. On the other side of the coin, some of them tend to live dangerously, which brings them into trouble. They also tend to have tunnel vision and see things in one direction, and they also often seem suspicious of those around them, which is not good for their relationships. They seem to be suitable as police officers or military personnel, as firefighters, chiefs or trainers. If properly focused, those born under the sign of the Earth Tiger can achieve great success.

7. Social media

As most fans of Juliette probably know, she is very active on social media and uses her presence to keep fans informed about “Siesta Key” and the events in her life and in her relationships. If you don’t already follow her, you can find her on Instagram at @julietteporter, where she has more than 470,000 followers. She is on Twitter at @ juliettep0rter and on Snapchat at “juliettep0rter”. Juliette likes to add something to her followers, so don’t hesitate to join.

8. Robby Hayes vs. Juliette’s friends

It’s more than likely that viewers are familiar with the fact that Juliette’s friends showed little to no support when it came to meeting Robby Hayes. In fact, the couple were excluded from their buddies when they were together (although Juliette doesn’t do it on her own). According to Hollywood Life, the problem is a matter of Hayes’ character. Friends say he only goes out with Porter to make a name for himself, and this has caused friction between the “Siesta Key” star and her close friends. The result of this edition will be published on January 21st.

9. And Robby against Alex

Then what should become of their relationships? Well, nothing good can really come from switching from friend to friend, and that’s what viewers expect from the program previews shown. Hayes and Porter’s former friend Alex are expected to have an encounter or confrontation. Robby said that he expected Alex to fuck her, but he thought that anyone she met would be exposed to Alex’s anger because he appears to be the jealous and possessive type. Fans can look forward to this soon.

10. What does Juliette want in the future?

Well, when it comes to her personal life, we can all assume that she wasn’t happy, safe, and happy. Professionally, however, Juliette wants to continue with Siesta Key for as long as possible, but in the event that the show is canceled, she has other plans mentioned above. She made it pretty clear that she would prefer a long-term career in the entertainment field. How she develops for her will be interesting for fans. Whatever happens, we hope she finally finds what she’s looking for romantically.

Juliette Porter is another reality star who was suddenly struck by great popularity, fame and financial prosperity. One can really hope that she has received life training to deal with this severity in a way that contributes to a good result because, as most of us know, show business can take a toll. She is a very attractive young woman who obviously has what it takes to build a large fan base, but such fame can be so flying at night that it is difficult to maintain. Luckily, she’s going to college so she’ll have something to fall back on when and when. Good luck to her in everything she puts her hand on.

