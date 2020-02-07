Advertisement

Claire Kittle was born on May 24, 1994 in Dubuque, Iowa, Claire Colette up to her parents Marty and Shelley Till. This beautiful 25-year-old woman has received a lot of recognition in recent years for several reasons. Not only has she made a name for herself in the world of models and social media, she is also married to a name that many NFL fans know, George Kittle. This breathtaking beauty not only stands for fitness, but also played her part in the ball. The couple are known for their outward affection. Whether you recognize her as the newly-moved NFL player’s wife or her beautiful social media images, I’m sure you still want to know more about her. Read on to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Claire Kittle.

1. Married with NFL close end

George Kittle was drafted in November 2017 as the close end of the San Francisco 49ers. He quickly gained popularity among fans as a promising and prominent player on the team and even ended the 2018 season with a season record of 1,377 yards. He suffered a shoulder injury before the start of the season, but was given permission to play, which not only made Kittle happy, but also delighted the fans of 49.

2. She also played a little ball

George Kittle may be the one best known for his ball game when it comes to this cute couple, but Claire Kittle has spent her part of the time playing ball herself. Kittle was an avid basketball player for her college team, Lady Hawkeyes, when she attended the University of Iowa. She may not have become a professional like her husband, but she is his greatest support and his biggest fan.

3. She has a B.S. Graduated from school

You can only see by looking at Kittle that she is in optimal shape. This is because she firmly believes in fitness and fitness. She even has a degree in health with a bachelor’s degree in health and human physiology with a focus on movement science. In addition, she has a certificate for entrepreneurial management according to Earn the Necklace.

4. She is a fitness model

Kittle took her love of fitness to the next level when she was in college. Kittle was a student ambassador for health and wellness with the Fuel UP to Play 60 program that inspires children and schools to achieve fitness goals. In addition to helping to inspire children, Kittle also wanted to encourage everyone to achieve their fitness goals by being inspired by fitness models, what she’s been doing since she recently signed with JE Models. You can see some of her stunning photos on her Instagram, where she adds her 10,1,000 followers.

5. Has her own business

As mentioned earlier, Kittle got her entrepreneurial certificate, which came in handy when she decided to start her own fitness training company. As a certified fitness trainer, she founded and owns Claire Till Fitness, LLC, based in Iowa City, her home state. Despite efforts to get it up and running, she doesn’t seem to do much with it since her new husband was drafted into the 49s and much of her time is spent in the West.

6. They lived in the same student dormitory

George and Claire spent their first year at the University of Iowa. The two lived in the same dormitory; a dormitory for athletes, but a dorm wasn’t all they shared. They also shared study rooms, some of the same classes, and some friends. Despite what they had in common, the two only became friends when George Claire complimented them on their pink moped helmet. The couple stayed in a “friendship” relationship for the next eight months before finally taking things to the next level.

7. She is a queen in her husband’s eyes

Many couples have cute pet names, and George really seems to be getting involved. He has a few whom he lovingly and adoringly calls his wife. For example, those who are close to the couple may have heard him call his wife Claire Bear and his best friend. And, according to Player Wives, one of the sweetest names he calls her is his queen.

8. George submitted a proposal to her on a grand scale

Some guys give their all when it comes to making suggestions to their wives. George Kittle wanted to make it an unforgettable experience for Claire, which he apparently succeeded in doing. He faked a 49ers photo shoot for friends and claimed the photos were part of a brochure and website. The photo shoot on August 18 took place on a beach in Santa Cruz. With cameras, drones and even special lighting, George took his step and asked the question.

9. Was married on short notice

The couple had originally planned a big wedding in May of this year, but the NFL player couldn’t wait to make Claire his wife, so the two decided to exercise caution and put together a quick, casual wedding that only closed some friends and family. Georg’s father, an ordained minister, not only led the ceremony, but his mother also took the photos. The wedding took place in April last year, and not only did her wedding photos receive many compliments, the fact that they did not want to spend a lot of money to close the deal did not go unnoticed.

10. Her father underwent severe surgery

According to “Earn the Necklace”, Kittle posted some sexy, playful pictures of his wife on his social media on her 24th birthday last year, but that wasn’t the only thing he posted. George Kittle not only wanted to acknowledge his love for his wife on her big day, but also to ask fans for prayers for her father, who underwent brain surgery the next day.

