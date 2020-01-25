advertisement

Ben Napier hosts Home Town alongside his wife Erin Napier. The show shows the couple renovating properties in the city of Laurel, Mississippi, where they live. Here are ten things about him that you may not know.

1. He met Erin at college

One of the things fans love most about Home Town is the relationship between Ben and Erin. The couple had been dating since college and met when Erin was asked to write an article about him for the college yearbook. They had both noticed each other from afar and there was definitely a mutual attraction between the two of them. The couple made an appointment and less than a week later, Ben told Erin that he loved them and he knew they would marry one day.

2. You have a daughter named Helen

The couple have a daughter named Helen, who was born in Home Town’s second season. Erin didn’t have a big bump so they could keep the pregnancy under wraps until a few months before Helen’s birth. They chose the name Helen because it was the name of Erin’s grandmother. Helen was introduced in the hometown when she was an adult, and fans are happy to share the milestones she has reached, such as running and talking.

3. The birth of Helen inspired him to lose weight

After Helen was born, he began to think of his own father, who had suffered from heart problems in the past. He told Today that the first time he held Helen, he realized that he had to do what he could to be there for as long as possible. He changed his diet to reduce the amount of carbohydrates he consumed and also tried to fast at times. He has also increased the amount of exercise he does, which includes playing basketball for the first time since school.

4. He ran his own business before his hometown

Ben is a trained wood worker and has his own business, Scotsman.Co. The company mainly produces wooden furniture, but also produces leather goods. The products are sold by another company that Ben and Erin work with, Laurel Mercantile Co. They own this company along with two other couples they are friends with. The company was founded because they all believed that it is important for every city to have a shop where people can buy products that are made locally.

5. The couple was discovered on Instagram

The couple was featured on Southern Weddings and this led to great interest on their Instagram pages where they shared pictures of projects they were working on. Some of these positions were filled by a manager at HGTV who was impressed by the work they were doing to renovate some of the old buildings in Laurel. They are very proud of the city they live in, but they don’t think that other people care so much that the show becomes a hit. Now it’s one of the most popular shows on HGTV and the couple are already being compared to Chip and Joanna Gaines.

6. He collects antique cars

Erin told Southern Weddings that Ben had several antique cars that they often take to auto shows. This has always been a hobby that the two have shared and they have three cars between them. One of their favorite things to do on a Sunday is getting these cars to shows, and that’s something they can take Helen to.

7. You have two rescue dogs

Ben and his wife are both animal lovers and they have two dogs that share their home. They are large Pyrenees dogs called bakers and chevy. The family affectionately describes the dogs as fat polar bears, since both have a white fur. Baker is a rescue dog and Chevy came to the family after working on a farm. Ben and Erin regularly post photos of the dogs on their Instagram accounts and it is clear that they are a very loved part of the family.

8. He likes to relax while watching TV

Ben can sometimes work long days filming Home Town, and Erin is often in the same situation. However, when they get home, they just like to relax in front of the TV, as many of us do. Ben said that her job, although glamorous in many ways, is just like any other job. The couple go to work, spend time with their colleagues, and then come back home.

9. He used to be a youth minister

He was a youth pastor in his local church. Country Living reports that he has been with Laurel First United Methodist Church for over ten years. During his time as a minister, he worked with woodwork as a hobby. He left the job in 2014 to spend more time with his family. It was around this time that the business in which he worked began. He and Erin still visit the church regularly as part of the church and their faith is an important part of their lives.

10. He is the author of a book

He wrote a book that Erin co-authored to encourage people to find something positive that happens to them every day. They want people to celebrate the little things they have in their lives that make it better. Erin kept a diary for eight years, writing down something good that happened to her every day. The book is called Make Something Good Today and positivity is something the couple firmly believes in. The book also includes a look behind the scenes of her family life.

