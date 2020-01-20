advertisement

Emily Tosta is an actress born in the Dominican Republic. There are currently many people who will recognize you for their role in restarting the Party of Five. However, she had other roles in other productions. Here are 10 things you may or may not have known about Emily Tosta:

1. Born in the Dominican Republic

Tosta was born in the Dominican Republic. For those who are not familiar, the Dominican Republic is one of the two countries that can be found on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. Christopher Columbus set foot on the island of Set in 1492, which is why the first Spanish settlement in America came into being here. For a while, Spain controlled all of Hispaniola. However, neglecting the western part of the island allowed French pirates to colonize it, leaving it finally under French control. So the French-speaking part of Haiti and the Spanish-speaking part became the Dominican Republic.

advertisement

2. Has a Dominican father and a Venezuelan mother

Not surprisingly, Tosta’s father is Dominican. However, it is interesting to note that Tosta’s mother is Venezuelan. In short, Venezuela was one of the Spanish territories that dissolved when the Spanish empire collapsed in America. For a short time it was part of the Republic of Gran Columbia, which meant that it would have become part of the same country as the Dominican Republic today if it had achieved its original goal of gaining initial independence.

3. Started young

Like many other actors, Tosta discovered her interest in acting when she was very young. As a result, she began to participate in more and more productions as a child, which probably prepared her for her current career.

4. Her first paid acting job was in Annie

Over time, Tosta’s first paid acting job was in an Annie production. For strangers, Annie is a musical based on the comic Little Orphan Annie, which was once published in newspapers. The comic strip focused on the adventures of the title girl with her dog Sandy and her benefactor Oliver Warbucks, who many people should be better known as “Daddy” Warbucks. Overall, Little Orphan Annie lasted almost a century, which meant it lasted until June 13, 2010.

5. Her first paid singing job was singing at an event

Speaking of which, at Tosta’s first paid singing job, she played the US anthem at an event dedicated to a Supreme Court judge in the United States. Others followed this singing job, so Tosta had a lot of experience performing in front of large crowds at remarkable events.

6. Moved to Miami and then to LA

Tosta’s parents seemed to be pretty supportive of their ambitions in the entertainment industry. Eventually they moved to Miami, FL when she was 12 years old, which was very much meant to broaden the range of options available to her. Later, after they managed to establish themselves, they moved to Los Angeles, California, where there were more opportunities than in Miami.

7. Target group of the Spanish market

It is interesting to note that Tosta originally focused on the Spanish market, which made sense since English was neither her mother tongue nor that of her family. In any case, it should be mentioned that the Spanish market in America is huge. After all, every South American country with the exception of Brazil, Guyana, Suriname and French Guinea speaks Spanish. There are also a number of North American countries such as Mexico and Cuba that also speak Spanish. Since these countries speak Spanish, the Spanish-speaking media find it much easier to get from one national market to another than if they had to penetrate a non-Spanish-speaking country, for example.

8. Supports various causes

Tosta is known to have a variety of causes. For example, it is known to support PETA, which fights for animal rights, but is both very controversial and well-known due to its choice of tactics. It is also known that Tosta supports everything from St. Judes Hospital to the Thirst Project. Tosta is said to have expressed interest in founding a charity at some point in the future that focuses on issues that are closest to her heart.

9. Restart at Party of Five

Tosta is currently restarting at the Party of Five. For those who are not familiar, the show is about the five children of the Acosta family who have to make it alone because their parents were deported to Mexico from the United States. This is very similar, but not the same as its predecessor’s premise. In this case, the parents were not deported, but died in a car accident, which meant that while the children were still struggling with everyday life, they did so in slightly different circumstances. Nevertheless, the new premise for the new show is not a bad move, not least because it offers something that sets it apart from its predecessor and at the same time is relevant to modern times with its modern themes.

10. Can refer to the experience of the Acosta family

Tosta plays Lucia Acosta. As such, she and her twin brother Beto Acosta would be one of the two middle siblings of the Acosta family. It is interesting to note that Tosta has an enormous connection to the experience of the Acosta family. This is because her family moved from the Dominican Republic to the United States without a legal status. Although she never had to part with her parents in the same way as her character, thanks to her childhood she can definitely have the same experiences as her character. Something that, in her role as Lucia Acosta, is likely to lead to a richer and more engaging performance.

advertisement