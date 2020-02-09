David Gandy used his looks like no other male model before or after him. Since becoming famous as the face of Dolce and Gabbana (a brand he represented from 2006 to 2011), he has changed the fashion industry, invested in dozens of fashion brands, created a gin line that has been written for numerous high-profile magazines and newspapers, and even then, turned to Jennifer Lopez (although it was only for clarification, everything was absolutely legit and in favor of a music video). Here’s a look at ten things everyone needs to know about the most famous male model in the world.

1. He dreamed of becoming a veterinarian

As a child, Gandy’s future dreams were far from where his career would take him. As a big animal lover, Gandy planned to become a veterinarian. Unfortunately, his school grades did not qualify him for the chosen path. Instead, he opted to study marketing at a study level. While studying at the University of Gloucestershire, a friend (without his knowledge) participated in a modeling competition for ITV’s This Morning. Gandy won the crown and thus also a contract with Select Model Management in London.

2. He didn’t reject 50 shades

If you believe the rumors, the 50 Shades trilogy could be a completely different beast. For years it was believed that Gandy was offered the role of Christian but was rejected. It turned out that nothing like that happened. “I saw the script for 50 shades and worked with E.L. James at an event, but I didn’t decline the role, ”he told The Drinks Business.

3. He made a name for himself with Dolce and Gabbana

At the beginning of his career as a model, Gandy took on numerous jobs with Shiatzy Chen, Zara, Hugo Boss, Russell & Bromley, 7 for all Mankind and Massimo Dutt. His star became great in 2006 when he won a contract as the “face” of Dolce and Gabbana. He represented the brand until 2011 and appeared in fashion shows and advertisements alongside other emerging talents such as Gemma Ward, Scarlett Johansson, Noah Mills and Tony Ward.

4. He was not always a ladies man

Gandy may have been involved in some high-profile relationships over the years, but he hasn’t always been as successful with women. As a teenager, he often lost girls to men who, in his opinion, looked much better. “I was never successful with the girls, there were always guys who were more successful than me,” he told Square Mile. “I thought you looked better than me. They’re not models, they just look great. “

5. He’s not just a pretty face

Gandy has made a name for himself with his strong demeanor, but in the past decade he has proven that he is more than just a pretty face. He was not only invited twice to a lecture at the Oxford Union, but also represented the fashion world at a panel discussion on the topic “Too fat, too thin, will we ever be satisfied?” At the Vogue Festival 2013.

6. His fortune

Getting to the top of the fashion package isn’t without rewards. Over the past two decades, Gandy has grown from a marketing student to one of the richest male models of all time. Indeed, according to the latest Celebrity Net Worth figures, Gandy sits very nicely on a fortune of $ 16 million.

7. He goes into the gin

Last year Gandy switched to gin … or at least its production. Together with business partner Stewart Lee, the “Saville Row” model was launched, a citrus-forward spirt that is named after the legendary London street. It is not the first time that Gandy has made money with a legendary British love for a good drink: in 2011 he took part in Martini’s advertising campaign “Luck is an Attitude”, in 2012 he was appointed brand ambassador for Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

8. It was written for Vogue

Gandy has not only deleted the front pages of fashion magazines, but has also spent much of the past decade writing for them. Since 2011 he has been writing regularly for British Vogue and blogging about everything from his career and style to cars, antiques and the London lifestyle. Other notable projects include a column role in The Daily Telegraph’s men’s lifestyle section, “Telegraph Men”, the position of official auto reviewer for the British GQ, and a guest editor and writer in the men’s edition of Evening Standard.

9. He is insane

During his college years, Gandy worked part-time for Auto Express, testing the latest luxury cars of the day. His interest in cars and the racing industry never waned and in 2012 he finally got his racing license. The following year he took part in the Mille Miglia race in Italy with his co-driver Yasmin Le Bon. After a few false starts, he finally managed to finish 158th out of 415 cars.

10. He is a pioneer

In 2010 Gandy was the first man to be named “Model of the Year” by the British Fashion Council. The awards don’t stop there. In 2008 he was awarded the “Most Beautiful International Male Face” at an event by the Spanish glamor magazine. In 2011 he was named “face of today” by the shortlist. He has also been ranked as one of the most influential, sexiest, best-dressed and best-paid people in the world for too many years and by too many publications.