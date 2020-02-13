Elizabeth Marvel is an American actress best known for her roles as President Elizabeth Keane in Homeland and Heather Dunbar in House of Cards. She most recently appeared as The Major in the NBC drama manifesto. Here are ten things about them that you may not know.

1. She decided to become an actress after spending time in London

When she left high school, she had little idea what she wanted to do as a career. She spent some time in London and one afternoon she had nothing to do. She decided to buy a theater ticket because the prices were low and she would be busy for a few hours. The piece she saw was A Touch Of The Poet and it played Vanessa Redgrave. It was this achievement that made her realize that she wanted to be an actress.

2. She trained at the Julliard School

After returning from London, she won a place at the Julliard School. This is one of the most prestigious drama schools in the United States, and some of the best actors in the world have studied here. She fell in love with the city of New York during her studies and is still one of her favorite cities. She told Time Out that visiting the Henry Moore sculpture while she was at school helped her relax when it was particularly difficult.

3. She worked extensively on the stage

She started her acting career on stage and this is something that has continued to this day. She selectively chooses the roles she plays and prefers games that offer something different. The most important thing for them is that the story is good and not an exaggerated production. Most of the work she has done in theaters is usually on Broadway, but she has also appeared in plays in other parts of the United States and Canada.

4. Your first major TV role was in the district

She had played in theaters and small roles on television for about ten years before getting her first major TV role. That role was as Nancy Parras on The District’s police trial show. The show ran over four seasons and there was only one episode in which Elizabeth did not appear. The fact that so many guest stars appeared on this show would have given her experience with an ensemble cast that would help her on her future television career.

5. Her first film role was In Ten Hundred Kings

The first feature film in which she starred was Ten Hundred Kings. She played Christine Shepherd, a blind lawyer, and the film is based on the difficult relationship between this character and her husband. The film was made on a budget, but was well received by critics and audiences. It was a good experience for them because it was only a small cast so they could all work closely together. Since then, she has starred in other critically acclaimed films, such as True Grit and Lincoln.

6. She plays a role in the new Marvel Television show on Hulu

Deadline reported that she was one of the first actresses to be announced for the new Marvel show Helstrom. She will play the character of Victoria Helstrom, the mother of the two main characters, who has been in an institution for twenty years. The series is expected to be released sometime in 2020, but the exact date has not yet been determined. It has been confirmed that there will be ten episodes in season one.

7. Most of her TV roles are strong women

She has been quoted as saying that she does not feel capable of playing weak women, and this is reflected in the roles she plays. She often plays characters who are at the top of their profession and are very motivated. Perhaps the best example of this is the representation of the President at home. She has also played lawyers and police officers several times. In some of her more recent roles, such as The Major in Manifest, she is a more mysterious character who has no clear intentions.

8. She is married and has a son

She married actor Bill Camp in 2004 and their son Silas was born three years later. Since the family would like to maintain their privacy, not much information is available on how the couple got to know each other. They both played in Ten Hundred Kings a few years before their marriage, but it is not clear if they knew each other before. She has spoken a lot about being a mother in interviews, and it is clearly a role that she values.

9. She has won several Obie Awards

She has won an Obie Award for her performance in one piece on three different occasions. The Obies differ from other awards because the categories do not have multiple nominees. For each category, a winner will be selected directly, who will be awarded their prizes on the evening of the ceremony. She won her first prize in 1998 and then again in 2000 and 2005. Playbill reported that she presented the awards in 2008 with her husband.

10. She is not active on social media

She has no social media profiles, which you don’t see very often these days. The main reason for this may be that she likes to keep her private life out of the public eye. She may also feel that she doesn’t have to use social media to advance her career because she’s already established herself as a very good actress.