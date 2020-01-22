advertisement

Athena Karkanis is a Canadian actress. Throughout her career, she has played a variety of roles in a variety of films, TV shows, and even video games. Here are 10 things you may or may not have known about Athena Karkanis:

1. Born in Alberta

Karkanis was born in the Canadian province of Alberta. For those unfamiliar, Alberta is the westernmost of the country’s three prairie provinces. As a result, it has some things in common with its counterparts. An excellent example of this is how agriculture makes up an important part of the economy. However, Alberta is generally much better known as the largest producer of crude oil, synthetic crude oil and natural gas in Canada, which is largely due to its oil sands.

2. Grew up in Toronto

However, Karkanis grew up in Toronto, ON. The city is the provincial capital of Ontario, one of the two provinces that make up central Canada. It is also the center of Canada’s most populous metropolitan area. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise to learn that Toronto holds a position as the country’s business and cultural center.

3. Has both Greek and Egyptian heritage

Perhaps not surprisingly, Karkanis has Greek heritage. After all, her personal name is Athena, who was the Greek goddess of wisdom, warfare and crafts. Karkanis also has Egyptian heritage in it.

4. Studied at McGill University

In terms of education, Karkanis attended McGill University. The school is named after a businessman named James McGill, who came from Scotland but went to Quebec in search of business opportunities when they became available after the British conquest of New France. Over time, McGill became so successful that he bequeathed £ 10,000 and his summer home to the Royal Institution For the Advancement of Learning. This not only funded McGill University, but also a number of other schools, such as Dawson College, the University of British Columbia and the University of Victoria.

5. Studied political science

Karkanis studied political science at school. The topic is huge because it ranges from researching governance methods to analyzing all political areas. Political science as such covers numerous areas. An example would be public administration, which focuses on how government policy is actually implemented. Another example would be the political methodology, which focuses on both the quantitative and the qualitative methods used to examine political issues. It is interesting to note that political science is a relatively young subject, as it can trace its roots back to the 19th century when it began to break away from its much older counterpart to political philosophy.

6. Decided to do drama instead of law school

First, Karkanis wanted to study law, which made sense given her political background. However, when she was inducted into the Square Theater School in New York, she decided to take a chance to act instead of being more practical. Before, Karkanis had never considered choosing a career, which says a lot about how much acceptance changed their view of things.

7. Is multilingual

Karkanis is multilingual. Although she feels a strong sense of attachment to her Greek heritage, she is unable to speak Greek. Given that she went to school in the French-speaking province of Quebec, it should come as no surprise that Karkanis knows both English and French, the official languages ​​of Canada. She also speaks Spanish, one of the most widely spoken languages ​​in the world. In addition, Karkanis has shown an interest in learning other languages, so it will be interesting to see how many languages ​​she can speak in the future.

8. Had screen debut at 1-800 missing

Karkanis is said to have made her screen debut on a show called 1-800-Missing. In short, the show was a Canadian crime drama that centered on two people looking for missing people for the FBI. One of the two was a woman who, after being struck by lightning, had psychic visions that enabled her to find missing people. In the meantime, the other was her more skeptical partner, which made the whole thing a classic odd couple setup. With this in mind, Karkanis’ role was not particularly important as it was shown in a single episode and no more than a single episode.

9. Has made a fair amount of speech

In addition to participating in live action projects, Karkanis has been involved in a number of animated projects and a voice actress. For example, she had a role in the relatively young cartoon Spark, which featured some well-known names in Hollywood, but which proved to be a complete failure at the box office. The film has failed for a number of reasons, with examples ranging from what appears to be a very generic feeling that did not allow him to stand out from the competition, to a serious lack of charm that made his characters unable to impress those who actually chose to take a chance.

10. Has been in a reasonable number of video games

Speaking of which, since Karkanis played so much with the voice, it should come as no surprise that she gave her voice to many video games. For example, she provided the voice for the female Jedi consular in Star Wars: The Old Republic and its extensions. She also cast a vote for female civilians in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It is interesting to note that the latter played in ancient Greece around the time of the Peloponnesian War. This conflict was a dispute between the Delian League and the Peloponnesian League, which meant that it was a very wide range of factions. However, most people who remember it tend to remember it because Athens and Sparta led the Delian and Peloponnese leagues, respectively.

