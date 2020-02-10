As for the actors, there are some who, because of their great work, only stay in the head more than others. Eli Gathegi is one of these actors. He has managed to make every role he has ever played effortlessly appear as if he were effortlessly immersed in it. From the role of evil vampire Laurent in the Twilight series to the role of the fabulous Dr. At Cole in House he did everything with so much wonderful talent that we can’t get enough of him. We can’t wait to see him in a project he’s working on, and we can’t wait to see him work on something else. He is someone you need to meet because he can make us all feel that he has so much more to offer than you think.

1. He comes from Nairobi but was not raised there

He was born in Kenya, but his family did not stay long. They decided to leave their home and bring their family to California, and there they laid their roots. They took it upon themselves to find a home in Albany where he grew up. There he went to school, played basketball as an adult and had many friends and funny memories from his childhood.

2. He is educated

After completing his high school education, Gathegi attended college. He started his education at the University of California in Santa Barbara. Then he went to New York, where he attended the Tisch School of the Arts. He played basketball at California College, but suffered an injury that made it impossible for him to play throughout his education. It was the injury that prevented him from pursuing a career in sports and that motivated him to act. At that point, he decided to take some acting classes that took him to New York and then made him play some of the coolest roles in the world.

3. He is a big fan of vampires

Well, not vampires. He is a big fan of Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight series. He was cast as Laurent in the movies, but he didn’t know the character was a vampire. He had no idea about the book or the story and decided to sit down and read them all at once. He now considers himself a big fan of the series, although that’s a smart statement if you make money playing one of them. However, it is a good read, so we are with him on this.

4. He was depressed

There was no time in his life when he felt deeper than the day he injured his knee while playing ball in college. He never never played and this was a new experience for him. Losing what he loved and what he had worked so hard for was hard for him, and it left him in a depression that lasted until he could pull himself out of it and carry on.

5. He took acting classes because they were easy

When he was injured in college, he couldn’t walk. He hadn’t been able to walk for months and wanted to be sure that his schedule was simple this semester so that he wouldn’t be bothered anymore. He assumed acting would make it an easy A for him. It turned out that he’s made millions in the long run since he appeared as a famous actor a long time ago.

6. He doesn’t believe in doubt

When asked if he doubted his dreams of becoming an actor before he got a work and was still having a hard time, he said that he couldn’t doubt himself. Why? Because everyone else has already done it and he couldn’t be like her.

7. Plan B is not an option

He means that if you have Plan B, you really don’t have Plan A. What exactly does that mean? This means that you don’t think you can actually execute your plan since you’ve already planned a failure by creating a secondary plan that is believed to be the first plan not working.

8. Ben Affleck trusted him

When he was selected to work with Ben Affleck on “Gone Baby Gone,” he learned what it meant to gain serious trust in his work. He wasn’t sure if there was another way to find it, and he didn’t even feel that he had made it to this film. It was time to work with someone who was so famous that it was so big for him. There were some serious famous faces in Twilight, but many of these people weren’t nearly as famous before the film series as after the film was released, and none were as experienced or famous as Ben Affleck.

9. He wants a family

When asked where he sees himself in the future, when he lived his life and had his successes and had everything he had ever wanted in his life, he first reacted to seeing himself with his wonderful family. His beautiful wife, his beautiful children, his beautiful house. That is revealing. The fact that his first thought of everything he could have in life is a wife and children tells us that he is a man who will most likely make an excellent husband and father as he will do so at the end of the Year is the most important day.

10. He believes in honesty

If he could give advice to those who want to work in the same direction, he asks them to ask themselves what they are really doing. And is there anything that makes them just as happy or happier, and then you do that because this right of retention is difficult and not for those who don’t really want it and believe in it or have what it takes to get it? Jobs and stay up to date on inconsistent work.