Jim Parrack is an American actor known as Hoyt Fortenberry in HBO’s True Blood. He also appeared in the Broadway production of “Of Mice and Men” with Leighton Meester, Chris O’Dowd and James Franco in 2014. “Parrack recently played an important role in the new television series“ 9-1- ”. 1 Lone Star ”, and he has taken a significant part of the story so far. He is an interesting person and after looking at his story we made some great discoveries that we want to share. Here are 10 things about Jim Parrack that you probably didn’t know.

1. His birthday

Jim Parrack was born on February 8, 1981 in Allen, Texas. He was recently 39 years old. Like the character he plays on “9-1-1 Lonestar”, he’s really a Texan by birth. He attended Allen High School and packed his bags in 2001 and moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue an acting career.

2. He is a formally trained actor

When Parrack arrived in Los Angeles, he enrolled at the Stella Adler Academy. He wanted to be a professional actor, so he studied art at this well-known school for actors. After completing his studies there, he went on to study at the Playhouse West.

3. He was married twice

One of the most frequently asked questions fans have about their favorite characters is their marital status or whether they are together. Jim Parrack is currently single. It is not known whether he is with someone at this time. If so, he can keep it a secret. He married Ciera Danielle, who is an actress, writer and director in October 2008. The marriage did not work and the couple filed for divorce in 2014. He started dating Leven Rambin and the couple married in October 2015. The relationship lasted only a few years and they ended their marriage in May 2017.

4. He was a golfer

When Jim was a teenager, he secretly wanted to be an actor, but he didn’t feel right about telling someone in his family. He worked on the topic until he was in high school in his junior year. Before that he played a lot of golf and this was a game he was good at. Everyone had the impression that he was going down this career path, but he had a surprise for all of them. His family let them know what they thought of the idea, but it didn’t advise him.

5. His role models are Robert Duvall and Marlon Brando

Parrack said that he was the most moved and influenced by two actors. Robert Duvall appeared in the TV mini-series “Lonesome Dove”, and this was a project that Jim noticed at the age of 8. This was a classic Texas western and Parrack was also a Texan, so it made a great impression on his young mind. This is his favorite mini series. He was also impressed by Marlon Brondo in his appearances on “On The Waterfront” and “A Streetcar Named Desire”. These were strong influences in his childhood and it helped him decide that he wanted to be an actor too.

6. Parrack is the President of 120 Productions, Inc.

Jim Parrack and Alicia Rota are the coordinators and Jim is the president of 120 Productions, Brooklyn Actors Lab. Parrack organizes a three-day acting workshop for actors to offer individual lessons in techniques. The aim of the program is to maximize the learning effort that the actor takes with him after the end of the three-day workshop. Practical, rigorous and invigorating sessions are carried out by Parrack and its employees.

7. Parrack offers free workshop at

We were impressed by the fact that the three-day acting workshop by Jim Parrack in 120 productions participants is offered absolutely free. The fee for registering the application simply says “no payment”. This provides aspiring actors a valuable experience that will help them, if this is to figure out the right way for them, and also teaches new respect for the profession. This says a lot about Jim Parrack, including the fact that he is a generous and giving person who has a passion for acting and wants to help others who share this love of art.

8. Jim Parrack is an all-rounder

Jim Parrack is not only a successful actor but also a producer, director, writer and cinematographer. In 2013 he produced “Daisys” and “Post” and wrote and directed the latter. Jim was also the cameraman for “Daisys”. These roles give him an amazing insight into the making of a film and he has a broader perspective.

9. His professional career started in 2006

Jim’s very first professional acting job was in a small part of the television series “Monk” in 2006. He seemed to be taking the first step when the jobs came for the year. He also appeared in an episode of “ER” and the role of AJ in the film “Annapolis” in “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Close to Home”, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “Standoff” Allows schedule and his acting jobs have been stable since then.

10. Jim Parrack is one of the most successful actors

While most actors struggle to find work, more work seemed to flow in a small role after Jim was cast. We can see from his impressive portfolio of work that there are no gaps in the steady stream of projects in which he has appeared Besides his recurring role in the series “9-1-1 Lonestar” he has recently completed three projects. He will appear as a JP in “Jimmy’s Pickle”, which was recently completed. “F9” has just entered post-production and “The Dark End of the Street” is also in the post-production phase. He has a total of 60 credits in his professional acting portfolio.