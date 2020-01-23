advertisement

It might have taken a little longer for Bellamy Young to get a leading role, but since then she has more than made up for it. The 49-year-old actress, best known as First Lady Melody “Mellie” Grant in the ABC drama series “Scandal”, has made waves again in her new role as Jessica Whitly in Fox’s “Prodigal Son”. Find out more about the actress with these ten Quire Fire facts.

1. She was adopted

Young was born as Amy Maria Young in Asheville, North Carolina. She was adopted for adoption after birth and spent 6 weeks in a foster home before finding permanent homes with her adoptive parents. Although she never knew her birth parents, they still had an impact. “We only had two lines for my father and one paragraph for my mother,” the actress told People. “She loved to sing, so my (adoptive) mother would find a way to let me perform.” After her adoptive father died when she was 15, his best friend Bill took the role and demonstrated such influence. When it was time for Bellamy to choose her stage name, she chose Bellamy (a combination of Bill and Amy) as a tribute to him.

2. She started her career on stage

After graduating from Yale University, Young spent a summer at the British American Drama Academy before seriously starting her career. Her first steps were on stage and in the mid-1990s she had several on and off Broadway productions in stock, including the original production of The Life, Stephen Sondheim’s musical Merrily We Roll Along (1994) and Randy Newmans Faust (1995– 1996).

3. She made her TV debut in another world

After deciding to extend her career to TV and film, Young made her small film debut in 1995 with the recurring role of Dr. Courtney Evans in Another World Daily Soap. Over the next few years, she had numerous guest roles in shows such as Law & Order, the Drew Carey Show, Nash Bridges, the X-Files, The District, ER and Frasier, before starting her next major appearance with a repeat role on For the People , Since then she has made a name for herself with American Dreams, Scrubs, CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds and above all Scandal.

4. She was named the Breakout Star of 2014

In 2014, two years after starting six years with Scandal, The Daily Beast Young named the series “Breakout Star”. It wasn’t just the beast that impressed her: When First Lady Melody “Mellie” Grant excited Young wrote with Robert Rorke from the New York Post: “In Mellie the show has its most concrete character in Young, his most convincing actress”, and the award jury at the Critics Choice Awards, which named her the best supporting actress in a drama series.

5. She is a vegan

We may all be on the vegan train these days, but Young has been living a cruelty-free life since 1988. Your animal welfare work does not end there: In addition to the no to meat, Young said decisively: Yes “to PETA, which even participated in their 2016 campaign” Being vegan keeps me young “.

6. She has chronic migraines

Young had migraines as a teenager and still suffers from this disease. In 2015, she teamed up with GlaxoSmithKline for Treximet to spread the word about the disease and spoke openly in interviews about how debilitating it can be. “You lose days,” she told Fox. “As long as you don’t know how to deal with migraines, you lose time and opportunities and it’s completely debilitating.”

7. She is committed to charity

Young’s charitable work doesn’t end with PETA. She has long been involved in the non-profit organization for domestic violence “Helpmate” and is currently holding the title of honorary chair thanks to her fundraising campaign. She is also ready to put her brains to the test, as we saw in 2015 when she was at Celebrity Jeopardy! Yale’s graduate, who demonstrated the benefits of training in the Ivy League, destroyed the competition and won a total of $ 50,000 for Operation Blankets of Love (a charity that supplies blanket animals to shelters).

8. She is a registered democrat

While some entertainers prefer to keep political ties secret, Young has no hesitation in pinning their colors on the mast. In 2016, she showed where her loyalty lay when she (along with several other scandal co-stars) headlined a fundraiser for the then presidential hope of Hilary Clinton. Her relationship with the Clintons didn’t end there: in the same year, she was named co-ambassador for the Trust for the National Mail alongside Hilary’s daughter Chelsea and openly admitted to being a fan of the entire clan. “Everything you contributed to our country, to the world … I’m a little crazy,” she said to People.

9. It helps educate people about lung cancer

Given that Young’s adoptive father died of lung cancer, it’s no wonder she cares so much about it. In 2016, Young began her mission to educate people about the importance of early detection and biomarker testing when she partnered with pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. and your loved ones are just around the corner, ”said Young Business Wire. “When my father was diagnosed with lung cancer, we felt helpless and confused. I am honored to be part of a campaign to provide information to people affected by NSCLC that will enable them to make informed treatment decisions. “

10. She released an album

In 2015 Bellamy made her first foray into music and released a 10-track album with songs from Pink and Ryan Adams to Fleetwood Mac. “We chose songs that are a little sad, a little depressed, and a little bit about death,” said Bellamy CVLux. “I’m so proud of this album.” “It’s almost more than I can record,” she added, “It’s such a gift.”

