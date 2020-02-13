If you don’t know Dorian Missick, are you living right now? He is the amazing Damian in “Six Degrees”, although you may be one of the few who know him less on his face than on his voice, since he is the man behind the voice of “Grand Theft Auto”, which is huge right now , In any case, he’s an actor who puts his A-game in every role he plays, and his fans fall in love with him more and more every day. If you know, you know. If you don’t, it’s time to know, and we have some really funny facts about the man taking the world role by role by storm.

1. He is a jersey boy

He was born and raised in East Orange. He’s a Jersey boy from start to finish, but he hasn’t lived there all his life. For a while he lived somewhere else with his family. They moved to Plainfield when he was younger and lived there until the family moved to Decatur, Georgia for some time. The family eventually landed in the northeast and raised the kids in Brooklyn, New York. He was everywhere, but most New Jersey and New York with a hint of the slow, simple, sweet South in between.

2. He is one of four

He is one of four children in his household. His parents had him and then adopted twin girls who became his sisters. He also has a brother who is a half brother. His parents’ marriage did not work, so he got half a sibling a little later in his life. We don’t know what the age difference is between him and his siblings, but they seem to get along well and were close to each other.

3. He got a job in his first class

When he decided that acting was definitely the gig for him, he started taking some acting classes. These courses were good for him because he went to his first class and got a job. Some people don’t get a job after years of acting classes. He could do this with ease and with no problems in his life, and it was something that worked out quite well for him. A job immediately in his class.

4. He is married

He and his wife have been together for a few years now, although we don’t know exactly when they first officially made it. Those in the public light aren’t always looking for ways to make their lives more public, and while he’s doing a good job, he probably didn’t want people to speculate about his new romance before he was sure it was one would last. However, what we do know is that he is a man who has been married to his wife for 8 years – in February 2012, he married Simone Cook.

5. He is thankful

He is a man who knows that success is not something you can get without appreciation. He appreciates everyone who appreciates him. He always thanks those who appreciate him or compliment him quickly. He looks like a man on his social media platforms who is seriously grateful.

6. His wife is famous

We already mentioned that Dorian Missick is married, but did we mention that he is married to Simone Missick? His wife is also an actress. She is known for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Luke Cage, where she plays a detective. She’s been in the business for almost as long as he and they have been good together in their work, their private lives and everything in between.

7. He is relatively private

If an actor who is in the limelight as he is can keep his private life private, that’s a big deal. He and his wife were able to keep much of their living together quietly and out of the spotlight. They don’t make a scene everywhere, they don’t end up in tabloids and they don’t discuss their personal lives in detail. It’s a very nice thing in a world where everyone’s life is constantly shown on social media and the like.

8. His fortune is high

If you are an actor and producer and so many other things, you tend to make a decent living. He is a man who has done just that with all of his work. His current net worth – estimated from 2020 – is an astonishing $ 49 million. This is so expressively impressive because there are so many people who are more famous than he who have a much smaller fortune.

9. He is funny

As a married man you have to have a sense of humor. Marriage is no fun if you are serious all the time and who wants to be with someone who cannot laugh, have fun and enjoy the moment? He is a man who likes to say that he is his wife’s arm candy – or man candy – when he accompanies them on a red carpet, when they have something to see or promote. He really seems to enjoy being with her, and they seem to be really happy when their humor and body language say anything.

10. He and his wife have a tradition

Every time he and his wife have to go separate ways to work, they will always say goodbye with a hug, a kiss, and a prayer. It is what they do and it is their thing. They always miss each other and always count down the days until they are together again. They are so looking forward to the days when he sees his wife again, and she feels the same for him. Their time out is for work, but they don’t like it.