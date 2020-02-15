Jodi Balfour is a South African actress best known for her role as Gladys Witham in Bomb Girls. She most recently appeared as Ellen Waverly in For All Mankind. Here are ten things about them that you may not know.

1. She hosted a children’s television show in South Africa

In the early 2000s she presented Bling, a children’s television show that was broadcast in South Africa. Her co-star on the show was Dalen Lance. The show ran two seasons before being canceled by the broadcaster. Together with Dalen, she was nominated for the best youth moderator at the Star In You Awards. Jodi was still in her late teens when she introduced Bling, so she had an awareness of what it would be like to work in the entertainment industry from an early age.

2. She attended Miss South Africa 2008

In 2008 she was a competitor in the Miss South Africa pageant. She didn’t make the top five, but it was still an experience she enjoyed. If she had won the competition, she would have represented South Africa in the Miss Universe and Miss World competitions. Although she must have been disappointed not to win, it meant that she could focus all of her attention on her university studies.

3. She studied theater at the University of Cape Town

She grew up in Cape Town and went to university here after graduating from high school. She has already done some presentation work, but wanted to dedicate herself to acting and therefore signed up to study theater. She graduated from the university with a BA in theater and performance. The University of Cape Town is one of the oldest universities in South Africa and also has one of the best reputations.

4. She initially stayed in South Africa when her parents moved to Canada

She told Exceptional Alien that when her parents moved to the west coast of Canada, she decided to stay in South Africa. This was partly because she was still studying at the university, but she was also concerned about moving away from the only place she had ever lived. However, when she graduated, she moved to Canada with her parents. She believed that this was the right decision for her career as she would have more opportunities in North America.

5. She is a co-owner of a coffee house in Vancouver

When she first moved to South Africa, she initially had difficulty finding work as an actress. She didn’t want to try to find a full-time job as this would have meant that she had less time to act. In the end, she bought a coffee shop in Vancouver with two of her friends. This ensured that she had an income and at the same time gave her the time she needed to attend auditions.

6. She is the winner of a Canadian Screen Award

In 2015 she won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries. This was for her performance as Gladys Witham in the sequel to Bomb Girls called Bomb Girls: Facing The Enemy. She played the character of Gladys in the two seasons of Bomb Girls and repeated this role for the film. Her character was recruited by the government to uncover a suspected traitor who works in the ammunition factory. The film was the final chapter in Bomb Girls history and most of the actors in the series have also signed up for the film.

7. She played Jackie Kennedy In The Crown

She played the role of Jackie Kennedy in the second season of The Crown. She told Cheat Sheet that this also helped her prepare for her role as an astronaut in For All Mankind. Both roles were established in the 1960s and both characters came from a very privileged environment. She had done a lot of research about what Jackie Kennedy’s life in America would have been like at that time, and some of that research was also useful for Ellen.

8. She had to speak to all of humanity like an astronaut in her

An important part of her For All Mankind foreplay was being able to sound like she knew what she was talking about when using the technical language that real astronauts would use. This wasn’t something she found too difficult, but it meant that when she learned her lines, she really needed to concentrate. She enjoyed the challenge and the fact that it made her work a little harder. Anyone who auditioned for the show had to play a scene using that language, even if they didn’t audition for the role of an astronaut.

9. She currently lives in Los Angeles

Bed Store reported on Jodi and the 1920s cottage where she lives in Los Angeles. Her reason for moving to the city was that she felt she had more opportunities to find work there. She said that the fact that she already lived and worked in Canada helped her get a visa to work in the United States. One of the most important pieces of advice she would give people coming to the US from other countries to pursue an acting career is to sort out their visas before moving.

10. One of her favorite places is the Temescal Canyon

When she’s not working, Temescal Canyon is one of her favorite places in Los Angeles. The hiking trail on the canyon is of medium difficulty and offers a good view of the canyon itself and the sea. Even though it is very close to the urban life of Los Angeles, it doesn’t feel like the canyon is in the middle of the city. It is the ideal place to just leave everything behind.