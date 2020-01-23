advertisement

Social media is more than just a platform for sharing photos and staying in touch with friends and family. It has become one of the best ways to gain fame and opportunities. The 18-year-old Anna Zak knows her way around. The young online celebrity has used her social media presence to transform herself into an international star. Zak has shown that she can do a little bit of everything and her followers love her for it. But with Anna’s fame, people’s desire to learn more about her grows. Fortunately, we have information about the teen star. Read on for 10 things you didn’t know about Anna Zak.

1. Zak is not her real last name

When people have names that are long and / or difficult to pronounce, they tend to shorten them into something simpler. That is exactly what Anna Zak did. Her last name is actually Kuzenkov. Apparently she decided to use Zak in her professional life because it is much more catchy than her legal name.

2. It started on television

Most people who make it big on social media hope to get on TV or film someday, but for Anna Zak it’s the opposite. It started on television. At 14, she appeared on the Israeli reality TV show The Boys And The Girls. Since then she has appeared in several other shows and is currently the host of To Be a Singer on the popular Israeli network Music 24.

3. It is signed with a model agency

Anna Zak is not only an internet star, but also a professional model. Of course, she is in front of the camera and is under contract with ITM Models in Israel and has worked on several campaigns. In addition to fashion photos, she has also graced the cover of some Israeli magazines.

4. She started on Musical.ly when she was a young teenager

Before TikTop there was Musical.ly. The app was popular with young users who liked to publish videos on the subject of singing, dancing and lip synchronization. Anna Zak for joining Musical.ly when she was just 13 years old. With the merger of Musical.ly and TikTok in autumn 2017, she became one of the best-known users.

5. It is bilingual

Anna Zak is not only versatile, but also multilingual. She is fluent in English and Hebrew. She learned Hebrew at a young age when her family moved from Russia to Israel at the age of 9. She has lived in Israel since then and is very attached to the culture there. Being able to speak more than one language is a valuable skill, but especially for someone with an international platform like Anna.

6. She is almost 6 feet tall

Size is usually a basic requirement for modeling, and Anna Zak has had enough of it. It stands at 5’11 ”, which means that it is significantly above the average height of women and men in most countries. In Israel, the average women is 5 ″ 2 ″, which means Anna is likely to outperform most other girls her age. Although being unusually tall can sometimes lead to jokes and staring, Anna could use her size to her advantage.

7. It is one of the best-known Israeli social media influencers

Social media may seem like a joke to some people, but as personalities continue to grow on the Internet, they have proven that online popularity has the power of the real world. In 2017 she was voted the most influential Israeli Instagrammer – and is considered to be even more influential than the internationally known model bar Rafael.

8. Your father is Jewish

Anna Zak’s father, Denis Kuzenkov, is a Jew. However, it is not your mother. Zak’s parents separated when she was a child, and she neither grew up in the Jewish faith nor has any plans to convert. Although Anna is not a Jew, she still has great love and respect for Israel and its traditions.

9. It has a partnership with Samsung

Working with big brands is every young star’s dream. Fortunately for Anna Zak, this dream has already come true. Anna is partnering with Samsung as part of the company’s We Are Samsung campaign, which consists of the 27 leading Israeli graphic designers.

10. She was the face of several marketing campaigns

Samsung is not the only large company that Anna Zak has worked with. Throughout her career, she has been the face of marketing campaigns for some well-known names, including Veet and Office Depot. After the year 2020 has already got off to a good start for Zak, it is not clear who she will be working with this year.

