Arielle Kebbel is an American actress. In general, people will recognize her for her roles in television shows like Gilmore Girls and The Vampire Diaries. However, she has also participated in a variety of other projects. Here are 10 things you may or may not have known about Arielle Kebbel:

1. Born in Winter Park, FL

Kebbel was born in a place called Winter Park, FL. For those who are curious, it’s one of the suburbs in the Orlando metropolitan area. The name Winter Park is no coincidence as it was founded in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by wealthy and powerful business people from the north as a holiday resort.

2. Started as a model before becoming an actress

It is interesting to note that Kebbel started out as a model before becoming an actress. It can be said with certainty that she was quite successful in her previous career, as she was featured in high profile publications like FHM and Men’s Health.

3. Has her first role at Gilmore Girls

There are some actors and actresses who fight for a while before getting their first role. In contrast, Kebbel managed to get her first role at Gilmore Girls within a week of moving to Los Angeles. For those who are curious, she played a recurring character named Lindsay Lister, who was a young girl about the same age as the main character Rory Gilmore. This character was involved in Rory’s love life when she met Dean Forester after their breakup, resulting in a relationship serious enough for Lindsay and Dean to get married. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a particularly long marriage, because the two divorced when Lindsay caught Dean cheating on her with Rory.

4. Got her film debut in 2004

Speaking of which, Kebbel made her film debut in 2004. In short, she played a supporting character named Heather Hunkee in a hip hop comedy film called Soul Plane. The film is about a man named Nashawn Wade, who has a terrible experience with an airline so he manages to get $ 100 million for it. As a result, he decides to start his own airline that appeals to both African Americans and hip-hop culture. Not surprisingly, this is much easier said than done, which leads to an abundance of gimmicks throughout the film.

5. Played the villain in aquamarine

In 2006, Kebbel played villain Cecilia Banks in Aquamarine, who managed to achieve a fair level of success. The film revolves around the character of the same name, a mermaid who, with the help of human teenagers, wants to be fallen in love with by a handsome lifeguard to prove the existence of love and thus save her from the need to be married to someone she doesn’t knows. The plan fails, though less because of the villain’s efforts than because true romantic love is not so easy to come by. However, aquamarine manages to escape her unwanted marriage because the platonic love between friends counts for the same purpose.

6.Played one of the main characters in The Grudge 2

The same year, Kebbel played one of the main characters in The Grudge 2. Those who are not familiar should know that this film was the American sequel to the American remake of the Japanese horror film Ju-On: The Grudge. As a result, it differs from the Japanese successor to the Japanese original Ju-On: The Grudge 2. Regardless, The Grudge 2 is interesting in that it showed the survivor’s return from his predecessor. However, it is not an easy and straightforward sequel, as the narrative unfolds in a non-linear way.

7. On shooting

Kebbel had a relatively important role at Ballers. The main character of the series is a former soccer player who became the financial manager for the current soccer player named Spencer Strasmore. Kebbel played a local sportscaster named Tracy Legette, who is in a relationship with Strasmore.

8. Lead role at Lincoln Rhyme: Chasing the Bone Collector

Kebbel is currently one of the main roles at Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For the Bone Collector. This is a crime drama in which the title character has sustained serious injuries while working as a forensic criminologist, causing him to be paraplegic. However, this does not prevent him from working with Kebbel’s character – a young NYPD officer – to investigate various crimes. Together, the two try to hunt a notorious serial killer nicknamed the Bone Collector, thus explaining the name of the show. This is likely to serve as the show’s overarching narrative, while less notorious cases and criminals will serve to fill in the gaps between this narrative. However, only time can tell exactly how the people behind the show keep the audience busy and at the same time keep the show going. By the way, only time can tell how the show will develop because it has only just started.

9. Has a few siblings

In total, Kebbel has two siblings. One is a brother named Christian while the other is a sister named Julia. It should be noted that Julia was missing for a period of two weeks in 2018. Fortunately, she was found after suffering an episode of bipolar disorder. For those unfamiliar, bipolar disorder is a mental illness that causes extreme mood swings from emotional highs to emotional lows. Some sufferers experience it relatively rarely. In contrast, other sufferers can experience it several times within a year.

10. Supports Reach Back LA

Kebbel is known to support a nonprofit called Reach Back Los Angeles. This non-profit organization is intended to provide an environment for vulnerable young people and vulnerable young adults in which they can continue to learn and develop in other ways. For this reason, Reach Back Los Angeles offers a wide range of programs with examples, including fitness programs, art classes, health education and college preparation.

