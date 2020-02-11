Every year there are a few actors who appear to appear out of nowhere and have a year of breakout. Hannah Gross was one of them in 2017. Although she’s been in the business for more than a decade, she only became known for her role as Debbie Mitford in the Netflix series Mindhunter. Since then, Hannah has broken new ground and many viewers are impressed with the work she has done so far. She has proven that she has the hard work and talent she needs to succeed in the entertainment business. Although it is not a well-known name, it definitely gets there. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Hannah Gross.

1. Your parents are actors

Hannah Gross has a play in her genes. Both parents are professional actors with a long list of credits for their names. Her father, Paul Gross, has dozens of screen appearances and is known for his role in the Canadian TV show Due South. Her mother Martha Burns is best known for her role in the Canadian series Slings and Arrows.

2. She graduated from NYU

After attending high school in her hometown, Hannah decided to head out. She attended New York University, where she studied theater at the Tisch School of the Arts. Hannah had a bit of a struggle in the first two years of school. The city’s competitive culture turned out to be a lot. Hannah ultimately opted for a school year and felt much better when she returned to complete her studies.

3. Her on-screen debut was uncredited

It’s something every actor looks forward to seeing your name in the credits. But sometimes you have to work without recognition – especially at the beginning of your career. Hannah Gross had her first appearance in an unpublished role in the 2002 film Mens with Brooms. The film was directed by Hannahs father and he also played the leading role.

4. She is Canadian

Hannah Gross has had a lot of success with the American audience, but she actually comes from Canada. She was born and raised in Toronto, where she lived until her college in New York. During her childhood, she spent a lot of time on the set of her parents’ various TV shows and films.

5. The Matrix is ​​your favorite film

Anyone who is a big fan of The Matrix and Hannah Gross will be delighted to know that the 1999 film is the actress’s favorite. When Hannah was asked about her favorite film during an interview, she said, “There are definitely other and definitely better films. I don’t know how to classify a favorite, but when I was nine I got the VHS from “The Matrix” and I watched it every day for three months. And I can still watch it and get the exact same feeling. “

6. She is also a theater actress

Hannah not only works on large and small screens, but also has stage experience. She has worked on two stage productions, especially in her role as Katie in the production of Doc 2010. Since Hannah’s roots in acting are linked to the theater, it would not be surprising if she would do a few more plays before everything was said and is done.

7. She worked at Hooters

Everyone had at least one job they hated. For Hannah Gross this job worked at Hooters. She landed the job after she and a friend bought their bartender licenses and decided to give it a try. Even though she only worked there for three weeks, it was a terrible experience. Fortunately for Hannah, her acting career has started and her days of working for tips are behind her.

8. She was a shy child

Shyness is probably not common among actors. Shy people would probably not find it too easy to perform on stage or in front of a camera and perform in front of an audience. However, Hannah Gross was a very shy child. As a result, she only started acting when she was in high school.

9. She worked as a director

Hannah Gross is not only an actress, she can also include a director on her CV. In 2012 she directed an adaptation of the well-known play A Streetcar Named Desire. The play was originally opened on Broadway in 1947 and has been re-shot several times both on stage and on screen.

10. She loves archeology

When Hannah Gross was a child, she spent a lot of time visiting her grandmother, who grew up in the Badlands, Alberta, Canada. The two spent a lot of time hunting bones, which helped Hannah discover her interest in archeology. Hannah has fond memories of that time and regards her grandmother as one of her inspirations. She is even working on an experimental documentary about her grandmother’s story.