Ashley Boettcher was born a performer and when she was two years old she danced and started; In her performance, she took first place. She has become an actress since her first starring role as Hannah Pearson in “Aliens in the Attic”, where she played with one of her favorite actresses, Ashley Tisdale. Ashley’s talents have won several awards, including the Rising Star Award. Read on to find out more about the actress who wants to own a production house when she is 20.

1. Your favorites

In her spare time, you will most likely catch Ashley reading her favorite books like “A Wrinkle in Time” and “The Secret Series”. If not, she may be watching “Ferris Bueller’s Day off”, “Batman”. Star Wars ”and“ Lord of the Rings. The actress also likes sweets or calzone as cheat food, but if she chooses a healthy street, pasta with mozzarella cheese, pesto, and zucchini pasta are on her plate. Italian food or her father’s Greek salad are also on her list of favorite dishes.

2. Why she was attracted to the Mel figure

Ashley found out about “Gortimer Gibbons Life in the Normal Street” through an audition request from her agent. Luckily, she got the role of Mel and Ashley liked the character because of the similarities they share. As she reveals, Ashley is loyal and smart to those who care about her. Mel is the brightest in the group of friends and uses her artistic and scientific skills to help others.

3. She would like to try filmmaking

Ashley is already an accomplished actress, but she would like to become a director in the future. Filmmaking is something she’s always loved since she was two, and since she also likes to write, it would be a way to get her thoughts out there when she’s making a production. She told Talk Nerdy with Us that she likes to take words from one side and bring them to life.

4. She started acting at the age of two and a half

Some people know their fate as soon as they come out of their mother’s womb, and it seems Ashley falls into this category. Since she was little, Ashley loved the conversation and as long as someone was ready to be her audience, she didn’t mind performing. Her first job as an actress was in a commercial for Friendly’s, a chain of restaurants on the east coast. The commercial manager recognized her natural acting skills and noticed that there was only one other child in his career who shared Ashley’s raw talent.

5. At the age of four she started giving acting classes

Even though Ashley was said to be a natural person, professional training was necessary to become the best in the business. Therefore, her parents enrolled her in drama school at the age of four. After Ashley thought she was ready for an actress career, she was represented by an L.A. agency at the age of five.

6. Your dream role

The actress enjoyed being different characters and so far has not been able to choose who was her favorite. However, your plans are directed towards a mystical character, perhaps in a “Harry Potter” film or “Lord of The Rings”. Ashley doesn’t hide her love for “Doctor Who” because she sees the show under her hobbies. As a companion to Doctor Who, she remains a dream that should come true.

7. The best advice she has ever received

You meet people and they all want to influence your life somehow, especially if you are on the way to becoming a star. Ashley admits that she got pearls of wisdom and they were all great, but one stands out from the others. When she spoke to Naluda Magazine, Ashley said that someone had once told her not to be afraid of failure, and the actress applied it to both her professional and personal lives. Every time she feels she has failed, she sees it as a setback that prepares her for something bigger.

8. Your advice for aspiring young actors

Ashley has been in the industry for a while and so far the actress has seen how unscrupulous and competitive people can be. She has a lot of rejection for things she couldn’t control, and for those she could, she tried to fix them, at least to book a role. Over time, however, she has learned that some roles are not for her and there is no need to push further. She advises young actors to build a strong foundation on their parents so that the rejection does not burden them. Fortunately, there are good people in the industry who hold the hands of young actors to guide them on the right path.

9. She attributes to her parents that they made it in the industry

Getting into the entertainment industry and staying focused isn’t a story we’re used to, especially after looking at the experiences of people like Justin Bieber. Asserting yourself in an industry that puts so much pressure on young people is a challenge. Ashley admits that acting is difficult, and if it weren’t for her parents who have had an incredibly positive impact on her, she would have changed for the worse.

10. Your philanthropic endeavors

Ashley loves to stay at Camp M.A.S.H. help. (Make Arthritis Stop Hurting) for children between 7 and 17 years with arthritis. It takes a week and the kids can enjoy fun activities like swimming and horse riding. Ashley has a soft spot for children as a child because all organizations in which she is involved are for children. The actress supports Operation Smile, which provides medical care to people who do not have access to safe surgery, Orphan’s Promise, which ensures that orphans reach their full potential, and Operation Blessing, which provides a range of services, including community development and disaster relief.