Chloe Trautman became famous on the reality television show “Siesta Key” and at the age of 24 earned enough money to lead a lavish lifestyle. Her weight has always been an issue on social media, but she has developed a high level of confidence that enables her to rock bikinis during the summer vacation. Chloe has also proven that she can stay engaged since she has been staying with her boyfriend since 2017 and they are still strong. Let us learn more about her life so that you can learn more about this reality star.

1. She expects her friends to keep in touch

Chloe got into a fight with Juliette, who regrets having been physically injured. As Juliette told Hollywood Life, she only fought with her friend because Chloe’s reasoning annoyed her. Chloe expected Juliette to always have time to contact her. However, Juliette was busy with her studies because she was about to graduate. She admitted that she wasn’t hanging around with Chloe, but expected to continue where she left off, but Chloe wanted more contact no matter how busy Juliette was.

2. She wasn’t faithful

We all want the kind of friend who can have our back; much like Courtney refused to speak to Brad Pitt after he and Jennifer Aniston split up. Unfortunately, not all of us are blessed with such real friends. Chloe showed that when she befriended Alex again, she didn’t appreciate loyalty in friendships. As Juliette’s friend, Juliette expected Chloe to stay with her, so it hurt that Chloe went behind her back to revive the friendship with Alex.

3. Why she thinks her mother wanted her to go to therapy

Chloe is not the person you fight with and who expects to go wordlessly. Instead, she will say the hardest things that come to mind. As if to prove it, she’d said mean things in her fight with Amanda. Chloe therefore admitted that her mother knows that she can get out of control. Therefore, she wanted therapy that would help her keep her mouth at bay. She added that the therapy is not due to physical struggles, but to deal with her response when she feels cornered.

4. She struggled with weight loss

Young people are burdened with the need to adapt to what their peers think is right. It is a big problem for girls in particular to have the ideal weight. therefore some suffer from bulimia and others from anorexia. At 19, Chloe weighed 105 pounds, which was a lot for her; so she started exercising daily, sometimes the intensity was twice or more a day. Her diet also had to change and she opted for chicken and broccoli. Unfortunately, with age, the metabolism slows down and her “pounding body”, as she calls it, fades.

5. Her grandmother’s death hit her hard

Chloe comes from a single-parent family, but was raised by both her mother and grandmother. The close bond between her and her grandmother made her feel empty when her grandmother died. Chloe was grateful for the time she spent with her grandmother, who lived until the age of 90. But when they started filming the reality show, the grandmother passed away. It was such a blow that she was always on the verge of fighting Amanda. She also started eating junk food to deal with the depression that occurred after the loss. Her mother advised her to see a therapist.

6. She wouldn’t want to be Alex’s girlfriend

Most people have always assumed that something more is going on between Chloe and Alex. In her interview with Cosmopolitan, however, Chloe said that she never wanted to be with him because Alex is like a brother to her. Besides, when she wanted to meet with him, there were many options, but her interest in him is only as a best friend.

7. She can be undecided

In 2017, Chloe admitted that while she is Alex’s best friend, he doesn’t treat her properly because he physically shames her. Chloe said Alex was hanging out with beautiful girls, and since Chloe had gained some weight, he always put her down so that she felt like she was excluded from the group. She knew it was wrong of him to be tough and make fun of her, so she said that she would break the friendship. Chloe kept her word, but later she revived the friendship, which also surprised Juliette.

8. She wants to be a makeup artist

Chloe has always loved everything related to makeup. The girl is so passionate about being a beautician that she even practices on her comrades, even though she is not broadcast on the series. The realization that she could pursue it professionally came after doing Madisson’s hair and makeup when they attended the Video Music Awards. Madisson received so many compliments that she confirmed Chloe’s belief that she could be a great makeup artist. She hopes to work for a model company or as a personal make-up artist.

9. She is a doer

Before the second season of “Siesta Key” began, Chloe announced that she had a friend, Ty, who even seemed to surprise her fans. It was only later that we learned that the friend liked his privacy, and although Chloe had loved him to be on the show, Ty thought that this would strain their relationship. When asked how they got to know each other, Chloe said that they both had mutual friends when he lived in Siesta Key. After introducing themselves, Chloe chased Ty until he agreed to go out with her.

10. She uses her Instagram to advertise products

Social media is no longer just about keeping fans up to date on your life, but also about making a living. Chloe therefore encouraged her fans to use their code to get a 25% discount on Teami. On her Instagram, the starlet shared that she had bloating from time to time and since the drink was added to her diet, it has changed her overall health.

