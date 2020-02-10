There is nothing better than watching the seasons change. Some people like the summer heat, others prefer the snow, but there is one season that we all love – the Girl Scout Cookie Season. Cute kids in sashes who politely ask if you like some cookies are a pretty good marketing strategy if you ask us. Obviously, it worked out well for the girl scouts, who have been around with their delicious cookies for decades. A new program on the Food Network would like to highlight the special cookies and the girls who have contributed to their popularity. It turns out that these sweet treats contain a lot more than you can see at first glance. Here are ten things you didn’t know about the Girl Scout Cookie Championship.

1. Hundred years of cookies

It is no surprise that these cookies are so delicious that they have been made for a long time. The Girl Scouts of America started selling their cookies over 100 years ago in 1917 to collect donations. However, the road was not always smooth. For a short time, the organization sold calendars instead of treats. During the Second World War there was a lack of flour, sugar and eggs, so the baking of cookies was suspended.

2. Allison Hannigan

If you’re a little older, you may be surprised to discover that the witch from Buffy, the vampire butcher, and the star of the American Pie, who did strange things with a flute “once … in the band camp”, are holding this competition , We love Allison and look forward to seeing her on everything. Fortunately, more people are familiar with their time at How I Met Your Mother these days.

3. The latest

In 2017, the Girl Scouts added a new cookie for their centenary. S’Mores has proven to be as tasty and tasty as any other cookie, although nothing beats the popularity of the number one cookie. Thin mints come first in the cookie catalog.

4. Allison was a scout

It should come as no surprise that the hostess of the show was a scout herself. Allison must have enjoyed her time as a member of a GS group. Like millions of girls and women across the country, she probably has good memories of how she earned badges and sold cookies. The treats are part of our culture. For many, however, it is also a personal nostalgic delight that takes them back to an easier time when they learned to camp and do creative or community-based activities.

5. Not the same thing

Two different factories make the Girl Scout Cookies so people in different areas get slightly different cookie options, but they’re all tasty. In Richmond, Virginia, ABC Bakers makes caramel de lites, sodas, peanut butter patties, peanut butter sandwiches, and shortbreads. Meanwhile, the Little Brownie Bakers from Louisville Kentucky conjure up the Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas and Savannah Smiles.

6. It’s not just about cookies

The five bakers participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Championship have cut out their work for them. Not only do you have to appreciate a favorite treat, the show is also a competition. Making cookies with other delicious desserts is one thing, but creating masterpieces is quite another. After the final vote, one of these bakers will get their beloved candy and a high price of ten thousand dollars for a year.

7. Girls in business

Selling cookies may seem cute, but it’s also part of what the Girl Scouts of America teach young women. Leadership, sales, and other business-related activities have become a standard learning experience for women, largely due to this tasty program. It is also the world’s largest girl-run entrepreneurship program. Although cookie sales only last a few weeks each year, the GS of A collects millions of dollars to help with all the other things they teach the girls.

8. Selling matter

The cookie sale will not only help keep the scouts running, they will also be a big part of the show. The participants not only have the task of bursting cookies in the first episode, but also another challenge. They have to sell their creations to a hungry crowd. The judges may be professionals who know their food, but that doesn’t mean that the masses agree with their assessments. In this competition, the one who sells the most cookies wins.

9. Meet the judges

While the amount each cookie creation eats makes up a large part of the bottom line and the score also depends on how many “biscuit” sellers bakers can make, some professionals also oversee the competition. Fans of The Kitchen will instantly recognize Katie Lee on the jury. Nacho Aguirre, the champion of Spring Baking, joins Katie and they will have a special guest judge for each episode. Carla Hall, a former girl scout, will be guest in one episode. However, if you want to see who else shows up, all you have to do is watch the show with the rest of us.

10. When & Where

The bad news is that it is probably too late to get your hands on one of these incredible cookies. However, we have some good news. If you missed the premiere on February 3rd on the FOOD Network, there is still time to find out about all the delicious promotions before the grand finale. You can still search for your favorite baker and see if he wins without a spoiler.

Final thoughts

As if Girl Scout Cookies weren’t tasty enough, some of the GSC Championship creations are out of this world. We have to wonder if they will add any Food Network-inspired products next year. We would take ten boxes of these cookies. Our only other question is why did it take FOOD and the GSA to put their heads together? This delightful show with her lovely host and delicious selection of treats is enough to put us in a sugar coma. How many cookies will you get this year after seeing all the sweetness? Let us know in the comments below.