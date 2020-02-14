At just thirty years old, Barrett Doss achieved what most of her colleagues only dream of. The actress has a Theater World Award after a spectacular performance as Rita Hanson in “Groundhog Day”. Today she is best known for her role as Victoria in “Station 19”. She was so fascinated by her character in the series that she read a firefighter’s manual, but she is sure that if she hadn’t become an actress, she would become an interior designer. Learn more about Barrett here.

1. Your Broadway debut was through a second cast

At one point, Barrett wasn’t sure if acting was right for her after going through many auditions that didn’t yield. After playing so many roles in plays such as “Good People” and “Burning”, she made her debut on Broadway with a comedy titled “You Can’t Take It With You”. She was a second cast for various roles and got the job within 72 hours of the audition.

2. She fell in love with the acting of her first stage musical

Falling in love at first sight does not necessarily have to apply to romantic relationships, as Barrett’s experience in theater shows. She had worked in music theaters since childhood, but only when she was in middle school did she realize that it was her calling. She auditioned for a stage musical and Barrett was curious to see how acting would allow you to play someone else on stage. That was all she needed to take musical theater seriously, and she studied musical theater for a year while studying at New York University.

3. She wanted to be a cheese dealer

Although she had planned a future as an actress while still a student, her hopes were disappointed when she graduated. So she gave up acting and decided to make money as a cheese trader. According to the Broadway Style Guide, Barrett booked a plane ticket to San Francisco to work with her college friend in a gourmet supermarket. Fortunately, she received a call from a playwright who asked her to speak to a director. So her acting career stayed on course.

4. She retired from auditioning for Groundhog Day.

Barrett was on Groundhog Day, so she auditioned for the role of Nancy. However, the casting directors felt that she deserved the main role of Rita and called her back. Unfortunately, the schedule contradicted her first recurring role on television on “Iron Fist”. So Barrett thought it best to continue her television career instead of a Broadway show, and withdrew. In the end it worked out best because she was in the last callbacks and got the leading role.

5. The person who inspired them to act professionally

Barrett enjoyed the theater and musical theater was her life, but she never imagined it as her future career. However, when she met Janet Louer, a Chicago-based private acting coach, Barrett felt that her dream of becoming a swimmer might need to change and become a professional actress instead. Janet urged Barrett to get out of her comfort zone knowing that the actress was capable of so much more. Although Barrett didn’t stay in touch with Janet, she still hoped to invite her to Groundhog Day.

6. She comes from a non-traditional family

When she was born, Barrett, like most of us, was in a traditional family setting. At the age of six when her mother came out, she had to live with two mothers because her mother lived with her new partner Veronica. Barrett’s father moved and married again, and now the actress has three half-siblings.

7. She wanted to be a swimmer

“Station 19” requires a lot of physical activity, and you’d be surprised to learn that Barrett is always the fastest at putting on equipment. She attributes her speed to her sporting past. As a child, Barrett was involved in various sports, including soccer, volleyball and basketball. She particularly loved basketball because her mother was a professional player. The actress started swimming in competition for eight years and was determined to be a professional swimmer after her childhood.

8. How her parents influenced her

Barrett quotes her mother as her heroine because she always believed most in Barrett and was there to lean on one shoulder in difficult times. While her mother instilled so much faith in Barrett, the trust she has comes from her father. According to HuffPost, it is her father who showed her that she can be anything she’s up to and taught her how to feel comfortable in her own skin.

9. She had an identity crisis when she was growing up

If you are biracial, you may be wondering where you belong. The black people think you are white, while the white people consider you black. Barrett unfortunately had to endure the identity crisis because her mother is Caucasian while her father is African American. That was not the least of their problems; Her mother came out when Barrett was six years old, and at the time Barrett didn’t know what it meant. Only later, when a girl threatened to say that Barrett’s mother was gay, did Barrett wonder if it was wrong. The actress got uncertainties and wondered if boys were not attracted to her due to her mother’s sexuality or if this was the reason why some people didn’t want to be friends with her.

10. Your future aspirations

Just like Martin Luther King, Barrett has a dream, but it’s not about liberating the blacks. One day she wants to be a recording artist. Although she also wants to use her creativity to compose music, she is not interested in playing instruments. She also hopes that the music she’s been working on for most of her life will be put to good use by Cathy Hiatt’s role in The Last Five Years. Barrett agrees that some people may not like Cathy as a black woman, but she strives to get the part before she gets older.