If you’re an avid reader, you’ve probably seen Harlan Coben’s name topping all bestselling book charts. His success was far-reaching and he caught the attention of readers from many different areas of life. Since becoming a professional writer, he has published over 10 books and his work is one of the best known in recent years. Harlan’s books are known for their mysterious actions and fascinating characters. His work maintains a perfect level of creativity and logic. Although many of his characters often deal with issues that have emerged from their past, Harlan is a man who lives very strongly in the present. Is Harlan’s real life as exciting as that of his characters? Read on to find out. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Harlan Coben.

1. He debuted 10 books in a row at # 1 on the New York Times bestseller list

Getting a place on the New York Times bestseller list is one of the greatest awards an author can receive. Harlan Coben is regularly on this list. He had 10 books in a row at No. 1 on the infamous bestseller list and there is no doubt that he will earn much more throughout his career. His last book, Run Away, published in 2019, was number two on the list during his week of publication.

2. He is friends with Chris Christie

Harlan Coben is a New Jerseyer in whom he lives to this day. Coben attributes to the Garden State that he is who he is. He attended high school with Chris Christie, who was governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018. During high school, both Coben and Christie were on the school board. The two have been friends for years, and Coben insists that Christie doesn’t allow all of his political success to change him.

3. He created a new Netflix series

Even if you are not familiar with Harlan Coben’s books, you may know his work. Coben is the head behind not one, but two Netflix series: Safe and The Stranger. Both series are cast with British actors, but enjoy worldwide popularity. Viewers seem to love the mystery and tension that Harlan brings to all of his work.

4. He was a basketball star

He may not look like a great athlete now, but Harlan Coben was an impressive basketball player in his day. Harlan attended Amherst College, Massachusetts, where he was part of the men’s basketball team. His team position eventually earned him a place in the New England Basketball Hall of Fame. It is quite possible that Harlan’s experience as a college basketball player helped his first great character, Myron Bolitar, become a former basketball player and sports agent.

5. His books have been translated into over 40 languages

Every creative person wants their work to reach people all over the world. Harlan Coben is lucky to say that his works have traveled practically all over the world. In addition to selling millions of copies, Harlan’s books have been translated into over 40 languages. He has also won awards in several countries, including the RBA El Premio del Novela Negra in Spain and the bestselling dagger CWA / ITV3 in England.

6. He doesn’t read reviews

Being a public figure can be stressful. If you are constantly bombarded with people’s opinions about you and your work, you can quickly plunge into a rabbit hole. Harlan Coben learned a long time ago that it is best not to feed what people say about him. During an interview with Salon, Harlan said, “I don’t read reviews. I don’t read the comments. I’m really happy that I get enough Amazon reviews so I don’t look at them anymore. I get the wish. As me it wasn’t really around, so I didn’t know how bad I was about my rankings or anything. Now there are too many things to track online. It’s a bad thing. You should just write your book. “

7. His tenth book changed his life

Harlan Coben has been successful for almost 20 years but has not made it to the top overnight. He says it wasn’t until his tenth book Tell No One was published that it changed his life. When the book was published, Harlan was at a point in his career where he could finally look back and appreciate the hard work it took to get where he was. His story is proof that it is important to be persistent when you follow your dreams.

8. He discovered his love of writing in college

Many fans of Harlan Coben probably believe that he has loved writing all his life. However, this is not exactly the case. Harlan didn’t know he wanted to be a writer until he graduated from college. However, he did not immediately start his career as a writer. He worked in his grandfather’s travel agency when he graduated from college. Coben got his first book business when he was 26 years old.

9. He cries when he writes

It’s hard to imagine a successful writer sitting in front of a crying computer while writing his next bestseller, but this picture is a reality for Harlan Coben. He is so connected to his work that he often gets emotional. Harlan admitted that he cries “a lot” when he writes, although he doesn’t explain why. He also admitted that he has to cry more when he reads, and noticed that Sally Field’s memoir In Pieces made him cry.

10. His wife is a doctor

Harlan is not the only successful person in Coben’s household. His wife Anne is a pediatrician at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Columbia. The couple met when they were students in Amherst and now have four children together. Although Coben’s books are filled with many exciting twists, it seems that his life with his wife is peaceful. He may not be able to give all of his characters a happy ending, but he has at least one for himself.