Julia Chan is an English actress. She was recently selected to play Pepper Smith on Katy Keene, a Riverdale spin-off that focuses on a group of artists trying to make it to New York City. Here are 10 things you may or may not have known about Julia Chan:

1. Has both Chinese and Canadian heritage

Chan is English. However, it can claim both Chinese and Canadian heritage. This is because her father Roy Chan is a lawyer in Hong Kong and her mother Lorna is a Canadian ballerina. As such, Chan has British citizenship as well as Canadian citizenship.

2. Born and raised in Cheshire, England

She was born and raised in the county of Cheshire in England, sometimes referred to as the Palatinate of Cheshire. For those who are curious, the Battle of Hastings was not the end of Anglo-Saxon resistance to Norman rule. Instead, it continued to the Harrying of the North, a series of campaigns notorious for their ferocity, as demonstrated by the deliberate use of scorched earth tactics to cause starvation among local people. After the resistance was broken, Cheshire’s strategic location in relation to Wales made it a county in the Palatinate, which gave the owner far more independence than was considered normal at the time.

3. Studied at University College

Chan first studied for her BA at University College in London, England. The school is one of the institutions that make up the University of London. However, it is important to note that University College is a sizeable institution in itself, which shows that it is the third largest university in the United Kingdom and the largest university in the United Kingdom in terms of overall enrollment in terms of doctoral students’ enrollment. It is interesting to note that the founding of University College was inspired by the English philosopher Jeremy Bentham, which is why it was a fairly radical institution by the standards of the early 19th century. For example, it was 100 percent secular, which meant that it was ready to accept students regardless of their religion.

4. Studies at Harvard University

Chan later studied at Harvard University, which is one of the most prestigious universities not only in the United States but around the world. The school is named after a minister named John Harvard, an English minister who went to New England. He is best known for leaving his library and half of his assets to school after his death, which was considered significant enough to rename the school for him. Amusingly, some people like to argue that Harvard is not the founder of Harvard University, and others claim that he is one of the founders because starting a university is not an instant, but instead a process that can take time.

5. Studied the history of art and architecture

At school, Chan studied art history and architecture, two areas that are very closely related. While there is some sort of debate about whether architecture can be considered art or not, there can be no doubt that the discipline contains a wide range of artistic elements. In addition, architecture has undergone considerable development and continues to evolve, creating a natural relationship with art history.

6. Acting studies

In addition to the above facilities, Chan also attended New School, where she was enrolled in the School of Drama. There she received her master’s degree, which means that she is a trained actress.

7. believes that fashion can be an effective mechanism for storytelling

Chan noted her belief that fashion can be an effective storytelling mechanism. This makes sense because what people wear can speak volumes about who they are, which means that it can be used to reveal an incredible amount of information about them in much less time than what is written or spoken Word it can. Better still, it can be done in a relatively subtle way, rather than having to hammer things into the audience’s mind.

8. Wants to play Queen Elizabeth I.

It is interesting to note that Chan has expressed a desire to play Queen Elizabeth I, although she has also admitted that the fact that she is semi-Asian is a potential barrier. In short, Elizabeth I was the last Tudor monarch to grow up, to say the least, in very difficult circumstances. Basically, the House of Tudor had a very weak claim to the English throne, which drove their father Henry VIII to secure his successor by looking for a male heir. This led to the conversion of England from Catholic to Protestant, so that Henry VIII could divorce his first wife and be married to his second wife. However, when his second wife Elizabeth gave birth but no son, Henry VIII had her executed. This meant that he and his future son treated Elizabeth as not entirely legitimate, although their later ascension to the throne made it clear that enough people thought differently.

9. Wants to play a Shakespearean villain

In addition to Elizabeth I, Chan also expressed a desire to play a Shakespearean villain. It would surely be an amusing reversal of things if nothing else. After all, every Shakespearean role was played by male actors during the Shakespeare period, which means that it is always a bit entertaining to see a male Shakespearean role played in the presence of a woman. Forget the potential for new interpretations of some of the most famous characters in the English-speaking world.

10. Favorite museum is the National Portrait Gallery

Chan expressed a fascination with portraits because they can be used to capture a person in a single picture. As such, it may come as no surprise to hear that her favorite museum is the National Portrait Gallery in London, England.