Colton Dunn has long been a writer in the entertainment industry and has received two Emmy nominations. The talented actor, who started his theater career with his first play in middle school, has stamped his place in comedy with various shows, the most popular being “Superstore”. He was raised by a single mother, whom he blamed for his mediation, the urge to continue until he realized his dreams. Read on to learn more about Colton.

1. He dropped out of college to devote himself to comedy

Colton enrolled at the University of Minnesota, but instead of focusing on his studies, all he could think of was comedy. So he decided to get out after two months to pursue his passion. Interest in comedy had been born a few weeks before college when he went to New York and saw a funny sketch show that kept happening in his head.

2. He feels the pressure to stand in front of the cameras

Colton was a writer for a long time, so he never cared what he looked like. Now that it can be seen on the screen, Colton has to look good for the camera. He has now got used to moisturizing and facial masks, while Colton uses the services of a trainer for his fitness. He jokes about how he took the time to get used to the camera at social events and was always surprised to see that he wore sweatpants while other actors were in suits.

3. He understands Garrett’s frustration in “Superstore”.

Colton felt the connection to Garrett due to his previous experience in customer service. According to BlackFilm, the actor used to work in a video store. He explains that people used to borrow a film in a video store and that he had to be patient to work there. As he remembers, a customer went to the store to look for an action film, later to change his mind and choose a sad film. Likewise, Garrett gets frustrated by customers who don’t know what they want when they enter the store.

4. He prefers to act rather than write

The desire for appreciation is in everyone; That is what makes listing an option much preferable to writing for Colton. Although he likes to write and the transition was not difficult, he doesn’t regret it because he is treated much better as an actor. For example, he quotes that he got his coffee as a writer, but is brought to him as an actor.

5. How he deals with haters on social media

No one is safe on social media, and sometimes a little detail can blow up and become one of the worst trolls in Internet history. However, Colton doesn’t give the hate the time of day. So he’ll ignore the haters as much as possible, but if he can’t resist, Colton casts some shadows and mutes the hater. The actor believes in reserving his energy; Therefore, even if the other person tweets the negative comments, Colton won’t see them. therefore it will not bother him. He says that social media is a platform for expressing opinions, not a discussion forum.

6. How he learned that he looked like Uncle Phil

Celebrities have the privilege of getting jobs just because they look famous. If Colton had taken care of his looks, he probably would have started making money a long time ago. He didn’t know he saw Uncle Phil anywhere near in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. When he walked into the store and the checkout person said he looked like the guy on the comedy show, Colton was flattered it was Will Smith. However, the cashier made it clear that Colton looked like Uncle Phil, and when Colton came home, he looked up Uncle Phil’s pictures online and saw the resemblance.

7. Why he chose to stay in a wheelchair with Garrett

When Colton auditioned for Garrett’s character, the director immediately told him that if he wasn’t comfortable with it, he would use a wheelchair. Colton knew that acting required different shoes and characters; If that meant sitting in a wheelchair, so be it. However, the director later considered not having to make Garrett a “wheelchair user”, but Colton wanted to be there. It was a priority for him to show Garret as more than just a disabled man, but as someone who has a lot to offer.

8. He can be spontaneous as an actor

Colton has experience in improvisation theater and has proven useful while filming an episode of “Superstore”. According to UPROXX, Jonah rushes to the store, but has no idea what to do when Amy’s daughter gets her first period. According to the script, if Jonah asks Garett if he knows anything about pizza, Garrett should say that he doesn’t and will order pizza instead. In one shot, however, Colton replied with some information he had read about menstruation on the internet, and the show decided that it was better to work with the off-script version.

9. When he knew that he would act as a profession

Every mother should do what is best for her child. When Colton’s mother noticed that he had too much energy, she thought it best to have him in the theater. So Colton got on the bus after school to go to the SteppingStone Theater. It was his joy to leave school and one day when he was on the bus he remembered that he could act because he liked it.

10. Some of his castmates were his classmates

Colton joined the Central Touring Theater, where he met Charlie Sanders and Nick Swardson. Because of their shared passion for theater and comedy, they pursued the same career. So Colton was later with Charlie in “Key and Peele”, while he also worked with Nick on “Pretend Time”.