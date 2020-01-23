10 things you didn't know about Damon Gupton

advertisement

A fourth season of Black Lightening may come, but one actor who won’t return to the superhero hit is Damon Gupton. Despite playing the role of inspector Bill Henderson since the series premiered in January 2018, Damon was told in late 2019 that Series 3 would be his last. Fans shouldn’t despair too much: Damon has already worked intensively on the audition and will soon be shown in the upcoming TV mini-series A Higher Loyalty, which comes from the book of the same name by FBI director James Comey. Learn more about the actor with these ten key facts.

1. He is a Julliard graduate

After completing his high school education in Detroit, Michigan, Damon enrolled in a music education course at the University of Michigan. During his time at university, he impressed the School of Music, the Theater & Dance Alumni Society so much that it received the Emerging Artist Award. After deciding to continue acting, he applied and took an acting class at the prestigious Julliard School in New York. Not that he gave up the music … In addition to studying conducting at the Aspen Music Festival and School with David Zinman and Murry Sidlin, he also attended the National Conducting Institute in Washington, DC.

2. He made his TV debut in Law & Order

In 1999 Damon made his debut as Sammy Morris in an episode of Law & Order. A year later, he landed the recurring role of Charles Foster on Deadline and has since made a name for himself in the series Prime Suspect (2011-2012), Rake (2014), The Divide (2014), Empire (2015) and The Player (2015 ), Bates Motel (2016 – 2017), Criminal Minds (2016 – 2017), Goliath (2016) and most recently Black Lightning (2018 – today).

3. He was fired from Criminal Minds

On September 30, 2016, CBS announced that Damon had been selected as the newest recurring member of the cast. After playing Special Agent Stephen Walker in season 12, he was released from the show after only a year. Damon announced the news on Twitter and responded to Tyvis Powell’s tweet about football safety. “When obstacles come up, change your direction to reach your goal and don’t change your decision to get there.” I have just lost my job. “

4. He was awarded for his conducting

Most of us know Damon best as an actor, but in some areas he’s more known for his talent with a truncheon than for hitting his brand. After studying with Leonard Slatkin at the National Conducting Institute in Washington, DC, Damon was appointed American Conducting Fellow of the Houston Symphony Orchestra in 2004. Since then he has worked as an assistant to the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra and has been a guest conductor for various orchestras, including the Detroit Symphony, the Baltimore Symphony, the Cincinnati Pops, the San Diego Symphony, the NHK Orchestra of Tokyo, the San Antonio Symphony, and Princeton Symphony Orchestra and the Orquesta Filarmonica de UN. His skills have taken him not only on national tours of the country, but also at numerous awards, including the Robert J. Harth Conductors Award, the third Eduardo Mata Conductors ‘Competition in Mexico City and the Aspen Conductors’ Award.

5. The Superman soundtrack inspired his love of classical music

Damon’s first encounter with classical music came in an unlikely form, but speaks volumes about his later decision to pursue a dual career in acting and music. “I was obsessed with classical music when my mother bought the soundtrack for the Superman movie home,” he told IPR. Although he was too young to know that in the end he would not only conduct this type of music, but also play his own superhero hit, the experience of hearing John Williams’ classic soundtrack was so convincing. he never forgot it.

6. His first film was unfaithful

A few years after his first appearance on the TV series Law & Order, Damon made his film debut in Unfaithful (2002). Since then he has had success on big screens like Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007), The Last Airbender (2010), This Is 40 (2012), Whiplash (2014), Always Watching: Eine Marble Hornets Story (2015) and La La Land (2016).

7. He performed on Broadway

Damon has not limited his career to television and film. In 2012 he played in a Broadway production from Clybourne Park. His performance won rave reviews, with the final award in the form of an AUDELCO nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

8. He is a fan of Tchaikovsky

As a conductor, Damon knows a thing or two about music. When it comes to choosing his favorite orchestral works, there is a composer he particularly likes. “I’m a big Tchaikovsky fan,” he told IPR. “I’ve grown in love with all these great tenor poems like Francesca da Rimini and Romeo and Juliet since childhood. The storm could be my favorite.”

9. He worked with some musical legends

During his television and film career, Damon worked with some industry heavyweights (including Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann, and Wesley Snipes), his music career was roughly the same. Over the years, Damon has worked with a number of musical icons including Kenn Hicks, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Leslie Odom Jr., Byron Stripling, Tony DeSare, Common, Marcus Miller, The Men from Midtown, Kathleen Battle and Jamie Cullum.

10. He thinks Black Lightning is the show for the moment

Black Lightning has had phenomenal success, which Damon believes depends on current social justice issues. “I think it’s a time when people start to deal with community justice issues,” he told Fear Forever. “Black Lives Matter, # Metoo … all of these movements are blooming and I think (Black Lightning) welcomed this is a welcome thing.”

