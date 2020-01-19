advertisement

Brandon Gomes is an American reality TV star best known for his appearances in Siesta Key. He also worked as a musician and model. Here are ten things about him that you may not know.

1. He was born in Sarasota

He was born in Sarasota, home of Siesta Key Beach. The city is about an hour south of Tampa and is known for its white sandy beaches. Growing up here meant that he spent a lot of time on the beaches at a young age. Brandon attended Riverview High School along with several other members of the Siesta Key cast. The area also has a reputation for having one of the best nightlife in Florida, and that’s something he enjoys enjoying with his friends.

2. A family friend suggested that they try modeling

When he was 16, a family friend suggested thinking about a modeling career. This friend was also a photographer and offered Brandon to take some photos to do the family a favor. This helped his career and he started working as a model when he was in high school. This gave him a taste of what it would be like to work permanently in the entertainment industry.

3. He could have had a career in soccer

He played football in high school for the Riverview Rams and was considered one of the team’s best players. It was generally expected that he would continue his football career while studying. This could have been the course of action he would have taken if he hadn’t already started working as a model. However, he made the decision to focus on a career in the entertainment industry after leaving high school and ultimately not attending college.

4. He moved to New York to continue his modeling career

His biography about IMBD states that he moved to New York to pursue a career as a model. This happened as soon as he finished high school. It was a big step considering that he had never lived away from home before. He had worked with Click Model Management for the past two years and they were based in New York. He was also interested in a career in music and New York also seemed a good choice for it. He spent several months there before returning to Sarasota in the winter months.

5. He appeared in a film that premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival

He played the role of Danny at The First Time Club, which made its debut at the Sarasota Film Festival. The film was directed by KT Curan, who also wrote the screenplay. Part of the music he had been working on recently was also seen in the film. This really helped to improve his profile both locally and remotely. It also resulted in him being offered offers to work on other projects.

6. He has been friends with Alex Kompothacras since childhood

Alex asked him to play in Siesta Key when his work on The First Time Club ended. The first season of Siesta Key was based on Alex’s life on the key, and this meant that he could choose which of his friends were also involved in the show. Brandon has been one of the most popular cast members from the start and has starred in every season of the show. Fans seem to like how he tells things, how he sees them.

7. He released an album

In August 2019, he released his debut album Leftcoast, as reported by Bustle. The album contains ten tracks and can be streamed on Spotify. Brandon can be seen on the album cover on a beach performing in front of an audience. This could be an indication of how Siesta Key made people aware of his musical talents. The album offers different styles of music and shows that it is able to play a wide range of different types of music.

8. He is with Camilla Catteneo

Brandon has been with Camilla Catteneo since spring 2018. The couple announced that they were dating on an Instagram post. The relationship seemed serious from the start and Camilla appeared several times in the second season of Siesta Key. Brandon had previously been with his co-star Maddison Hausberg and fans of the show called her Bradisson. There are still a few fans who want to reunite, but at the moment it looks like there aren’t many opportunities for it.

9. He lives tweets when Siesta Key episodes are broadcast

While watching Siesta Key broadcast, he will often live as a tweet throughout the episode. This gives fans the opportunity to interact with him and talk about what they think about the drama on the screen. It also gives him the opportunity to relive things that would have actually happened a few months ago and that he couldn’t share with his fans until the episode aired. Some reality TV stars no longer like to watch the show after the shoot, but Brandon doesn’t seem to mind this.

10. He was once involved in a car accident with Carson Wall

According to TMZ, Brandon was involved in a three-car accident alongside Siesta Key’s former cast colleague Carson Wall. They drove in Brandon’s car, but it was Carson who drove. He told the police that the light was yellow, but other witnesses said it was definitely red when the car passed it. This caused her car to hit another, and this impact caused that car to hit a third. Carson was led because he didn’t stop at a red signal.

