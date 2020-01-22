advertisement

Avenue 5 fans are already raving about this smart and silly space comedy. The stars are taking a new look at tourist traffic in the near future and we love it. Taking a flight around Saturn should have been an easy trip. Setting the record for the largest yoga class in space and doing other tourist things like trying the Judder juice cocktail and watching asteroids in a way you never could from Earth is all part of the package. However, it never runs smoothly. The crew of this good ship has to worry more than most ever. We now have ten things you didn’t know about Avenue 5.

Warning of spoilers !!

1. Meet the ladies

The future is female is a very catchy phrase these days, and we love to see strong female lead roles. Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Rebecca Front and Nikki Amuka-Bird have joined the ranks of famous women who point the way to the future on the small screen. Suzy plays an assistant who, surprisingly, is more competent than her eccentric employer, much like Rebecca, who is a passenger who knows more about crowd control than any other employee. Lenora (Billy) helps keep the whole ship running as a great engineer who mostly manages to keep her cool, even when mysterious malfunctions cause big problems. Meanwhile, Nikki is stuck on Earth trying to solve the problem of a ship that should be home in a few weeks, but not. Central Command Thousands of miles away is not a great place to go if something goes wrong. To make matters worse, communication takes twenty-six seconds to make a conversation almost impossible. Your position is probably worse than that of those stuck on Avenue 5. Between delays in communication and the plethora of problems, these ladies have some massive tasks to do.

2. Hugh Laurie

Captain Clark is wonderfully good-natured. He is characterized by human skills and gets along with almost everyone. He is British, but uses an American accent because “it calms the passengers”. Unfortunately, he isn’t really the captain either, though he gets credited for saving Avenue 3, which he didn’t. Clark is a committed actor who stands up for the “real” captain because he hates people. This is at least the case until the captain dies within the first few minutes of the show.

3. Inspiration

Armondo Iannucci is a brilliant writer full of fantastic ideas. Avenue 5 is inspired by his personal fascination with science fiction. In particular, he was a big fan of Battlestar Galactica. While a large interspecies war with humanoid robots appears to be an unlikely source of inspiration for this slight drama of space tourism, Iannucci wanted to bring his love of science fiction into a “more realistic” and accessible format.

4. Not Armando Iannucci’s first rodeo

While we’re talking about the incomparable Armondo Iannucci, this is hardly his first show. In fact, he owes his earlier work that created shows like The Thick of It and Veep to his success in presenting this idea to HBO. The sheer size of the set would have been too expensive for a pilot, so the network took a risk.

5. Human touch

When it comes to space, whether it’s a show, a film, or a book, there are two schools of thought. The first is that in an infinite universe, there are sure to be numerous other sentient, space-ready aliens that we will encounter. The second type is a human-centered universe in which we either haven’t met or don’t coexist with extraterrestrials at all. No aliens are mentioned in the future of Avenue 5. Things don’t differ much from the world in most ways, you know? Humans can get into space and you can take a cruise farther from home than Earth. Otherwise, not much has changed.

6. Where to find it

If you happened to come across this article or learned about the show and don’t know where to find it, the answer is simple. You can watch Avenue 5 live or on demand via HBO or as part of a streaming service like Hulu that offers an HBO add-on.

7. Diversity is the future

DenOfGeek calls it Gene Roddenberry’s legacy, and he undoubtedly deserves a lot of credit for helping to integrate people with color into futuristic TV shows and films. However, we would like to say that diversity is the future. Since this article is written on Martin Luther King Day, it is particularly important to mention how far our programming has progressed. It is no longer “surprising, controversial or revolutionary” to see people of all colors and backgrounds together on one show.

8. Everything is fine until something goes wrong

A TV show without conflict is like drying paint. In the case of Avenue 5, the problem is an uncomplicated, practical, and real concern about space travel. A disruption in artificial gravity causes the people on board the ship to collapse. When hundreds or thousands of people fall on the same side of a spaceship, it is gently pushed to one side. The difference doesn’t have to be big to make a significant difference in space. In this case, 0.21 inches is enough to cause a huge change in the course of the ship. Enough not to be able to use gravity. The original course should be flung home. The result is a journey of five weeks to three years.

9. In the not too distant future

Why should a show with all the incredible possibilities only take place three or four decades in the future? It was done earlier and using the future as a backdrop opens up worlds of possibilities. However, if you hold the show in a recognizable timeframe with the technology we already know, you can eliminate the disruption disruption. It’s easy to get on the show and think of this as a real scenario in which you could be trapped in not too long time.

10. “Satire corporate culture”

Space shows provide political commentary and cover topics such as morality and how racism can one day affect xenophobia more often. Instead of covering the same tired floor again, Avenue 5 is a “corporate culture satire” that goes in a completely different direction.

Final thoughts

We really enjoyed the two episodes we aired so far and can’t wait to see how it goes from here. Hugh Laurie is weird. And the surprisingly down-to-earth tone of the series is a breath of fresh air in a genre full of blaster fights and epic fights. We love a good space fight, but we also appreciate shows like Avenue 5, which are really new and different. What do you think of the show so far? Let us know in the comments below.

