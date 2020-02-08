Journalism is not as easy a job as it seems. It takes a lot of research, talent, hard work, and courage to stay in the industry as long as some of the reporters do. Over the years, Fox News has graced a number of talented journalists to name a few. Megyn Kelly, Scott Pelley and Julie Banderas. Journalism is a calling and these reporters appreciate it. Julie Banderas in particular is not afraid to ask someone to behave. Not even the president is spared her harsh words.

Julie Banderas was born in Hartford Connecticut on September 23, 1973 to Fabiola R. Bidwell and Howard Bidwell. She has a sister named Melissa and four other half-siblings from her father Bidwell’s marriage. She attended Emerson College, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. Before joining Fox in 2005, Banderas worked for several local TV stations, including WLVI TV in Boston, WHSV TV in Harrisonburg, WNYW in New York, and WFCB TV in Hartford. She worked at Fox as a general reporter until she was promoted in 2008 after replacing Laurie Dhue for Fox Report Weekend. After returning from vacation in late 2010, she was assigned to a general news correspondent.

Here are 10 facts you probably didn’t know about Julie Banderas:

1. Banderas is not her real name

Julie Banderas was born to Julie Bidwell. According to Heavy, Banderas went on social media, where she gave her fans and followers an explanation of how she got the name Banderas. She chose the name Banderas as her professional name. She explained that Banderas was her on-air name and that Bidwell was still her legal name.

2. She has a mixed legacy

Still, she stated on the same social media post that her father’s full name was Howard Dexter Bidwell and that her ancestors were from England. This was in response to a comment from another Twitter user called RubberBlon who asked the reporter if her family had benefited from the chain migration. Bandera’s mother Fabiola R Bidwell is a Colombian. She still has some of her relatives living there. Her ethnicity is usually classified as Colombian, but she remains an American citizen.

3. Rise to fame

Banderas caught the media’s attention with a dramatic session. In 2006, Banderas was involved in a clash with former Westboro Baptist Church spokeswoman Shirley Phelps-Roper. The two clashed over the funeral protests, and Banderas felt that the demonstrators were embarrassing the country’s fallen heroes and young children.

4. Bandera’s father was a Navy veteran

Howard Bidwell was not only a marine veteran, but also a civil engineer. He founded his own company, Consolidated Precast, Inc. Bidwell, unfortunately passed away in 2010 and, according to his obituary, had married three times. Banderas has 4 other siblings in addition to Melissa. Marybeth Bender, Howard (Bud) Bidwell, Tracy Bidwell and Susan Williams. Bandera’s mother was Howard’s first wife.

5. She met her husband on the set

Julie Banderas is married to Andrew Sansone, financial advisor to Andrew Sansone, CFP Allied Wealth Partners – his own company. Sansone liked to put dates on Fox News to watch live broadcasts, and when Banderas joked, he never brought the women twice. Banderas was asked to host a Habitat for Humanity event organized by Sansone, who was a member of the Board of Directors. Finally he had to invite Banderas to dinner and they started to meet.

6. Andrew Sansone suggested in a message in a bottle

After the couple had a couple of dates, they started dating and eventually got engaged after what Banderas said was in the fourth round of their date and dissolved. When the couple went to Long Island to dig up shells for fun, Sansone felt ready to make suggestions. Then he dug a hole in the ground and put a bottle with a message in the hole when she wasn’t looking. When she paid attention, he pretended to have found the bottle there, and when Banderas took the bottle and emptied its contents, Sansone received her with a ring asking her to be his wife.

7. Banderas is a mother of three children

Banderas is not only a news anchor, but also a full-time mother. In 2009, she announced live on air that she was expecting her first child, Addison Melissa, who was born in 2010. In 2012 she gave birth to her second child Avery Julie and in 2016 Andrew Harrison joined the family.

8. She has often criticized President Trump for what he said

If there was ever an award for speaking, Julie Banderas would have a shelf full of awards. She has criticized the President more than often for his statements against soldiers and Americans as the world’s suckers. She also called him when he tried to harass her colleagues at Fox News and scolded that his act of harassing journalists was not very presidential.

9. She is an Emmy award winner

In 2004, Julie Banderas’ hard work was noted and she received the “Outstanding Single Newscast of the Year” award.

10. Fortune

Julie Banderas has an estimated net worth of $ 12 million from her work as a reporter. According to Career Trends, a Fox News reporter receives an average salary of $ 73,000.

Summary

Julie Banderas is a pioneer in her field and a role model for many aspiring and emerging journalists. She is far from shy and it is this quality that makes her as outstanding as she is. Julie’s hard work and performance in her field and industry speaks volumes for her.