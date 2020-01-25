advertisement

Josephine Skriver just got a good impression of her resume in the modeling industry when she was named the newest rookie for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. She’s not exactly a stranger to the modeling world, as she’s a Victoria’s secret model, which many women want to achieve in her career, but only a small handful. This blonde beauty has never stopped taking the world by storm with her crazy modeling skills, and it looks like she has no intention of stopping now. Here’s everything you need to know about this “rookie” model.

1. She comes from Denmark

It’s not uncommon for models to come from countries like Denmark. Whatever they do there to produce these extraordinarily beautiful men and women, we should all consider trying. She is young and beautiful and we want to know what they are doing for themselves while looking so good.

2. Your parents are intelligent

If you think she’s a stupid blonde or an airhead model, you’re wrong. For one thing, she has great genes and she doesn’t fit into that horrible cliché that people like to put models into. She has a mother who works as an IT analyst and her father is a marine biologist. When she was younger, she had the opportunity to do bigger, better, and more lucrative modeling jobs, but she decided to stay home and quit school before accepting this job. She is smart and we like that about her.

3. It does not come from a traditional family

If you should know anything about this Danish beauty, it is that it comes from a very untraditional household. She and her younger brother have a mother and a father who get along very well and love their children very much, but they are and have never been in love with each other. In fact, her mother was always lesbian and her father was always gay and they had their children together through IVF. However, they were brought up with serious love and with many happy times.

4. It was discovered in NYC

She was only 15 when she was in New York with her soccer team. She was discovered by a model agency and she immediately signed up and started working in her hometown. She had many offers to work for bigger names and bigger designers in other countries, but she ultimately decided not to do so to finish school and get her education.

5. It had a big opening season

When she finally finished school and was seriously pursuing her dream of becoming a model, she was given the opportunity to work on the Fall / Winter 2011 fashion week shows. She also had a big year. She opened the show for Alberta Ferretti and spent this year closing for Prada. Many models never get a chance to work for names like this, and she smashed it the first year she was part of the game.

6. She is engaged

She has had a serious relationship with an American rock star named Alexander DeLeon since 2013. That was only two years after she started her job as a model and she met him through some work events. They have been together for a long time and became engaged at the end of 2018. They live in Nashville, where they spend a lot of time on business but keep their main home.

7. She loves Victoria’s secret

She’s not just a fan because she has to be one of her biggest employers, but because she loves her. She has been part of her program for years and works hard to keep it up. She loves her because she has become a famous, well-known name in so many countries and she knows that she owes her great fame and all the good things that have resulted to her career with them. She has been in all of her shows since 2013 and she loves it. She wouldn’t trade it for the world.

8. She uses her fame forever

She always said to herself that if she could become a famous model, she would use that fame forever. She would use it forever and she would use it for everything she could do and achieve. She works hard to use her name to raise awareness as an activist for the LGBTQ community since her parents are both. She also killed that and worked with people like Lady Gaga and other famous celebrities.

9. She is a soccer fan

If you look at her Twitter feed, she is a soccer fan. She always tweets about games in different games, cheers in different teams and about her love of sports. We suspect that it makes sense that she is part of the Sports Illustrated family nowadays. Sounds exciting and fun to take this opportunity and we know she loves it.

10. It’s funny

While browsing her Twitter feed, we found that she is a fun-loving woman with a great sense of humor. Ask your fans and followers if they think it’s okay to spray Febreeze into a car she’s going somewhere with, because it’s the most foul-smelling car she’s ever been in and is starting to work on her clothes tugging, it will seem perfectly normal and as if she is really trying to get the car to not smell like the most horrible thing she has ever encountered, she will only try to team up. I am with her after our black NYC car service smelled horrible recently and my great friend sprayed herself with perfume so we can all breathe easier.

