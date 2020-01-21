advertisement

Irish-born actor Brian F. O’Byrne may have gotten into acting by accident in his 20s (more on this), but his later career has shown that you don’t have to grow up on stage to be successful. With five Tony nominations and several awards for his name, the actor’s career took him from Broadway to television, which earned him an excellent reputation and a variety of roles. With his latest television series Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, just released, there has never been a better time to find out more.

1. He happened to be an actor

Some actors dream of a career in show business for their whole lives. others fall into the profession because they have nothing better to do. Although it seems strange to consider his later success, O’Byrne falls into the 2nd category. By the age of 20, O’Byrne had no idea what he wanted to do in life, and only after he “stumbled” on an acting course at Trinity did he develop his passion for art. “I was completely lost when I went in when I was 20,” he has shared with RTE since then. “I had no idea what I wanted to do in life. When I came across it and experienced it, it was just wonderful, you know, the passion you had for something in your early twenties. “

2. He is the father of two children

O’Byrne is married to Heather Goldenhersh, an award-winning actress who has appeared in numerous productions on Broadway, on TV and in film. The couple, who participated in the Broadway Run of Doubt in 2005 (Goldenhersh as Sister James and O’Byrne as Father Flynn), have two daughters in common, Molly and Oona.

3. He is a five-time Tony Award nominee

O’Byrne first became known as Pato Dooley in Martin McDonagh’s The Beauty Queen of Leenane (1996), which earned him his first Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in One Piece. Since then he has received numerous other awards, including 4 other Tony nominations (and a win for Frozen 2004 production), Gotham and satellite awards for Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, a British Academy Television Award for Little Boy Blue and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Mildred Pierce.

4. He made his TV debut in 1976

O’Byrne’s first appearance on the small screen was in 1976 with a part of the crime series Joe Forrester that wasn’t listed in the credits. At that point, O’Byrne was just 9 years old. It would take another 11 years for it to reappear on our screens, this time as Luke in 4 episodes of Amongst Women. In 2007 he landed his first major TV role with the character of Colin in the crime series Brotherhood. Since then he has played the leading roles in FlashForward (2009-2010), Mildred Pierce (2011), Prime Suspect (2011-2012), Love / Hate (2013-2014), Aquarius (2015-2016) Last Ship (2015), Nightflyers (2018) and most recently Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (2020).

5. He dedicated his BAFTA to Rhys Jones

In 2017, O’Byrne starred in Little Boy Blue, an ITV series that focused on actual events related to the murder of eleven-year-old student Rhys Jones in 2007. O’Byrne’s appearance as Jones’ father Steve was able to win the actor his first BAFTA, an award that he dedicated to the student in a touching homage.

6. His fortune

Some of us may have difficulty pronouncing his name (note: Brian is pronounced “Bree’un” in the traditional Irish way), but thanks to his years of work in television, film and on stage, most of us are more than familiar with his face. After more than two decades in the industry, the actor still plays the main role – which is also noticeable in his financial situation. According to experts (or Net Worth Post in this case), the Irish actor is currently worth the impressive sum of $ 2 million.

7. He has lived in the United States since the 1990s

Although his American accent may be flawless, O’Byrne (as the name suggests) is Irish from birth. The actor was born in the small village of Mullagh in southeast Cavan, Ireland and graduated from the Samuel Beckett Center at Trinity College (T.C.D.) in Dublin. O’Byrne wanted to be an actor and saw no better place to make his dreams come true than the Big Apple. In 1990 he left Ireland for New York. After meeting the founder of the Irish Repertory Theater in New York, Ciaran O’Reilly (also Cavan) Shortly after arriving in the United States, O’Byrne landed his first acting job at the Irish Repertory Theater in Philadelphia, Here I Come!

8. His most extravagant purchase was a used truck

O’Byrne may have a lot of money these days, but his most extravagant purchase is something quite reluctant: a used, slightly (but not too heavily) rusted truck. “I have an old truck that was sold to me by a” friend “. It cost me a fortune,” he said to Irish America. “I rarely drive. But I’m too stubborn to sell it for a big loss until I had some fun with it. Deep down, I don’t think that’s going to happen. Does anyone want a 1959 Chevy Truck? Not too much rust. “

9. He found working with Clint Eastwood “exceptional”

In 2004, O’Byrne landed one of his biggest films to date, the Oscar-winning critically acclaimed hit Million Dollar Baby. O’Byrne, who portrayed Father Horvak’s character in the film, found the experience of appearing in the settings alongside his star and director Clint Eastwood as “extraordinary” not rehearsing. He blew me away because he basically went from zero to sixty straight away. He collapsed and nailed it on the first take and then made another take in the same way. I looked and there were people behind the camera with whom he had been working for years and who were crying. I was overwhelmed because I wasn’t expecting what happened and it was exceptional to be here. “

10. He burns lawn to remind him of his home

O’Byrne has lived in a state since the 1990s, but there are still small things he misses about Ireland. In an interview with RTE, the actor found that he had even started burning lawns to remind him of his home. “Every time I missed home I would say” You know what I have to do, I just burn a little bit of grass here in the corner! That brings me home immediately … I’m a bog man, what can you do ?! “he explained.

