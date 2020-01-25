advertisement

Daniel Henney started his life as a model, but has since developed into a major television and film star who has roles in all areas from X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Hawaii Five-0 to Criminal Minds. 2020 may be the last year we see him playing Matthew “Matt” Simmons in Criminal Minds (after 15 seasons, CBS is finally pulling the curtain for the hugely popular crime drama) It’s unlikely to be long removed from our screens will be. Find out more with these ten facts.

1. He started as a model

Henney’s professional career began in the modeling industry. During his studies, he began to travel through France, Italy, Hong Kong and Taiwan. After appearing in a commercial for Amore Pacific’s cosmetic product “Odyssey Sunrise”, he became a sensation in South Korea overnight. The commercial opened the door to greater opportunities, and it soon impressed the audience in the South Korean hit TV drama My Lovely Sam Soon. The series became the most popular Korean TV show of 2005 and catapulted Henney to a whole new level of celebrity (although he didn’t speak a single word of Korean at the time).

2. He was involved in a college scandal

In 2007, Henney was involved in a record scandal. During his rise in Korea, many websites reported that Henney had a degree from the University of Illinois – a rumor that turned out to be a total invention. After Henney’s manager Jeong Won-Seok was accused of falsifying his academic data, he apologized to the Korea Times. “Henney never knew that his scientific records were being published incorrectly, and the agency didn’t think much about the misinformation on the Internet. With the recent issue of academic records, we avoided fixing the problem because we feared it would be poorly reflected, ”said Jeong. “We are very sorry and we apologize deeply.”

3. He was the first foreigner to occupy the Korean labeling authority

After moving from television to film with his first feature film, Seducing Mr. Perfect, Henney was very much appreciated for his follow-up, My Father. The film prevailed at awards ceremonies across South Korea, making Henney the first non-Korean national to win the Best New Actor category at every major cinema award.

4. He made his US film debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine

After working in South Korea for a few years, Henney returned to the US with his US feature film debut X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Since then he has been commuting between South Korea and Hollywood and has played in Shanghai Calling (2012), The Last Stand (2013), Money (2019), Hawaii Five-0 (2012-2013) and Dear My Friends (2016). , Big Hero 6: The Series (2017 – today) and of course Criminal Minds (2015 – today).

5. He sees himself as a Korean actor

Although Henney returned to the United States in 2009, he made a name for himself in South Korea and still thinks of himself, primarily a Korean actor. “I am definitely a Korean actor until the day I die,” he told CNN. “Korea gave me my career. I made my mistakes in Korea, where I had my ups and downs. I learned the ropes here. I wouldn’t be here without Korea. “

6. He has a crush on Hugh Jackman

In 2009, Henney starred alongside actor Hugh Jackman in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The Australian made a clear impression on the younger actor, who has since admitted to having a crush on his co-star. “He’s the nicest guy I’ve ever met, the epitome of everything that has to do with big stars,” he told CNN. “He has restored my belief that someone can reach the top of their game and still be a humble guy. Every week he spent $ 4,000 on lottery tickets for the entire crew. He went around the set and asked people, “Did you win?” He created a feeling of camaraderie. I have a crush on Hugh, that’s ridiculous. “

7. He hopes to be able to direct

Perhaps inspired by the successes of the Criminal Minds castmates Matthew Gray Gubler, Adam Rodriguez and AJ Cook, who all had the chance to stage at least one episode of Criminal Minds, Henney sees directing as the next big step in his career. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he told Carter Matt. Of course, I have to go through the (right) channels and get certified, but I would like to face the challenge. “

8. It is dated Maggie Q.

While Henney is relatively private about his dating habits, a woman we know is dated is actress Maggie Q (best known for Nikita (2010–13), Mission: Impossible III (2006), Live Free or Die Hard (2007) and Priest (2006). 2011)). The couple started dating in 2005, but disbanded when Q switched to Los Angeles-based businessman Paul Alfonso in 2009.

9. Fortune

Given that he’s been in the industry for some time, it’s no surprise that Henney is now worth a healthy sum. According to the latest reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Michigan-born American is currently valued at $ 5 million.

10. He is a member of the Community Chest of Korea’s Honor Society

In December 2019, Henney and his Echo Global Group agency donated 110 million won (around $ 94,800) to the Chest of Korea community. It is not the first time that he has made a significant contribution to charity. He has been a member of the Korean Honor Society’s Community Chest since 2018. This status is only given to those who have donated significant amounts to charity. As Soompi reports, the actor is believed to donate a significant portion of his annual salary to the organization each year.

