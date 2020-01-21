advertisement

Getting to know a celebrity is one of the quickest ways to get in the spotlight. Caitlin Beadles knows that only too well. Caitlin became known as a teenager through her relationship with Justin Bieber. The two dated from 2008 to 2009 and are considered the first love of the other. Although their relationship was short, it was not forgotten. In the more than 10 years since their separation, Caitlin has built a platform and acquired a following on social media. Although her connection to the Biebs is still what she is best known for, Caitlin Beadles has much more than her previous relationship. Check out these 10 things you didn’t know about Caitlin Beadles

1. Justin Bieber dumped her because of his busy schedule

As with any other celebrity breakup, there are a few rumors about why Justin Bieber and Caitlin Beadles went their separate ways. However, it looks like Justin decided to end the relationship because his schedule was full and he was on tour most of the time. Despite the end of their relationship, the two remained at a good level.

2. She had a serious jet ski accident

Caitlin Beadle’s life changed forever in the summer of 2009. In August of this year, she spent a day at a friend’s lake house when the teenagers decided to go jet skiing. When they jumped off the jet ski because it was filled with water, Caitlin’s leg got caught in the propellers of a nearby boat. Caitlin: “The metal bar attached to the propeller went through my right leg and broke my thigh bone. I looked back as soon as I was hit, and my friends on the canoe also let me run over me. The guy who drives the boat didn’t even know he hit me, so he kept driving. “After the accident, Caitlin had to undergo numerous operations and had 6,000 stitches in her leg. She spent more than a year in physiotherapy to regain her mobility.

3. She is a pious Christian

Caitlin always had a spiritual foundation, but her relationship with God grew even closer after the accident. Caitlin owes her faith and that of her fellow man that she healed her from the tragic accident. Christianity continues to play a major role in her life and she is proud to share her beliefs through social media.

4. Your brother is an actor

Caitlin Beadles’ younger brother is actor Christian Beadles. He has made several appearances on the screen, including some episodes of the Lifetime series “Drop Dead Diva”. Christian is also good friends with Justin Bieber and shares his sister’s strong belief in God and spirituality.

5. She was the captain of her high school cheerleading team

Although Caitlin was with Justin Bieber in her teenage years, her teenage years were quite typical in many ways. She was a member of her high school cheerleading team, where she eventually became captain. Caitlin’s team not only cheered at sporting events, but also took part in competitions.

6. She took part in riding competitions

Riding was an important part of Caitlin Beadles’ life until her accident in 2009. According to a website dedicated to riding fashion, Caitlin has been an “enthusiastic rider” circuit since elementary school. She moved impressively to the A-track under the former coach, now amateur Susie Fried in 2008, and placed well in the highly competitive field of child hunters. “

7. She was invited to Justin Bieber’s wedding

Getting an invitation to an exen wedding may seem a bit strange, but for Justin Bieber and Caitlin Beadles that wasn’t a problem at all. Over the years Justin and Caitlin have built a real friendship and he even referred to them as his “sister” in an Instagram post in 2017. Caitlin attended the wedding with her brother Christian and the two seemed happy that their friend had made a covenant.

8. She may be with a former Bachelorette candidate

Recently, rumors have spoken about a new relationship between Caitlin Beadles and former Bachelorette candidate Luke Parker. The two have been seen together several times and things look pretty cozy. Although sources said that Parker and Beadles were getting to know each other, there was no announcement of an official relationship between the two.

9. She loves nature

Although Caitlin was seriously injured in a jet ski accident, she loves to experience outdoor adventures. Caitlin likes to hike and sometimes even takes her dogs on the trip. She is the type of person who is determined to live to the fullest every moment and to be grateful for every opportunity to experience something new.

10. She runs a dog rescue organization

Caitlin Beadles loves dogs very much and has turned them into a dog rescue organization called Caitlins Vine of Bravery Dog Rescue. The organization focuses on the rescue and rehabilitation of abused dogs. Many of these dogs are then trained as service dogs. Caitlin’s dog rescue also pays for medical treatment of dogs in animal shelters, visits sick children in hospitals, rescues puppies in trouble, and much more.

