Diego Martir is not a typical celebrity. Most people have probably never heard of him. But in the world of Instagram influencers, Diego Martir is one of the cool kids. In just one year, he managed to switch from a “normal” user to someone with over a million followers. He is especially popular with teenage girls who can’t get enough of his curly hair and abs. So far, he doesn’t seem to be using his social media fame to get into the entertainment industry, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he ended up pursuing a modeling career. As with most celebrities overnight, his sudden “fame” has people who want to know more about him. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Diego Martir.

1. He is from Wisconsin

No shade for Wisconsin, but this is probably one of the last states on most people’s radar. I mean, can you name any other city in the state outside of Milwaukee? Probably not. But Diego Martir could be the person who puts the state on the map. He was born in Wisconsin, although he eventually moved to New Jersey.

2. He has a crush on Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello is currently one of the biggest pop stars in the game. She is also Diego Martir’s biggest celebrity crush. Martir admitted that he found the singer very attractive during an interview with Hollywire. He even paid someone $ 50 to take a picture of the two of them together. He posted the picture on his Instagram hoping to get Camila’s attention, but unfortunately his plan didn’t work.

3. He went through a public separation

Breakups are difficult enough if you’re a “normal” person, but having to explain the end of your relationship to more than a million people is a completely different ball game. Diego Martir had this experience after he and his ex-girlfriend Desiree Montoya split up. In March 2019, Diego posted a video on his YouTube channel explaining why the couple broke up. For those of you who are not interested in watching the video, here is the TLDW version: he has ended the relationship because of constant arguments.

4. He’s with another popular person on Instagram

The separation of Diego from Desiree is officially the news of the past year. He has officially moved on. His new bae is Lauren Kettering. She may not have as large a social media fan base as Diego, but her 145,000 Instagram followers are certainly not something to make fun of. The couple’s relationship seems to be very solid and both like to show up on social media.

5. He’s not the only social media celebrity in his family

Diego Martir may be the first social media celebrity in his family, but he’s not the only one. His younger sister Ainara has two Instagram accounts with a total of around 70,000 people. There is no doubt that Ainara’s adorable baby face (she’s literally a baby) and her relationship with Diego have helped to increase her popularity on social media.

6. He played soccer

Diego likes to play football and sees himself as a pretty good player. Football was actually his favorite pastime before his life was dominated by social media. He doesn’t have much time left to play, but hopefully he’ll take it up again.

7. His dream car is a minivan

What does Diego Martir have in common with 40-year-old soccer mothers? The fact that his dream car is a minivan. These vans may not be the most glamorous vehicles on the market, but they are definitely one of the most practical. Diego loves minivans because he thinks it would be great to pack your friends and family in a car when traveling.

8. He loves to find Nemo

Most teenagers would probably not consider Finding Nemo one of their favorite films, but Diego Martir is full of surprises. The now classic Disney / Pixar film is one of his favorites. He also loves a SpongeBob film, the name of which he apparently can’t remember. His choice in films shows that Diego is still a child among all the selfies and the influence of social media at heart.

9. He doesn’t like girls calling him Bro

Bro is one of the most popular terms for tenderness at the moment. However, Diego Martir is not a fan of girls he would like to call him brother. During his interview with Hollywire, he said that as soon as he heard a girl described him as a brother, he immediately felt in the friend zone.

10. His shirtless pictures made him famous

Diego Martin’s rise through Instagram ranks went so fast that many people wonder how he did it. According to him, the answer is very simple: shirtless pictures. Diego told Hollywire that although he was nervous about releasing his first shirtless picture, he quickly realized that his followers loved it.