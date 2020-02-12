Jessy Hodges was born in Huntington Woods, Michigan, in 1986. Hodges is a popular American actress who developed a love of acting when she was young. In recent years she has appeared in numerous popular shows and films. Although she worked as an actress in her family, she went her own way in Hollywood and made her own name. You may have seen her on TV series like Crunch Time, Big Time in Hollywood, Florida, Enlisted, or True Blood, and if so, you already know this aspiring star. But you don’t know everything about her, so read on and learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jessy Hodges.

1. Most recognized for their web serial role

Though appearing in a variety of television series and films, her most popular role as Sophie Parker is featured on the web series Anyone But Me, a series that follows two teenage girls trying to maintain one relationship after another away from home when her father finds out that he has cancer.

2. She attended drama school

After graduating from Berkeley High School, Hodges attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and earned her bachelor’s degree in acting. Between her passion for acting and her school education, she quickly began to take on various roles, from stage roles to television and film.

3. Your television and film debuts were small roles

Although Hodges started taking roles like many other actors, her roles were small and often short roles with one episode. However, they were their introduction to bigger things. She played her first television role in 2005 on the television series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” one of her one-episode appearances. She got her introduction to the film later when she played a small role in Satan’s playground in 2006.

4. After a role in a popular medical series, her career began

One of the most popular medical series that has ever blown up is Grey’s Anatomy; A series for which many actors aspire and assume roles. Jessy Hodges was one of those actors who were lucky enough to play a role in the longstanding show. She played Donna Freeman on the show in 2012 and after the role her acting skills seem really outstanding and striking and she quickly started to land more. To date, she has well over 20 role credits for her name.

5. She grew up in the same city as other famous actors

According to the IMDB, Hodges grew up in a city from which other protagonists come, and you are likely to recognize them. Like Kristen Bell, who starred in the Veronica Mars series, and actor David Geister is another actor with whom she shared the same hometown.

6. She grew up with her mother, who is also an actress

When you’re surrounded by family acting and love of screen, some find it hard not to let yourself be influenced by it and to strive to get involved. Hodge’s passion for acting started young, and it’s probably because her mother was also an actress. According to Biographypedia, her mother, Ellen Sandweiss also attended an acting school and is an actress. She is said to have had the greatest influence on her daughter and in 2006 the two even played together in a horror film, Satan’s Playground.

7. She prefers theater to television or films

While some actors switch directly to television and film roles, there are many who start on stage. Hodges had a lot of theater experience and actually said that it is her favorite acting – here she feels most comfortable and feels most comfortable. Some of the pieces in which she has performed include; The metal children, the great recession and misery and happiness.

8. She didn’t let her classmates’ dreams stop her from becoming an actor

Hodges said her time at Berkeley High was pretty good. She admits that her pretty looks and the fact that she had a mother who was already a well-known star helped make her popular in school. However, she also talked about the fact that there were many girls in school who wanted to be actresses and despite their urge to achieve the same goal, she did not let her own goals stop her and continued to focus on following her own dreams ,

9. Who is she dating?

Yes, Hodges is out of the market. She started dating her current husband Beck Bennett in the early 2000s and has since married her long-time friend. Bennett is a comedian and has starred in a number of comedian talk shows and comic TV shows such as Last Man Standing. He had a voice in Ax Cop, a TV series. The two married in August 2018, according to Married Biography.

10. She has already received several nominations

Hodges’ work and talent has already earned her a number of nominations. In 2001 she was nominated for the Anyone But Me appearance for the Indie Series Award and in 2014 for the Streamy Award for Next Time on Lonny.