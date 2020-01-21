advertisement

Now that “Party of Five” gets a restart of the Latino, most people wonder who Gloria Acosta is in real life. Fernanda Urrejola, a Chilean actress who made a name for herself in the entertainment world through the “Narcos” series, plays Gloria in “Party of Five”. The series focuses on the immigration challenges of parents who are separated from their children. Fernanda once thought about synchronized swimming and even won a championship in Chile. However, the acting industry did her good. Let’s look at some facts about her that show her journey towards acting.

1. Why she chose an actress

For Fernanda, acting is more than just a means of making a living. it is an avenue through which it gains a deeper understanding of empathy. She admitted that as an actress, she was able to see feelings as they were and detach them from them, as she had learned over time that they did not define us. According to her, acting gives everyone the perspective to understand that we may be different, but in the end we share a lot.

advertisement

2. She always wanted to be in the American film industry

If you want to go fast, you have to go alone, and Fernanda did. Since she was eight years old, she knew that she wanted to be in the US film industry. She was so determined that she knew “Gone With The Wind” word for word. Although her career in Chile was successful, Fernanda traveled to the US knowing that her comfort zone would not get her where she wanted to be. She claims that moving to Los Angeles was the best decision of her life, both professionally and personally.

3. Her parents didn’t want her to be an actress

It is the dream of every parent that their children become independent adults, and this usually depends on the chosen career. Acting wasn’t a career for Fernanda’s parents, both of whom work in the academic field; Therefore, they did not support their decision. To keep her parents happy, the actress learned the profession she wanted for her: synchronized swimming. Although it was also a passion, acting remained her first love, so she went against her parents and learned acting.

4. She auditioned for two roles in “Narcos”.

Fernanda may look like a woman with the world at her feet, but she also has a few phases of self-doubt. When she auditioned for “Narcos”, she chose Maria Elvira and another minor role. In her heart, however, she hoped that she would take the Maria figure with her, because when Fernanda read the script, she was fascinated by Maria’s intelligence. However, after days had passed without an answer, Fernanda was ready to travel to Chile, but her agent called and told her the good news.

5. She wears a lot of hats

The actress has demonstrated her skills in the acting industry through her various roles, in which she always performs excellently. However, this is not all Fernanda can do. Like most actors, Fernanda is a writer. In her interview with Hedonist Magazine, she revealed that she had been working on a film. At the moment of the interview, Fernanda was the co-author of a feature film that was to serve as her first screenplay ever. The actress spreads her wings and announces that she is also developing a show.

6. It is philanthropic

Charity has always been said to start at home. Even if Fernanda dreamed of making it big in America, she started her charitable efforts in Chile, her home country. The country had a challenge in providing the best for the children. For this reason, Fernanda has worked with Para la Confianza to introduce policies that enable the authorities to provide the tools and information needed to help children. She added that there are still no laws in Chile that serve the natural heritage. This is how Fernanda supports various environmental protection initiatives.

7. She is a dog lover

Some people will claim to love you, but they will leave you, but Fernanda is not the one to turn her back on who she loves. On Instagram, she wrote that her bitch Lunita was finally in Los Angeles. The furry friend might as well be her baby because Fernanda said that she would love Lunita until the last time she breathed. For her, it was the only thing she could do for the dog who had shown her unconditional love, for whom Fernanda was grateful.

8. Why does she meditate every day?

If you have a struggle within yourself, the best thing you can do is calm down; Therefore, most people are advised to meditate. However, when Fernanda tried it didn’t work at first, so she started seeing a therapist instead. Unfortunately, she kept repeating her mistakes until she finally decided to try meditation by first learning about it. Fernanda was initially skeptical of how 30 minutes would be enough to clarify her opinion. However, when she found out about Deepak Chopra’s original sound meditation, she found the therapy she had been looking for all along. It helped her so much that she stuck to it and has practiced every day since.

9. Your dating history

The beautiful woman has not escaped the attention of various men, although at the moment she was speculated as a single. According to ArticleBio, the actress was engaged to Stephano Benaglia, whom she dated in 2009. In 2014, however, they went their separate ways. Fernanda had previously had a romantic relationship with Benjamin Vicuna, with whom she had spent a year between 2004 and 2005. She had to heal her broken heart for the first time because she had moved on with Fernanda Lasalvia before the end of the year, but they separated in 2007, and she was also dating Gustavo Leon after breaking off her engagement to Stephano. For Mario Hortin, the relationship was neither confirmed nor denied.

10. She has a close relationship with her father

Father’s Day was always reserved for people to appreciate their fathers, and Fernanda hadn’t stayed behind last year wishing her father the best day. In her Instagram post, the actress said she would choose her father a thousand times. She added that she was grateful for everything he taught her.

advertisement