The American, mixed martial artist (MMA), Colby Covington, was born on February 22, 1988 and since December 14, 2019 he has climbed to number 2 in the welterweight division of the UFC. Covington is known not only for his talents in the ring, but also for his boisterous political views and verbose comments. The fighter is one you like to hate, but you can’t deny his fighting skills and his string of victories. Covington has fought some top names in the UFC, from Robbie Lawler, Demian Maia and Dong Hyun Kim. If you’re a UFC fan, you’re probably familiar with this high-profile fighter, but here are 10 things you didn’t know about Colby Covington.

1. He had plans to be the best fighter since childhood

Covington has one thing in mind and that is to be the best fighter in the world. Since he can remember, he has loved pro-wrestling and often wrestles with his young sister for fun. His idol was Ric Flair when he was growing up, and when he decided to become a wrestler, he decided to go all the way and become the best in the world. So far, he has proven that he definitely has it and does not let go of his goals.

2. His school years catapulted him to the UFC

He struggled with his high school and took home several titles; from the state to winning the Junior College National Championship. After high school, Covington fought under Dan Lambert as the owner for Oregon State and the American Top Team. Lambert’s training in Florida sealed Covington’s pro-wrestling position as he became a professional in less than a year in 2012 with just five fights and a 5-0 win at the UFC.

3. He is not the most popular fighter in the cage

Covington wanted another way to get noticed in the ring. He felt that fans weren’t taking his skills and fighting talent seriously, so Covington adopted the idea of ​​being a bite-size, verbose fighter who definitely seemed to be gaining a new image. The UFC fans recognized him as an opponent and knew him as a “hate love” fighter. He is definitely not the most popular fighter in the cage due to his rude comments and seizures where he splashes around his mouth, but he says he knows who he is and wants to be and doesn’t stop until he reaches his goals.

4. He is extremely conservative

It’s no secret that Covington is a big fan of President Trump and his family. He is a big supporter and very open. He often spoke out for the president and even promised that one day he would meet with the president and give him his trophy belt. He got this chance in 2018 after winning the interim title in a loss to Rafael dos Anjos, according to the Washington Times.

5. He loves hanging out with our soldiers

Covington is not only a big supporter of the President and our country, but also a big supporter of our soldiers, the types he thinks are real heroes. He not only supports them with heart and mind, but also likes to spend time with them to show them his respect. During the Fleet Week in New York, he even took some time in May and spent the whole week on the USS New York with our troops. He even noticed that the experience was the second best time in his life.

6. He spoiled Marvel film endings on Twitter

Nobody likes a spoiler, and that’s what you get when you follow Covington on Twitter. Yep Covington used his social media to spoil a few films for fans, and it wasn’t too cool. Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi were two films in which he filed the goods.

7. He learned to attract fans for attention

When his struggle was not enough, Covington realized that he needed a new game plan to get the fans interested. His skills were there, but his struggles were often a mystery in the end, which led him to take on a new role, one that Chael Sonnen imitated, an MMA fighter who knew how to arouse fans with his battle words. according to ESPN. Covington’s new version of himself, which he created and which is hard to see where personality ends and personality begins, has definitely earned him a name, and it hasn’t always been the most respectful.

8. Fought on despite broken jaw

He’s tough and even though the haters hate her, they know how tough Covington is. Although he had done everything he could to fight Usman at the T-Mobile arena at the end of last year, it may have been an exaggeration for him to have an undisplaced midline mandibular fracture because he couldn’t continue the fight to his liking. Despite the pain caused by persistent blows to the broken jaw, he struggled to the end, only losing 50 seconds before the fight against Usman ended.

9. He has had some conflict with the law

It may not come as a surprise to you that someone with the fighting skills that Covington has got caught using them outside the ring, and it is not the first time that a professional fighter has been arrested for being a normal man (and sometimes has beaten a significant one). On May 23, 2010, Covington was arrested for beating a man he had verbally argued with. However, this was not the only violation of the law that Covington had imposed. During his studies, he was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

10. When he started, he had an empty wallet

It wasn’t always easy for Covington. In fact, Covington’s plan to be the best fighter started a bit rocky, and he keeps an eye on the rocky lows of his life, according to an article in the UFC news. He says he’ll go to the gym for training, only with his sports clothes and no money. But it was these struggles that kept him going and he never doubted his trip.