At the premiere of “Party of Five” on January 8, 2020, fans got to know the familiar face of Brandon Larracuente, who appears in this series as Emilio Acosta. At just eight years old, the actor made his theater debut with a show called “Desire”. Since then he has been on an upward trend after his most popular role as Jeff in “13 Reasons Why”. Here is your chance to learn everything about Brandon from a professional and personal perspective.

1. He auditioned for three characters on “13 Reasons Why”.

When Brandon auditioned for a role in “13 Reasons Why,” he tried to book the Justin Foley character. The casting directors later wanted him to audition for Zach Dempsey, but they saw a lot of potential in him. As a result, Brandon was called back to audition for a character he had never heard of: Jeff. As luck would have it, he booked the role of Jeff and grew him up from scratch.

2. He was bullied in high school

It is hard to believe that Jeff, who we see on the series, was once a teenager who could hardly have friends. Brandon was selected in high school, and as an introvert, he couldn’t speak for himself. So the only person the actor could trust was his father. The relationship with his father was the reason for his decision to develop Jeff into a person who could be the mouthpiece for those who had no voice. Just like Jeff did for Clay, Brandon’s father helped Brandon through some of his toughest times in high school.

3. His focus is on getting the character right

When producers create a character, they usually give an actor the ability to steer him in any direction. Brandon did with his Jeff character, who wasn’t in the books. Since he wanted to be the best, Brandon invested his time in the gym, working six days a week and declining every chance for parties that a young man wanted to attend.

4. His father encouraged him to exercise

Brandon can currently be recognized by his body that he is a regular gymnast. However, this has not always been the case; Although his characters encouraged him to be more active, the actor sometimes didn’t mind sitting in his room and staying on his PlayStation. However, his father wanted him to stay fit and therefore urged him to give fitness priority. Brandon started training more as soon as he saw the results of his efforts. These days, Brandon skips the rope to make his heart beat faster and mixes it with cardio exercises, according to Muscle & Fitness.

5. His favorite food

You’d think maybe a bag of french fries and KFC chicken would go well with his meals, but the actor said his father taught him discipline when he was young. Therefore, since Brandon has to stay fit, he always has to check what he eats, especially when he’s on the go. This doesn’t mean that if he is given a chance, he won’t delve into a pizza. However, if you want to spoil him with a meal, an octopus is just the thing because eating feels like a sacred experience. he admitted that he might have seen God when he took a tasty octopus.

6. He is interested in spreading kindness

A famous saying goes that you don’t have to be rich, beautiful, perfect or brilliant to make a difference in a person’s life. All you have to do is care. Brandon has made it his life’s work to always have an influence on whoever turned to him. While other celebrities use their social media to flaunt their lavish lifestyle, Brandon uses the platform to let fans know that they are not alone in their struggles. According to TeenVogue, the actor said that everyone fights their own demons and it doesn’t cost anything to be kind.

7. He hopes to be able to adopt a child one day

You never know what you have until you find that the grass on the side is not greener. When Brandon saw “First They Killed My Father”, he was immediately attracted to Angelina Jolie, who became his role model. The actor saw the situation in Cambodia firsthand and realized that adoption could improve a child’s life. Brandon realized that it was easy for people in America and he hoped to be able to accommodate a child in the future who was unfamiliar with the American lifestyle.

8. He has never met Maddie McCormick before filming “Versus”.

Chemistry can be faked, but one thing you can tell from Versus is that Brandon and Maddie have chemistry. The strange thing is that some characters usually have to meet beforehand to see if they get along, but Brandon and Maddie don’t. They were supposed to meet before filming started, but Brandon was busy with another project. Still, when they met, the two actors instantly got along and Brandon couldn’t ask for a better Castmate, as he tells Pop Culturalist.

9. He was torn between sport and acting

Fans currently love Brandon, mostly because of his role as Jeff, whom they hardly know they would miss the talented actor if he chose a different career path. During his school days, Brandon played soccer and baseball. He was so good at both sports that he thought about doing it professionally. However, he still had a passion for acting and while his peers were athletes, Brandon decided to take the acting route. He was ridiculed for his choice, but he doesn’t regret it.

10. Both parents were police officers

Brandon admitted that his parents had always helped him take the courage to go on if he wanted to give up. Perhaps mother and father draw their strength from their training in the police academy; As it turned out, his mother was a police officer, while his father, Israel, was a murder detective. “Bloodline” benefited Israel Larracuente’s experience as homicide officer as Chandler used Brandon’s father’s advice to portray the best screen officer.

