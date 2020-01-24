advertisement

Brooke Lyons is a 39-year-old actress of Irish, Portuguese, and Italian descent. She attended Yale University and graduated with a major in English literature, although she wanted to study history first. In 2005 she made her film debut in “Trap” where she played Erica, and a year earlier she made her television debut in “American Dream” where she was cast as Erin. Since then she has appeared in many films and television programs, most recently in “Lincoln Rhyme: Chasing the Bone Collector”. Learn more about the actress based on these few facts.

1. She was operated on after a scoliosis diagnosis

Although Brooke was determined to make a living with ballet, she had to reconsider her career choice due to a life-changing experience. Before she could go to college, Brooke was diagnosed with scoliosis. As a result, her spine had a curvature that needed surgery to be corrected because she was moving too quickly. The illness caused the actress to talk about it. Brooke wrote a book to get in touch with people who experienced the same thing.

2. How she got into acting

When you are sitting on a hospital bed, you can reconsider your life choices. When Brooke realized that she had to stop dancing, she had to think of other ways to stay active. She missed the stage, and since the dancing would be exhausting for her back, she wondered if she should try acting. From the moment she went on stage, Brooke became addicted to acting, and this adrenaline rush continues today.

3. She loves to write

Brooke is not only an actress and book lover, she also likes to think. That is why she always kept a diary to write down her daily experiences and it was not difficult for her to write her book as a teenager. Now, as an adult in the entertainment world, the actress is using her writing skills by putting up show pilots. When asked why she liked to write, she said that it was her way to process her thoughts and share her experiences. Because of her affinity for writing, she has also written notebooks over the years, which she keeps on a bookshelf.

4. Your views on social media

Brookes has mixed feelings about social media. On a positive note, the actress sees it as an ideal platform for communication, since she can refer directly to her fans. However, she still criticizes how social media users see it as a means of oppressing others through trolling. She believes that people have gotten used to putting so much emphasis on social media that they are now considered digital profiles.

5. It is Reiki certified

Brooke believes that you cannot go through life without being knocked down a few times. That is why she has mastered the art of exploring inner peace in order to support her in difficult times. It is certified for Reiki, an alternative medicine that helps you relax, improve general well-being and deal with emotional stress.

6. She started ballet at the age of two

For Brooke, ballet has felt like her mother tongue since she was enrolled in the ballet class at the age of two. With the detailed movements the dance has, Brooke has determined that it still applies in real life. When she reads a script, she puts it into a rhythm and tries to wear the character’s shoes. In this way, she can move with the figure and know the speed of her movements and many other aspects. As she told The Sari Cohen, watching someone who moves can tell you everything there is to know about a person.

7. She dreamed of becoming a professional ballet dancer

After Brooke started her ballet class at a tender age, she grew up dancing and when she was 14 she knew that this was all she wanted to do for the rest of her life. So she continued her education in New York and took the Connecticut train to take her courses. Her goal was to be in a world class company. So she kept dreaming of the day she would make her debut.

8. Your child has priority

If you have carried another person in your body for nine months, you will love them with every fiber of your being. When Brooke gave birth to her child, she got to know a kind of love that she never knew existed. At dawn, Brooke gave up everything that didn’t fit her child, including her previous toxic life. Having a child has also changed her perspective as she has also learned to appreciate and respect her body.

9. How motherhood changed her

Before you have children, you could not be disturbed if a child went to school hungry. However, once you take care of someone else, your flesh and blood, you see life from a whole new perspective. It happened to Brooke who started taking care of the community when she became a mother. She quotes Hillary’s quote about the fact that there is no child who belongs to other people than her inspiration to look after needy children and women. As she says, whoever said that a village is needed is right because she built a village with other parents.

10. She likes to read

Thomas Wharton said that if you spend an hour reading, you steal one from paradise, and it seems worthy of Brooke Lyon’s quote. She and her friends are in book clubs, but they rarely have time together because they have to keep moving due to busy schedules. Nevertheless, the actress finds time to read fiction and non-fiction. She is currently reading Therese Anne Fowler’s “A Well Behaved Woman” and Dr. Shefali Tsabary’s “The Conscious Mother”.

