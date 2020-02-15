Cassidy Hubbarth was a host for a long time, but longed for first-hand action. When Tim Corrigan entrusted her as a side reporter, she knew that she had to exceed his expectations. She hasn’t disappointed and since then her star has been on the rise. However, your experience is not limited to anchoring and reporting sports. She was once a traffic reporter, but with NBA as a passion, Cassidy was always passionate about basketball. As a child, she played all sports except hockey. Here’s more about Cassidy that you probably don’t know.

1. Your favorite sneaker

The Bred 11 were fashionable shoes in Cassidy’s childhood, but she couldn’t afford them. Now that she has the money to buy her, she treats the shoes with such respect that you will never catch her walking around in them. instead, she reserves them as part of an outfit. Since she couldn’t wear stilettos during the summer league, her Bred 11 was the best option.

2. Your thoughts on using Twitter

A lot has been posted on Twitter, sometimes to the detriment of someone’s career. For example, Danny Baker, a broadcaster, tweeted about the royal baby Archie with a chimpanzee photo and was believed to be racist, which is why he was released. Cassidy knows what weight any tweet can have on her, so be careful. The anchor says her job is to be a reporter, not a social media personality. Therefore, before posting anything, she needs to make sure that it is correct and can back it up if necessary.

3. She comes from a humble background

Cassidy does not come from a wealthy family; So even though she knew she wanted to do radio journalism, she wondered if she could make her dream come true. With insufficient funds to afford tuition, Cassidy relied on scholarships to go to the University of Illinois. However, Northwestern had a much better journalism program, which is why Cassidy wanted to move there. To this day, she doesn’t know how her parents managed to get her to the northwest. All she knows is that she applied, was accepted, and graduated within three years.

4. Your idea of ​​having a good time

In 2017, Cassidy told the Sports Business Daily that she had been in New York for over seven years but had barely dug up the surface of the city’s offering. She admitted how much she likes going to museums, and although she loves theater, she felt she didn’t spend as much time watching plays as she should. However, she compensates for this by visiting restaurants, because while others would rather go clubbing, Cassidy believes that the best way to spend an evening is to have a great company sharing a meal.

5. How she loved college football

When Cassidy was young, NBA was her first love and it remains her heart and soul. She loves college football professionally, but it took a while to appreciate it. There was no fierce competition in the northwest; therefore he lacked the thrill. When she got a job at Fox Sports for SEC football, Cassidy attended various SEC schools over the weekend and saw how much everyone else was so excited to see the game that Cassidy realized she had missed something.

6. Your favorite places to eat pizza

In Chicago, Cassidy can’t get enough of New Haven-style pizza, which she calls the “bomb”. That’s why she enjoys it very much when she can get a piece of it. According to Cassidy, Peace serves the best New Haven-style pizza, but if she has to eat a deep-dish pizza, Gino’s East is at the top. She knows that most people would have to choose Lou Malnatis or Giordanos, but for Cassidy these two come second and fourth.

7. She met her husband at her workplace

Everything happens for a reason, and when Cassidy had to work at the Kellogg School of Management in the northwest to pay for her education, she met the man who would become her husband. She doesn’t talk much about her family or husband, but he was a university student. The two married and in 2018 she was pregnant with her first child. She went on Instagram to remember how she had to work in the summer heat while she was expecting and now that the baby is here, she is looking forward to collecting more special memories with her.

8. She was working on an evolving story for the first time

Cassidy is proud of so many career milestones, but only when a tragedy happened could she say that she was reporting an evolving story. The journalist expected January 26, 2020 to be a day like any other. She was preparing to leave the house and go to the network’s studio when she received the news that Kobe Bryant had died in a plane crash. Hoping it was bad news, her husband encouraged her to take the opportunity. Due to her lack of experience, she had to call Bob Ley to find her way around the news.

9. Who inspired you to become a sports anchor?

The sports anchor liked to watch basketball games and, according to Capital Gazette, she would look for the Bulls, Cubs and Bears. However, her interest in the game was always as a spectator until she watched Pam Oliver as a side reporter and realized that she could see the game and also interact with the players. That moment became life-changing when she realized that a career as a sports anchor was good for her.

10. Your advice for those who want to join the industry

Anchoring sports may be a male-dominated industry, but Cassidy respectfully believes that even women can do it. She thinks that if you can respect that it is an industry like any other and makes sacrifices, you can build a successful career. She adds that regardless of the story told, you have to be professional and always strive to be authentic.