advertisement

Jaime Lee Kirchner stars in the CBS legal drama Bull, the fourth season of which was renewed in May 2019 and appeared on television screens in September. How legal drama works, it doesn’t get any better than Bull. The series follows the intrigue in an office of a jury consultant led by psychologist Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly). With his extensive knowledge of human behavior, Dr. Bull determines the jury and determines how she is likely to vote on a case. His main job is research for his clients’ lawyers. He overrides the jury vote by informing the client’s lawyer of the argument that will affect his identified “soft target”. With this questionable border tactic, Dr. Bull a win. Next to him is Jaime as Danielle (Danny) James. In this article we will explain 10 things you did not know about Jaime Lee Kirchner.

1. Jaime is a dancer, singer, artist and actress

Jaime Lee Kirchner has an attractive career as a top performer. She had a short time as a dancer and another as a singer. Her most famous role as a dancer was the music video “Work It Out” by Beyonce. When Kirchner played a role in Dollhouse years later, he performed at a live concert and used the platform to perform and record their music. She has a large collection of her artwork with pictures on her website. The art is exhibited in over 60 art galleries. She adds an award as a theater actor. Kirchner has appeared in over 40 productions at the Roxy Regional Theater in Clarksville, which helped her improve her acting skills. Art in its various forms is in her blood.

advertisement

2. Was born in Germany but grew up in the USA

Kirchner was born in Germany in August 1981 to a black mother and a white father of German descent. Our research shows that she has only one sibling, a black brother. She grew up in Clarksville, Tennessee.

3. Attended college in New York

Jaime attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

4. was married but separated within two years

In June 2012, Jaime married her long-time friend Benjamin Emanuel Kaplan. For reasons she doesn’t reveal, they didn’t stay married for long. They completed their divorce in 2014. No mention of another relationship or marriage has been heard since 2014. In their two-year marriage, the couple had no children.

5. Has net worth of $ 3 million (as of 2019)

With a combined income from her art and television career, Kirchner will have an estimated net worth of $ 3 million in 2019. Part of this wealth comes from their music, but the majority comes from television. Kirchner lives a lavish lifestyle, and photos taken with her family on her Instagram profile show a woman who knows how to enjoy her wealth.

6. She was the lead investigator in Bull

As Danny (Daniella James) in Bull, she has a professional background as a former police investigator who previously worked for the FBI. In her film role, she was a police detective for narcotics at the FBI. With this in mind, she acted as lead investigator for the occupation at Bull.

7. Started acting in high school

Kirchner began playing at the Roxy Regional Theater in Tennessee in 1989 at the age of eight. Her first break came almost ten years later when she was in high school. She auditioned for a role in a Broadway production, Rent, and finally got a role in 1998. She played the role of Mimi Marquez (Mimi) in the groundbreaking musical Rent. For a while, Jaime was on tour in the US and Japan as part of the crew. The role led to the entry into the Just Legal TV series.

8. Has had leading roles alongside major TV stars

Jaime is a household name among television stars. She has played alongside famous names in the field such as Don Johnson in “Just Legal”, Taylor Schilling and Michelle Trachtenberg in the NBC drama “Mercy”. She has shot a number of photos from her television appearances over the years.

9. Canceled shows

Despite a rosy career that looks more like an almanac than a resume, Kirchner has participated in several shows that have not turned out to be successful productions. The first piece on this list is a 2014 Susannah Grant production (members only). However, ABC’s prime time soap opera was never broadcast. “Just Legal” in 2005 was canceled after only three episodes. It was a WB comedy drama that was played in the legal world. The NBC drama “Mercy” was canceled after its first season. Kirchner’s career was a fair mix of victories and losses.

10. Has a constant acting career of 15 years

To say that her career is impressive is an understatement. Her appearances on television will last until 2020. In reverse order, we take a look at the highlights of her career on television.

In 2016 she starred in the TV series “Bull”. Bull continues until 2020.

In 2012 she was seen in the Mob Doctor.

From 2011 to 2013, she played in the television series Necessary Roughness of the USA Network. She played alongside Callie Thorne and Scott Cohen.

In 2009 and 2010, Kirchner appeared on the medical television series Mercy. The series was created by Liz Heldens.

Also in 2009, Jaime appeared in the science fiction television series Dollhouse. The show only lasted 27 episodes. It was created by Joss Whedon, a writer and a director.

In 2006, she starred in the high-octane television series Enemies. In the same year she appeared in the TV series CSI (Procedural Forensics Crime Drama).

From 2005 to 2006, Jaime appeared on the American television series Just Legal. She played alongside two lawyers in the courtroom, Don Johnson and Jay Baruchel. The show lasted two years before it ended abruptly in 2006. Also in 2005, in Carlito’s Way: Rise to Power, Jaime was filled with events from the 1960s.

In 2004, Kirchner appeared on the American comedy television series Rescue Me. The series premiered in 2004 and ran for seven years until 2011. It showed the life of New York firefighters.

Conclusion

Jaime Lee Kirchner is a personable face that has graced TV screens for over a decade and a half. It has a broad spectrum in art, namely acting, music and visual arts. Her work is an inspiration for up-and-coming artists and clearly shows that you can spread your skills across several areas and still set an example in all areas.

advertisement